p53 Tumor inhibition is hit by Endotoxin in Jabs causing Cancer
While others focus on mRNA in jabs as a possible Carcinogen, I draw attention to Cancer caused by Endotoxin present in various assaults suppressing TP53…
Published on Geoff Pain PhD
•
13 hrs ago
mRNA is a class one carcinogen
Today, on behalf of my professional friends and medical colleagues, I declare the mRNA vaccines to be class one carcinogens. mRNA is also a…
19 hrs ago
•
Ian Brighthope
256
70
Aseem Malhotra testifying in court about the unsafe covid vaccines
mRNA should have never been injected into a single human being.
Apr 17
•
Ian Brighthope
29
8
Fascism may already be here in Australia. It never went away from Europe. Study the UN, WEF and WHO to start.
"Do not trust people with easy answers for very complex problems"
Apr 16
•
Ian Brighthope
28
4
Deranged-a profession needing reform.
Some of my best friends are the wonderful medical doctors who have to work in a broken and corrupted system. Nearly all caused by the greed of Big…
Apr 16
•
Ian Brighthope
35
15
“A heartwarming story: medical practitioners reborn as awakened doctors and physicians”
Doctor Russell's journey to do the best medicine and patient care.
Apr 14
•
Ian Brighthope
27
6
Doctors, dismantle your beliefs and reconstruct reality. It will be painful but you will realise how powerful you really are.
Their university training is deficient because the medical schools have been corrupted by the pharmaceutical industry. As a medical student, you quickly…
Apr 14
•
Ian Brighthope
32
15
Beyond the Great Reset.
Soon we will have a dystopian future. The potential consequences of the infamous WEF Great Reset; medical tyranny, 'woke culture'*, and green agenda…
Apr 14
•
Ian Brighthope
21
21
Trickle down corruption-Part One
The Post-War business model of the United Nations using the WHO, WEF and Big Pharma to maim and impoverish humanity for the benefit of those at the top.
Apr 13
•
Ian Brighthope
26
6
Facing The Beast with Naomi Wolf
including the beast within all of us.
Apr 12
•
Ian Brighthope
14
Truth Telling and Exposing the Lies.
Excess Deaths Explained. Friends and colleagues Russell Broadbent MP, Claire Pain (Clarity on Health) and Dr. Andrew Madry delve into the data…
Apr 12
•
Ian Brighthope
23
8
The largest personal injury class action in Australian history...
NO MORE SILENCE! Did you know that the Largest Personal Injury Class Action in Australian History is currently under way? Dr Melissa McCann, a…
Published on World Council for Health Australia
•
Apr 11
