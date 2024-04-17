Ian Brighthope's Substack

p53 Tumor inhibition is hit by Endotoxin in Jabs causing Cancer
While others focus on mRNA in jabs as a possible Carcinogen, I draw attention to Cancer caused by Endotoxin present in various assaults suppressing TP53…
Published on Geoff Pain PhD  
mRNA is a class one carcinogen
Today, on behalf of my professional friends and medical colleagues, I declare the mRNA vaccines to be class one carcinogens. mRNA is also a…
  
Ian Brighthope
Aseem Malhotra testifying in court about the unsafe covid vaccines
mRNA should have never been injected into a single human being.
  
Ian Brighthope
Fascism may already be here in Australia. It never went away from Europe. Study the UN, WEF and WHO to start.
"Do not trust people with easy answers for very complex problems"
  
Ian Brighthope
Deranged-a profession needing reform.
Some of my best friends are the wonderful medical doctors who have to work in a broken and corrupted system. Nearly all caused by the greed of Big…
  
Ian Brighthope
“A heartwarming story: medical practitioners reborn as awakened doctors and physicians”
Doctor Russell's journey to do the best medicine and patient care.
  
Ian Brighthope
Doctors, dismantle your beliefs and reconstruct reality. It will be painful but you will realise how powerful you really are.
Their university training is deficient because the medical schools have been corrupted by the pharmaceutical industry. As a medical student, you quickly…
  
Ian Brighthope
Beyond the Great Reset.
Soon we will have a dystopian future. The potential consequences of the infamous WEF Great Reset; medical tyranny, 'woke culture'*, and green agenda…
  
Ian Brighthope
Trickle down corruption-Part One
The Post-War business model of the United Nations using the WHO, WEF and Big Pharma to maim and impoverish humanity for the benefit of those at the top.
  
Ian Brighthope
Facing The Beast with Naomi Wolf
including the beast within all of us.
  
Ian Brighthope
Truth Telling and Exposing the Lies.
Excess Deaths Explained. Friends and colleagues Russell Broadbent MP, Claire Pain (Clarity on Health) and Dr. Andrew Madry delve into the data…
  
Ian Brighthope
The largest personal injury class action in Australian history...
NO MORE SILENCE! Did you know that the Largest Personal Injury Class Action in Australian History is currently under way? Dr Melissa McCann, a…
Published on World Council for Health Australia  
