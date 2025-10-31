Share

The Colour of Care: (Reverse) Racism in Australia’s Broken Health System

Hospitals are meant to be sanctuaries of compassion — places where every human life, regardless of wealth, origin, colour or creed, is treated with equal urgency and respect. Reminds me of the code and my time in the Boy Scouts movement. For generations, Australia’s doctors and nurses have fought to uphold that principle. They have stood shoulder to shoulder with patients in pain, guided not by politics, until Medicare, but by a universal code: treat the sickest first. Yet today, that sacred ethic is being corroded by a new ideology — one that redefines compassion not as fairness, but as preference.

In socialist Melbourne, St Vincent’s Hospital has now codified what many feared was quietly spreading through the system: a directive that places race above medical need. Under this new policy, every Indigenous patient presenting to the emergency department is to be seen within thirty minutes, automatically assigned a category-three triage status — regardless of their clinical condition. In effect, ancestry, not illness, has become the determining factor of care. Yes, Ancestry!

Former Royal Australasian College of Physicians president Professor John Wilson called it plainly: “Prioritising one racial group over another is anything but discrimination.” It was not an act of cruelty to say so, but of conscience. For he recognised that in the very attempt to atone for historical injustice, the hospital had crossed a moral boundary — replacing equality with a hierarchy of skin colour.

A Dangerous Precedent

The implications of this decision are profound. Once a hospital, or any health institution, begins to allocate care based on racial identity rather than clinical urgency, the entire ethical foundations of care and medicine are shaken. The triage nurse, once guided only by vital signs, symptoms, and immediate threat to life, is now forced to glance at a checkbox of heritage, of origin, of colour.

Doctors are being placed in what Professor Wilson aptly described as “an impossible position.” Torn between the oath they swore and the bureaucratic directives imposed upon them, they must either betray their ethics or defy their employer. This is no small matter although Covid vaccination mandates may have had something to do with it. In the history of modern healthcare, few developments have been as corrosive to the integrity of clinical decision-making as the vaccination mandates and this — a policy that, in this case, openly contradicts the Medical Board of Australia’s own Code of Conduct, which demands impartiality and forbids discrimination of any kind.

When the Victorian Health Minister rushed to defend the directive, insisting “the sickest patients are always seen first,” she missed the point entirely. For if two patients arrive — one Indigenous with a mild complaint, another non-Indigenous with more severe symptoms — and staff are ordered to treat the former first, the government’s assurances become hollow. No semantic sleight of hand can disguise the ethical betrayal.

The principle of triage is not merely bureaucratic. It is the moral architecture of emergency medicine. It ensures that those closest to death are seen first. To tamper with it, to inject political ideology into the veins of clinical judgment, starting in socialist Melbourne, is to erode the last line of fairness that stands between life and chaos.

The Forgotten Patients

While the government and hospital boards congratulate themselves on the virtue of “equity initiatives,” Australia’s hospitals are bursting with the forgotten and the forsaken. In corridors lined with trolleys, elderly patients wait for hours — sometimes days — for a bed that never comes. Paramedics stand idle, unable to offload their patients. Emergency doctors work double shifts until their eyes blur, their hands tremble and their brains fagged out.

Among the waiting are the chronically ill: sufferers of long COVID, whose lives have been shattered by exhaustion, brain fog, and multi-organ inflammation; and the vaccine-injured, abandoned by a medical establishment too fearful or too proud to admit their suffering. Many of these Australians are severely unwell — unable to work, collapsing under financial strain, begging for medical help that never arrives. They call clinics daily, only to be told there are no appointments, no funding, no effective treatments and no recognition.

And yet, under this new policy, a patient who walks into St Vincent’s with a minor injury but happens to identify as Indigenous will be seen ahead of them. The mother bedridden with myocarditis, the young man with neurological damage post-vaccination, the long-COVID sufferer whose heart rate doubles on standing — all must wait behind a bureaucratic virtue signal.

This is not reconciliation. It is cruelty dressed as compassion. It is an insult to every Australian who has been told to endure their pain in silence because the health system is “under pressure.”

A System in Collapse

The Australian healthcare system is already buckling. Waiting lists for specialists stretch for months; emergency rooms are at capacity; rural towns have lost their doctors altogether. The myth of Australia having “one of the best healthcare systems in the world” is a relic of the past. What now exists is a fragmented, bureaucratic, under-resourced network that too often leaves the sickest to fend for themselves.

