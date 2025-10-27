Click above for my message and click below for the movie.

Share

Our Future.

Our future is not going to be chosen by us, but designed for us. And if we do not act, it will be imposed upon us.

Nearly a century ago, Aldous Huxley warned of a world where science and technology would no longer serve humanity — they would rule over us. Look around: that warning is here.

Digital IDs, Central Bank Digital Currencies, endless surveillance — all dressed up as “progress.” Don’t be deceived. This is not about convenience. It’s not about safety. It is about control. Once digital IDs are in place, once money is programmable (digitised), once every action is tracked — then, my friends, we are stuffed, it is game over for freedom.

“They” call it sustainability. “They” call it Net Zero. “They” told us it was a Pandemic. “They” said it was ‘safe and effective.’

“They” call it saving the planet.

But what it means for you and me is rationing, restrictions, poverty, and dependence. “They” tell us, “You will own nothing and be happy.” But let me tell you this: if you own nothing, you will not be free — and you will certainly not be happy.

This is not conspiracy. This is not theory. It is written in their own documents, spoken in their own words, displayed on their own websites. They are not hiding it anymore.

And what happens if we do nothing? Farming crushed, food replaced by lab sh.t products. Energy rationed. Money controlled like an on/off switch. A society where every child is tracked, every adult monitored, and every freedom conditional.

Do you see it? Do you feel it? This is not progress. This is not science. We are being ‘nudged’ by “Them” away from freedom and human rights to a technocracy worse than communism. This is slavery with a digital face.

But here is the truth they don’t want us to know: they can only succeed if we comply. If we say yes. If we stay silent.

We must say no. We must defend democracy, sovereignty, and our Natural/God-given rights. We must expose the lies, challenge the corruption, and reclaim the future.

It’s not just about politics. It is about our children. It is about the survival of freedom itself.

Don’t despair. Be determined. Stuff “Them”

Our future — Our vision not theirs — will depend on whether we stand up, act and speak out as a bloody nation.

Ian Brighthope.

Share

Share Ian Brighthope's Substack