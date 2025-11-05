Nutritional Influences on Criminal Behaviour: A Historical and Contemporary Examination of the Diet-Crime Nexus, Drawing from Alexander Schauss’s Diet, Crime and Delinquency.

In the early -1980s, at a time when Australia was only beginning to question the effects of diet on behaviour, I had the privilege of helping to bring Dr Alexander G. Schauss — the author of the landmark book Diet, Crime and Delinquency— to Australia. His visit was transformative, a collision between nutritional science, behavioural medicine, and social reform.

Dr Schauss’s book, introduced by orthomolecular psychiatrist Michael Lesser M.D., was a revelation. Its chapters read like a map of forgotten physiological truths — linking crime, behaviour, and nutrition through a series of biochemical doorways. It wasn’t simply about food; it was about how malnutrition, sugar overload, chemical additives, and heavy metals could corrode not only bodies but societies.

Abstract

In this article I explore, albeit superficially, the intersection of nutrition, biochemistry, and criminal behaviour, with a focal lens on the seminal 1981 work Diet, Crime and Delinquency by Alexander G. Schauss. Grounded in the historical context of Schauss’s 1980’s lecture tour in Australia, the analysis synthesises historical narratives with contemporary scientific evidence. Key mechanisms examined include the neurobehavioural impacts of sugar consumption—encompassing effects on the brain, immune system, and functional reactive hypoglycaemia—as well as broader dietary factors such as chemical exposures, food additives, and nutritional deficiencies. Empirical evidence from prison interventions demonstrates reductions in recidivism through dietary modifications, supported by meta-analyses and longitudinal studies from 2000 to 2025. Findings affirm that nutritional optimisation can mitigate antisocial behaviours, offering implications for criminology, public health, and correctional policy. This work underscores the enduring relevance of Schauss’s biochemical paradigm, bridging orthomolecular psychiatry with modern neuroscience.

Keywords: Nutrition, criminal behaviour, functional reactive hypoglycaemia, recidivism, dietary interventions, Alexander Schauss

IntroductionThe aetiology of criminal behaviour has long been contested terrain, oscillating between environmental determinism, genetic predispositions, and psychosocial stressors. Yet, a burgeoning body of research posits nutrition as a pivotal modulator, influencing neurochemistry and behavioural outcomes. Alexander G. Schauss’s Diet, Crime and Delinquency (1981) stands as a cornerstone in this discourse, positing that dietary imbalances—particularly excessive sugar intake, food allergies and chemical sensitivities—exacerbate delinquency and recidivism. Published amid the controversial orthomolecular psychiatry movement (now nutritional and integrative psychiatry), the book integrates case studies, biochemical assays, and correctional program evaluations to argue for diet as a “silent architect of behaviour.” Here I reframe Schauss’s narrative through a scientific prism, leveraging his 1980’s Australian tour as a case study. I review the historical foundations, elucidate sugar’s biochemical sequelae, evaluate dietary interventions in carceral environments, chronicle the Australian tour’s legacy, survey post-2000 advancements and discuss the implications.

Questions asked include: (1) How do nutritional deficits precipitate antisocial conduct? (2) What empirical support exists for correctional dietary reforms? (3) How has Schauss’s framework evolved in contemporary scholarship? In an era of escalating incarceration rates—exceeding 10 million globally—and persistent recidivism (averaging 50% within five years), I advocate for nutritionally (Integrating NEM) informed paradigms to foster rehabilitation.

The Diet, Crime and Delinquency Link

When Dr Schauss stepped onto the stage in Melbourne, he began with the premise that crime in America — and by extension, in all industrialised nations — could not be divorced from diet. He described the tragic irony: prisons filled with men and women whose nervous systems were inflamed by poor nutrition, sugar and refined carbohydrate dependency, and toxic exposures.

He detailed dietary approaches to criminal behaviour that had already been tested in American correctional programs — with remarkable results. He cited data showing that when prisoners were given vitamin and mineral supplements, fresh foods, and diets low in refined sugar, both aggression and recidivism dropped.