Hospitals like St Vincent’s are not bastions of excellence but triage warzones. Nurses and interns rush between cubicles, torn between empathy and exhaustion. Ambulances queue outside for hours. Patients die in waiting rooms, not from lack of medical knowledge, but from lack of access to care.

To insert a racial hierarchy into this crumbling system is to throw salt into an open wound. It does not heal inequity; it multiplies it. The moral clarity of “the sickest first” is replaced by the BS* of “the most politically convenient first.” The result is predictable: resentment, confusion, and a further loss of public trust in the system that is supposed to serve all.

*BS Bad Service

The Politics of Virtue

Behind this policy lies a familiar hand — that of the extreme left and its obsession with symbolic virtue over tangible outcomes. The modern progressive elite, enthralled by the language of “equity,” has redefined fairness as preference, merit as privilege, and equality as oppression. What began as an effort to help the disadvantaged has metastasised into an ideology that judges morality not by action but by identity.

In this worldview, suffering itself becomes a currency, and victimhood, a credential. The problem is that when ideology enters the emergency room, patients become political instruments. Doctors are coerced into acting not as healers, but as agents of social re-engineering. Bureaucrats issue memos about “cultural safety,” “lived experience,” and “decolonising medicine,” while the actual sick lie untreated.

Billions of taxpayer dollars vanish into programs and committees that achieve nothing but paperwork and self-congratulation. Meanwhile, the basic determinants of health — nutrition, housing, clean water, and access to medical care — deteriorate. In an economy where families cannot afford fresh produce, where pensioners skip meals to pay power bills, and where young Australians take out loans to see a dentist, “equity” becomes a hollow word.

It is not social justice to watch malnourished children grow up in one suburb while bureaucrats fund endless workshops on “unconscious bias” in another. It is not compassion to let vaccine-injured or long-COVID patients decay without care while the state pours money into racial quotas. And it is not reconciliation to divide the sick by colour.

The Erosion of Professional Ethics

For the doctors and nurses working within this madness, the toll is immense. They entered medicine to save lives, not to enforce political orthodoxy. Yet they are now expected to subordinate their judgment to race-based directives, or risk professional censure.

In the private corners of hospital cafeterias and late-night debrief rooms, many express despair. “I didn’t become a doctor to be a politician,” one might say. “I just want to help the person who needs me most.” But open dissent is dangerous. To question the ideology is to risk being branded “insensitive” or “racist,” even when one’s only loyalty is to the ethics of care.

This new order corrodes the soul of medicine itself. It teaches young clinicians that identity matters more than evidence, that compliance matters more than conscience-the great lesson of Covid-19. It replaces the long-gone Hippocratic Oath with a political manifesto. And once that transformation is complete, medicine ceases to be a healing art and becomes an instrument of social control.

The Patient’s Perspective

Imagine, for a moment, a long-COVID patient — a middle-aged nurse who contracted the virus on the job, who now lives with relentless fatigue, heart palpitations, dysphagia and cognitive fog (brain fag). She has applied for support, seen dozens of doctors and specialists, and spent her savings on scans and consultations. Yet when she finally turns to the hospital for help, she is told to wait behind a queue reshuffled by racial policy.

Or consider the vaccine-injured young man suffering from pericarditis, denied even a referral to a cardiologist because his condition is politically inconvenient. For him, the hospital’s promise of “equity” is a cruel joke.

These Australians are not theoretical cases. They are real, living casualties of a system that values ideology over humanity. To tell them that others will be seen first because of the colour of their skin is to deny them not only care, but dignity.

Every act of exclusion justified in the name of justice deepens division. Every prioritisation of one group over another chips away at the fragile unity that binds us as Australians. We have already seen how political tribalism fractures nations; to extend that disease into medicine is to risk the collapse of social trust itself.

The Moral Cost

Reverse racism is still racism. The pain it causes may wear a different face, but it is pain nonetheless. Those who have fought for genuine equality know that justice cannot be achieved by inverting the hierarchy of prejudice. It can only be achieved by abolishing it.

When a non-Indigenous patient, gravely ill, is left waiting while a less urgent case is fast-tracked due to ancestry, the message is clear: some lives matter more than others. That message is poison. It eats away at the moral fibre of society. It teaches the public that fairness is negotiable, that merit and need are irrelevant, and that the individual is nothing compared to the collective label assigned to them by the state.

