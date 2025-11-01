Unless and until you have full, free, voluntary informed consent, informed refusal and you are offered options, don't let them inject your newborn/baby/infant. This is your right.
In the next Substack I will discuss the natural methods for preventing and reducing vaccine reactions and the treatments that are effective for autistic children. For those of you who have children suffering from this condition, if you ask questions in this Substack, I will attempt to provide short answers and directions for your health and wellness care providers.
I had a professional hair analysis for my young grandson from Interclinical Laboratories in Sydney, because hair can detect heavy metals and mineral deficiencies. His aluminium was at a toxic level and he had traces of mercury. His sodium levels were high and his potassium levels low, possibly a reflection of his diet of fast foods. The detailed lab report suggested that at 6 he was prone to depression. Jesus said no one is a prophet in their own land so the evidence was convincing.
The Constitution prohibits any form of compulsion, which would subject citizens to medical or pharmaceutical services, including mandatory vaccination. They should remain free to decide whether they wish to receive certain medical treatments, including vaccination and they should not be disadvantaged by any government on the ground of their own voluntary decisions, also covered by The Australian Health Act.
A vaccinators' obligation is to obtain valid voluntary informed consent for vaccination, as outlined under Valid consent in The Australian Immunisation Handbook, i.e.
For consent to be legally valid, the following elements must be present:
...It must be given voluntarily in the absence of undue pressure, coercion or manipulation...
...It can only be given after the potential risks and benefits of the relevant vaccine, the risks of not having it, and any alternative options have been explained to the person.
https://immunisationhandbook.health.gov.au/contents/vaccination-procedures/preparing-for-vaccination?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email#valid-consent
The US Supreme Court 2013 with World Wide Applications ruled that only cDNA (Synthetic ModRNA DNA) is patentable, (as all vaccines and nasal spray injections are patented) and this synthetic ModRNA Synthetic code is taken up into your Genome, which a Swedish Company observed to occur within 6 hours from Covid-19 Gene Therapy "vaccines" Injections, changing your genetic code, as ruled and specified by The US Supreme Court 2013 Law.
The US Supreme Court 2013 with World Wide Applications ruled, Isolated natural mRNA DNA is not patentable.
The ModRNA Gene Therapy vaccines Injections are deliberately misnamed mRNA. They are ModRNA Synthetic and made in a Laboratory cDNA "Gene Therapy ModRNA Injections", and not vaccines - and not mRNA, because they are obviously, not , Isolated or natural to nature mRNA.
Know your Laws
Medical Informed Consent: General Considerations for Physicians
Timothy J. Paterick, BAa ∙ Geoff V. Carson, JDc ∙ Marjorie C. Allen, JDb ∙ Timothy E. Paterick, MD, JDa paterick.timothy@mayo.edu
Medical informed consent is essential to the physician's ability to diagnose and treat patients as well as the patient's right to accept or reject clinical evaluation, treatment, or both. Medical informed consent should be an exchange of ideas that buttresses the patient-physician relationship. The consent process should be the foundation of the fiduciary relationship between a patient and a physician. Physicians must recognize that informed medical choice is an educational process and has the potential to affect the patient-physician alliance to their mutual benefit. Physicians must give patients equality in the covenant by educating them to make informed choices. When physicians and patients take medical informed consent seriously, the patient-physician relationship becomes a true partnership with shared decision-making authority and responsibility for outcomes. Physicians need to understand informed medical consent from an ethical foundation, as codified by statutory law in many states, and from a generalized common-law perspective requiring medical practice consistent with the standard of care. It is fundamental to the patient-physician relationship that each partner understands and accepts the degree of autonomy the patient desires in the decision-making process.
Every human being of adult years and sound mind has a right to determine what shall be done with his own body; and a surgeon who performs an operation without his patient's consent commits an assault, for which he is liable in damages.
Justice Benjamin Cardozo, 1914
Medical informed consent is ethically, morally, and legally mandated by the fiduciary responsibilities flowing from the patient-physician relationship.
Hopefully we can all start to realize that giving someone else the right to inject you without your consent with—whatever—because you cannot verify the contents of the syringe—is a very very bad idea. Too bad it took COVID and a very evil potion in the syringes to get other this point. But we absolutely need to guard against this EVER happening again, but especially for "wearables" if you are "forced" to wear one do not consent.