One section of his book was titled Riot Fears May Be a Myth — yet his point was that riot triggers often had a biological base: fluctuating blood sugar, magnesium deficiency, or reactive hypoglycaemia for examples. He even described how prisoners asked for supplements and better diets, realising that what they ate determined not only how they felt but how they behaved.

In another chapter, Excessive Milk Consumption, he explored how seemingly wholesome foods could become harmful when overconsumed, particularly pasteurised milk stripped of its natural enzymes and micronutrients. Everything about his message was holistic: body chemistry and behaviour were inseparable.

Low Blood Sugar and Antisocial Behaviour

The section of his book titled Low Blood Sugar and Antisocial Behaviour captured the audience that day. Schauss demonstrated how a simple glucose tolerance test could reveal a pattern of instability in offenders’ blood sugar control.

When the brain is starved of glucose, he explained, the individual experiences irritability, confusion, and even rage — a condition known as reactive hypoglycaemia. Many prisoners, juvenile offenders, and violent criminals he studied exhibited these biochemical patterns.

He pointed to one chapter titled Sugar Is Added to Many Foods, showing slides of everyday supermarket products — bread, sauces, meats, soups — all laced with sugar. This constant influx, he said, leads to metabolic chaos: spikes and crashes that mimic emotional instability and erode impulse control.

At that time, this was revolutionary thinking — the notion that nutrition could underlie delinquency was dismissed by mainstream criminologists. Yet his data were compelling: when sugar was reduced, behaviour improved.

Lead, Behaviour and Criminality

Perhaps the most sobering part of Schauss’s lectures — and one that deeply influenced me — came from the section Lead, Behaviour and Criminality.

He explained how learning difficulties and lead exposure were tightly correlated: lead interferes with neurotransmission, damages developing brains, and causes irritability and aggression. In Lead and Behaviour, Schauss outlined the tragic chain reaction — from environmental pollution to neurotoxicity to crime.

He described symptoms of lead toxicity that mirrored many behavioural disorders. To reverse it, he advocated chelating agents and dietary measures such as zinc, vitamin C, and calcium to help remove lead from the body. He even recommended screening for lead using hair analysis and hematofluorometry, long before these techniques gained acceptance. We introduce hair mineral analysis into Australia for routine examination at that time.

In some U.S. jurisdictions, probation officers were encouraged to order hair analysis in casework, identifying offenders whose biochemistry was sabotaging their behaviour. To many of us in Australia, this was a breathtakingly practical use of nutritional medicine.

Food Additives, Behaviour and Delinquency

The chapter Food Additives, Behaviour and Delinquency ignited perhaps the most heated discussions. Schauss emphasised The Feingold Diet, developed by Dr Benjamin Feingold, which eliminated artificial colours, flavours, and preservatives to reduce hyperactivity and aggression in children.

Schauss showed how the Feingold diet works by reducing the load of petroleum-derived chemicals that disrupt brain and endocrine function. He recounted the Tehama County Probation Program in California, where diet reform in juvenile facilities led to striking behavioural improvements.

He pointed out that other countries — including parts of Scandinavia — had already restricted certain additives due to behavioural concerns. He discussed the role of phosphates, behaviour, and learning, showing how excess phosphates from soft drinks and processed foods worsened mood and concentration.

For our Australian audience, accustomed to additive-laden school canteens, this was a wake-up call. We began to imagine what might change if we applied the same principles to schools, prisons, and psychiatric wards.

Alcoholism, Addictions and Diet

Dr Schauss also turned his attention to Alcoholism, Addictions and Diet. His chapter on Alcoholism and Diet outlined how nutrient deficiencies perpetuate cravings, liver stress, and neurochemical imbalance. He described how heroin and methadone users often suffered severe deficiencies of vitamins C and B-complex, and he emphasised vitamin C in treatment as both detoxifier and mood stabiliser.

His suggested Diet for Substance Abusers was simple yet powerful: nutrient repletion, steady blood sugar, and avoidance of processed food. He urged rehabilitation programs to integrate nutritional care — an idea that, over forty years later, still struggles for mainstream acceptance.