Such thinking has no place in a democracy — least of all in medicine. The hospital ward must never become a battlefield of identity politics. Its walls must protect all who enter, blind to race, creed, or circumstance, guided only by the urgency of the suffering.

The Forgotten Ethics of Care

Medicine, at its purest, is an act of humility. The doctor bends to listen, the nurse steadies a trembling hand, the paramedic rushes into chaos. Each gesture, no matter how small, is born from the belief that every human life is sacred and equal. That is the essence of care.

Policies like St Vincent’s directive betray that essence. They replace the physician’s moral compass with bureaucratic algorithms of virtue. They teach clinicians to measure not the pulse of a patient, but the politics of the moment.

Professor Wilson reminded the nation of what is at stake when he said, “There is no place for racism or discrimination.” His warning is not reactionary; it is prophetic. If such policies spread — and they will, unless resisted — we will see hospitals divided by ancestry, welfare systems distorted by identity, and social cohesion fractured beyond repair.

The path forward is not to privilege one group at the expense of another, but to rebuild the system so that all Australians receive timely, affordable, compassionate care. That means addressing poverty, malnutrition, housing insecurity, and the chronic underfunding of hospitals. It means recognising the vaccine-injured and long-COVID sufferers as legitimate patients, not political embarrassments. It means reforming bureaucracy so that clinicians can act with conscience again.

The Politics of Decay

The tragedy is that Australia was once capable of better. We once built institutions on principles of merit, fairness, and common purpose. But decades of political decay and toxic infiltrators (the WEF, WHO, Collaborators et al) have replaced these values with slogans. Governments boast of “healthcare excellence” while closing rural hospitals. Ministers celebrate “record spending” while patients crowd hallways. Public health campaigns promote “equity” while ignoring the basic nutritional deficits of the poor.

Every dollar squandered on ideological theatre is a dollar not spent on food vouchers, emergency housing, high dose intravenous vitamin C or intensive care beds. The political class, insulated by privilege, preaches equality from podiums while the working class waits in line for treatment.

The cultural elite call this progress. The rest of the nation knows it as decline.

Reclaiming Humanity

There comes a moment in every civilisation when it must choose between truth and delusion. For Australian healthcare, that moment is history, now is too late. If we continue down the path of racialised policy, the public will lose faith entirely — and without public trust, no system can endure.

The answer lies not in division and ‘reform’, but in restoration and reformulation. We must return to first principles: that medicine exists to relieve suffering, that patients must be treated by need, not by identity, and that compassion cannot coexist with discrimination.

To the bureaucrats who imagine that moral virtue can be legislated by decree, this is the lesson they have forgotten: fairness is not measured in quotas but in conscience.

The long-COVID sufferer, the vaccine-injured, the cancer patient, the child with cystic fibrosis — each of them has a right to timely, ethical care. That right is universal. It cannot be bartered, ranked, or reinterpreted through the prism of politics.

When hospitals begin to ask, “Who are you?” instead of “How sick are you?”, the colour of care itself changes — from the light of compassion to the shadow of cruelty.

Conclusion: One Nation, One Standard of Care

Australia has a choice. We can continue down the path of ideological division, carving the nation into tribes and hierarchies, or we can reaffirm the principle that made medicine noble: do no harm.

Reverse racism is harm. It breeds resentment, corrodes trust, and endangers lives. It undermines the very idea of common humanity. If the colour of one’s skin becomes the key to the hospital door, then the door has ceased to be a doorway to healing and become a gate of exclusion.

We must not let this happen.

It is time for a moral reckoning in Australian healthcare. Time to strip away the pretence, the political theatre, and the bureaucratic spin. Time to tell the truth: our health system is failing, not because we lack compassion, but because we have confused compassion with ideology.

The future of health and medicine in this country depends on courage — the courage of doctors to speak, the courage of patients to demand fairness, and the courage of leaders to reject the politics of race.

Only when the colour of care is no longer a matter of skin but of humanity will Australia begin to heal — not just its patients, but its conscience. I have deliberately extended the St.Vincent’s Hospital dictate to the rest of the country to make a point and hopefully not a predictive.

Ian Brighthope.

