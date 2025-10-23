Ian Brighthope's Substack

Barbara Charis
17h

John D Rockefeller and the Flexner Report in 1910 started this Dark Side of Modern medicine 115 years ago...eliminating all health modalities, except drugs. Rockefeller had his patented petroleum-based drugs to sell. He established toxic lab-created profitable drugs as the only health modality for the AMA and doctors. He got doctors to join the AMA by promising them Higher Income from selling his patented drugs....and Prestige from all the money they would make. He said nothing about better health for their patients, because drugs all have side effects that break down the organs, glands and cells in the human body. The only health-creating items for humans are nutrients from natural unprocessed food. These nutrients create energy and health for the human species.

4 replies
Thomas A Braun RPh
16h

Spot on! Our Congressman in DC that are guided by Big Medicine is the key problem. Austriala probably has the same issue. Our DC politicians spend half their political life trolling for $$ to keep them in office. I went to DC in 2012 and asked my Congressman why they are not addressing the autism crisis. Uniform asnwer. "Our hands are tied". If they dared to raise that issue they would not be re-elected to their political office. Big Pharma would fund a new candidate. Schiff, Cassidy, Sanders, Warren and Blumenthal plus many others in DC personify this issue. They have no soul and don't give a damn that 100,000 of our infants each year are diagnosed with a form of autism and become a major burder for the parents as well as the community. RNA is just Big Pharma ultimate goal for profit

15 more comments...