Food Allergies, Behaviour and Criminality

Another striking section was Food Allergies, Behaviour and Criminality. Schauss explained how hidden food allergies could trigger unpredictable mood and behaviour shifts. Food allergies and behaviour, he wrote, were often misdiagnosed as psychiatric disorders. When offenders underwent elimination diets, their aggression and confusion diminished.

The concept of food allergy factors opened up new thinking: that immune and neurochemical cross-talk could drive delinquent behaviour just as surely as social factors.

Nutrition, Exercise and Conventional Approaches

Schauss was not against conventional rehabilitation but sought to complement it. In Nutrition, Exercise and Conventional Approaches, he presented studies where parents rated various treatments for behaviour problems, often ranking nutritional and exercise interventions higher than medication.

He cited evidence that exercise improves behaviour by enhancing blood flow, endorphin balance, and stress resilience — another way to regulate the same physiology that sugar and malnutrition disrupt.

There Is More to Colour and Light Than Meets the Eye

Perhaps the most unexpected chapter was There Is More to Colour and Light Than Meets the Eye. Here Schauss described malillumination — inadequate natural light exposure — and its effects on mood and aggression. Light and nutrition, he said, are deeply linked, as vitamin D metabolism and circadian rhythms shape neurotransmitter synthesis.

He even described using colour to reduce aggression in correctional settings — an early form of environmental psychology. To many, this seemed ahead of its time; to me, it was part of the same holistic framework connecting mind, body, and environment.

A Vision That Endures

In the final pages of Diet, Crime and Delinquency, Dr Schauss included two appendices — the Nutrition Behaviour Inventory and the Diets of Juvenile Offenders — practical tools for clinicians and policymakers. He wanted society to measure, not merely theorise, the impact of nutrition on behaviour.

Looking back, his visit was a watershed moment. It validated what many of us intuitively felt: that the brain is not an island, that behaviour is biochemical, and that social healing can begin with nutritional reform.

Today, as ultra-processed nutrient depleted foods dominate and youth mental health worsens, Schauss’s 1980s message rings prophetic: when we nourish the brain, we nurture civility; when we poison it with sugar, chemicals, junk food and neglect, we invite chaos.

Inviting Dr Schauss to Australia wasn’t just an event — it became part of a movement; the Australasian College of Nutritional and Environmental Medicine (ACNEM).

His book gave us a blueprint for reform, a reminder that the health of a nation’s diet may determine the health of its conscience.

Summary of the above Substack: Cognitive Impairment Surge and Potential Causes

A major Neurology study using data from over 4.5 million U.S. adults (Behavioural Risk Factor Surveillance System CDC BRFSS) shows that self-reported cognitive disability—trouble concentrating, remembering, or making decisions—has risen 40% in the last decade.

2013: 5.3%

2023: 7.4%

2019–2023: 16% increase overall

Ages 18–39: nearly doubled, from 5.1% to 9.7%

Researchers warn of a nationwide decline in attention, reasoning, and decision-making, affecting work, relationships, and public discourse.

Proposed Drivers of Decline

1. Neurotoxic Effects of COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines

South Korean cohort (Roh et al.) of 558,000 adults (65+) found: Mild Cognitive Impairment: 138% higher risk after vaccination. Alzheimer’s disease: 23% higher risk.

Thorp et al. reported 86 neuropsychiatric disorders linked to vaccination, including dementia, dementia, schizophrenia, suicidal & homicidal thoughts, stroke, psychosis, depression, delusions, and suicidal ideation.

Given global vaccine coverage (~80%), authors warn of a mass cognitive burden worldwide.

2. Artificial Intelligence–Induced Cognitive Offloading

MIT study (“Your Brain on ChatGPT”) found that regular AI use for writing suppresses neural activity and reduces memory recall .

EEG scans revealed decreased connectivity and underactivation of executive and creative brain regions.

Even after stopping AI use, subjects showed persistent neural suppression, indicating long-term dependency.

Combined Effect

The author argues that mass neurotoxicity (from mRNA vaccines) plus AI-induced neural disengagement are producing a generation losing cognitive autonomy.

This dual influence may explain widespread confusion, moral inversion, and social instability—not merely as political or cultural phenomena, but as neurological consequences.

