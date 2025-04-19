As a health practitioner, I first became suspicious of toothpaste safety when a patient’s history revealed asthma attacks occurring in the morning, shortly after showering and brushing her teeth. After investigation, I discovered the culprit was an ingredient—mint—triggering her symptoms. This experience led me to explore toothpaste more closely, uncovering a range of ingredients that can cause sensitivities or allergies, including mint, fluoride, sodium lauryl sulfate, propylene glycol, artificial sweeteners like saccharin, and preservatives like parabens. The recent findings reported in The Guardian’s article, “Toothpaste widely contaminated with lead and other metals, US research finds,” further highlight the hidden risks in everyday toothpaste, revealing not only potential allergens but also toxic heavy metals lurking in many popular brands.

The following article was published in The Guardian, April 18, 2025 and pertains to products in the US.

Toothpaste widely contaminated with lead and other metals, US research finds"

A study by Lead Safe Mama, a consumer advocacy group focused on preventing childhood lead poisoning, revealed that 90% of 51 tested toothpaste brands, including those marketed for children or as "green," contained lead. Additionally, 65% had arsenic, 47% contained mercury, and 33% tested positive for cadmium, with many brands containing multiple heavy metals. The highest levels exceeded Washington state’s safety limits but not federal thresholds, which public health advocates criticise as inadequate since no level of lead exposure is safe, per federal findings.

The contamination likely stems from ingredients like hydroxyapatite (from cow bone, added for calcium absorption), calcium carbonate (for stain removal), and bentonite clay (a cleaning agent), with bentonite clay linked to the highest contamination levels. Testing of these ingredients individually confirmed lead and other metals. Brands like Crest, Sensodyne, Tom’s of Maine, Dr. Bronner’s, Davids, and Dr. Jen were among those affected, while five children’s toothpastes, including Dr. Brown’s Baby Toothpaste, Kids’ Spry Tooth Gel, Pegciz Foam, Orajel Training Toothpaste, and Miessence Toothpaste, tested free of these metals and lacked the suspect ingredients.

Tamara Rubin, Lead Safe Mama’s founder, first identified lead in toothpaste 12 years ago when investigating elevated blood lead levels in children using Earthpaste. In 2024, she used an XRF lead detection tool and crowdfunded lab testing, confirming widespread contamination. No tested companies have committed to removing lead, and some issued cease-and-desist letters to Rubin, which she ignored and shared online. The findings highlight a regulatory gap, as the FDA allows up to 10,000 ppb of lead in fluoride-free toothpaste (classified as cosmetics) and 20,000 ppb in fluoride varieties (classified as drugs), far exceeding health advocates’ safety recommendations. Washington state’s stricter 1,000 ppb limit for cosmetics, including toothpaste, was surpassed by several brands, and California’s 6 ppb limit for children’s products excludes toothpaste. The stalled Baby Food Safety Act of 2024 proposes stricter lead limits but omits toothpaste.

Health risks are significant, especially for children under 6, who are vulnerable to lead’s neurotoxic effects, potentially causing cognitive damage, kidney harm, and heart disease. Arsenic is linked to skin cancer, cadmium to multi-organ cancer, and mercury to nervous system damage. Daily toothpaste use may lead to bioaccumulation, posing environmental and health threats. Rubin calls for stricter regulations and corporate accountability to ensure safer products.

Note: The article was amended on April 17, 2025, to correct errors on regulatory limits. For a full list of tested toothpastes, see Lead Safe Mama’s chart: https://tamararubin.com/2025/01/toothpaste-chart/.[](https://tamararubin.com/2025/01/toothpaste-chart/)

This investigation into toothpaste contamination underscores the critical need to scrutinise heavy metals and food and chemical sensitivities in every corner of our lives, especially within the home—a seemingly safe space that can harbour hidden dangers like heavy metals in toothpaste or allergens in everyday products. From mint to sodium lauryl sulfate, the potential for sensitivities lurks in the most mundane items, emphasising that vigilance is essential. In medicine, nothing surpasses the importance of taking a thorough patient history; it remains the cornerstone of diagnosis, far outweighing the dogma of scientific articles and randomised trials that often dominate healthcare. A detailed history can uncover connections—like my patient’s morning asthma triggered by mint—that no trial could predict. For deeper insights into identifying and managing these sensitivities and toxicities, I explore these topics extensively in my Substack on Food and Chemical Sensitivities and Heavy metals, featured in my book Fighting Fatigue.

