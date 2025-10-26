Ian Brighthope's Substack

Thomas A Braun RPh
2h

I just thought about it that the largest organ in our body that protects us from pathogens is our skin that has many layers of protective mechanisms. So the wise medical men decided they can improve on our health by injecting vaccines, loaded with non self entities, and injecting it through the skin.

Stupidity!

Dr Rosemary Faire
1h

Your work in pointing out the toxicity of aluminium is very important. I am afraid, though, that any revelations about adjuvant toxicity will be harnessed by those whose desire is to push the transfection injections as "the next upgrade" of vaccine technology. And as Thomas has already pointed out, it is highly likely that intramuscular injection of foreign substances across the immune boundary is a BAD IDEA period. The aluminium just makes it even worse.