Ian Brighthope

Please find below the 2 Chapters in my book “Fighting Fatigue” discussing Food and Chemical Sensitivities and Chemical Drugs and Electromagnetic Pollution. The book was published in 1990 but the principles ov management have not changed.

From a quick Chat GPT search:

Given the concerns about toothpaste contamination with heavy metals like lead, as well as potential sensitivities to common ingredients, here are some alternatives to traditional toothpaste for maintaining oral hygiene:

Baking Soda (Sodium Bicarbonate): A natural abrasive that cleans teeth and neutralizes acids in the mouth. Mix a small amount with water to form a paste, or dip a damp toothbrush directly into baking soda. It’s effective for stain removal but should be used sparingly (2–3 times a week) to avoid enamel wear. Coconut Oil with Essential Oils: Coconut oil has antimicrobial properties due to its lauric acid content. Mix it with a drop of peppermint or tea tree essential oil for a natural toothpaste alternative. You can also use it for oil pulling—swishing a tablespoon in your mouth for 10–15 minutes to reduce bacteria and plaque. Salt Water Rinse: Dissolve a teaspoon of sea salt in warm water and use it as a rinse or dip your toothbrush in the solution to brush. Salt has natural antibacterial properties and can help reduce gum inflammation. Avoid swallowing due to high sodium content. Homemade Tooth Powder: Combine ingredients like calcium carbonate (for gentle abrasion), bentonite clay (for remineralization, but ensure it’s lead-free), and a pinch of cinnamon or clove powder (for flavor and antibacterial effects). Use sparingly, as some clays may still carry trace contaminants. Neem Sticks or Miswak: Chewing on neem or miswak (Salvadora persica) sticks, traditionally used in many cultures, can clean teeth and freshen breath. These natural twigs have antimicrobial properties and can be effective for plaque removal when used consistently. Hydrogen Peroxide (Diluted): A 3% hydrogen peroxide solution, diluted with equal parts water, can be used as a rinse or to brush teeth occasionally. It acts as a disinfectant and whitener but should be used cautiously (1–2 times a week) to avoid gum irritation or enamel damage. Charcoal Powder (Use with Caution): Activated charcoal can remove surface stains, but its abrasiveness may wear down enamel over time. Use sparingly, and ensure it’s food-grade. Concerns about heavy metal contamination in some charcoal products also exist, so source carefully. Plain Water Brushing: Brushing with just water can still remove some plaque and debris, especially if you use proper technique (gentle circular motions, focusing on all tooth surfaces). While not as effective as other methods, it’s a safe fallback.

Considerations:

Fluoride Alternatives : Many toothpastes contain fluoride to prevent cavities, but if you’re avoiding it, focus on a diet low in sugar and high in calcium and phosphorus (e.g., dairy, nuts, leafy greens) to support enamel health. Hydroxyapatite (a natural mineral) is a fluoride-free alternative for remineralization, but as the article notes, ensure it’s free from contaminants like lead.

Allergy/Sensitivity Awareness : Ingredients like mint, essential oils, or even natural abrasives can still cause sensitivities in some people. Test alternatives on a small area or consult a dentist if reactions occur.

Dental Checkups: Alternatives may not provide the same cavity protection as fluoride toothpastes, so regular dental visits are crucial to monitor oral health.

For those concerned about contaminants, look for toothpastes free of hydroxyapatite, calcium carbonate, and bentonite clay, as these were linked to heavy metal contamination in the study. Brands like Dr. Brown’s Baby Toothpaste or Orajel Training Toothpaste were noted as safer options in the article. Always check ingredient labels and consider consulting a dentist for personalized recommendations.