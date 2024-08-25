Food and chemical sensitivity

Case study

‘I discovered the damage that food could do to me 45 years ago when I was 20 and the eczema that I suffered through­ out my childhood and adolescence disappeared after I stopped drinking milk on the advice of a friend,’ said 65 year old William Tyson. ‘By the time I was 25 I had “out­ grown” my allergies according to my doctor and I started to use dairy products again. Within six months, I was getting migraine and skin rashes, both of which ended abruptly after I eliminated the dairy foods. Since I turned 60, I had been virtually crippled from arthritis and pain in the hands, shoulders, back and knees and the past five years have been sheer hell. Why I didn’t suspect that my allergic tendency was causing this I don’t know, but my wife recently suggested removing wheat, tomatoes and potatoes from my diet and miraculously, the pain and stiffness went almost overnight.’

William Tyson is one of approximately three million Australians who suffer from severe sensitivities to foods and/or chemicals. These sensitivities are often mistakenly labelled ‘allergies’, but less than 10% of them are allergies in the true sense. An allergy occurs as the result of a reaction in the blood between an ingested ‘allergen’ (e.g. milk protein, egg white, oranges) and an antibody formed by the immune system. On the other hand, a food or chemical sensitivity is an abnormal biochemical reaction in the body following exposure. There are hundreds, possibly thousands, of abnormal biochemical reactions that can occur and diagnosis of food/chemical sensitivity can be very difficult. In the case of Bill Tyson, the diagnosis was quite simple and it was made easier because his eczema was caused by one food only — milk. Had he not been made aware of this association between symptoms and food in his 20’s, Bill may have continued to suffer from arthritis in later life until the day he died. The term food allergy in the rest of this article also includes food sensitivity.

Food allergy affects all of us from time to time and it is worse when we are under emotional or psychological stress. In fact, psychological stress symptoms may also occur as a result of food allergies (some doctors now refer to this as ‘Brain Allergy’) which in turn become amplified because of the stress.

As the above diagram illustrates, a vicious cycle is created and the allergies become more frequent and severe as time, and stress, goes on.Most people don’t associate their frequent symptoms with allergy but in fact the symptoms of most diseases may be caused or aggravated by foods and chemicals. For example, it has been scientifically shown that pain, migraine, fatigue, depression, anxiety, phobias, skin diseases, diarrhoea, asthma and hay fever can occur as a result of the ingestion of certain foods.

The most common foods causing reactions are:

• Sugar and sugar-containing foods

• Milk and dairy products

• Chocolate

• Alcoholic beverages

• Tea and coffee

• Wheat

• Other grains and corn

• Shellfish

• Eggs and chicken

• Nuts

• Fish

However, any food can cause a reaction. Frequently, the foods we like a lot, or even crave, are the ones that are causing our symptoms. Food allergy is like an addiction to drugs, although not as severe. Whereas an alcoholic or smoker reach for their glass of beer or cigarette to prevent uncomfortable withdrawal symptoms (tension, pain, shakes, etc.), a good allergy victim may need a sugar or coffee ‘fix’ to keep them going. Arthritis sufferers frequently enjoy dairy products and foods from the Solanaceae family — tomatoes, potatoes, capsicum and eggplant. The daily consumption of these foods may relieve some symptoms of an allergy, such as fatigue, but simultaneously cause other symptoms such as joint pains and stiffness.

The cardinal sign of a food allergy is one of a ‘swinging’ constitution. This means that both physical and mental symptoms will swing from one extreme to another. A person may be perfectly normal until exposure to a food allergy and then suddenly or slowly ‘swing’ into a severe mental depression with no physical energy at all. Or they may develop a mental high followed by a massive migraine. The symptoms of allergy are indicated in the following table:

Common symptoms of food and chemical sensitivities

The nervous system

Fatigue

Sleepiness

Drowsiness

Depression

Spontaneous weepiness and crying

Anxiety

Irritability

Overactivity and overstimulation

M ania and manic attacks

Hyperactivity in children

The hyperactive learning disabled child

Poor short-term memory

Inability to concentrate

Shortened attention span

Misreading words and sentences

Reading without the ability to comprehend

Variations in the ability to read

Stuttering and stammering

Speech disorders

Disturbances in the legibility of hand writing

Tremor, convulsions and fits

Some forms of epilepsy or fits

Restlessness and jitteriness

Irrational fears

Unprovoked aggression

Spontaneous panic attacks

Agitation, tension and aggression

Mental dullness

Mental confusion

Emotional silliness

Symptoms of mental retardation

Claustrophobia

False beliefs (delusions)

Irrational fears (paranoia)

Unexplained inability to move (catatonia)

Paralysis of a temporary nature

Hallucinations (seeing or hearing things that are not there)

Floating sensations in the body and head

A fullness or a pressure in the head

Headaches

Migraines

Personality changes which are cyclical (come and go)

Musculo-skeletal system (muscles and bones)

General muscle weakness

Muscle fatigue

Muscle soreness

Back pain

Chest pains (not caused by heart or lung disease)

Muscle and joint stiffness

Limitation of muscle movement

Spasms in the muscles especially of the hips and shoulders

Generalised muscle pain

Joint pains

Arthritis

Stiffness in the joints

Swelling of joints

Gastro-intestinal system

Heartburn and indigestion

Rumbling in the stomach

Undiagnosed abdominal pains

Colic in infants

Stomach cramps

Alternating diarrhoea and constipation

Undigested food in stools

Flatulence (passing excessive gas)

Mucus in the stool

Colitis (including blood in the bowel action)

‘Gall bladder’ attacks

Symptoms of stomach or duodenal ulcers

An itchy anus

Burning sensation of the rectum

Nausea and/or vomiting after certain foods

Difficulty in swallowing

Regurgitation and burping

A change in taste sensation

A loss of taste sensation

Metallic taste

Burning or stinging tongue

Geographic tongue (A tongue with unusual patterns on its surface)

Excessive hunger or thirst

M outh ulcers

Excess dryness of the mouth

Profuse salivation

Irritable bowel syndrome

Pains over the liver

Tenderness of the liver on deep palpation

SkinRed rashes

Red spots

Very small fine blisters

Large blisters

Hives

Itchiness

Flushing (especially on the face, upper chest and neck areas)

Burning sensationsIncreased sensitivity (especially to touch)

Ticklish

Tingling sensations

Peeling of the skin

Pimples

Some forms of acne

Excess sweating

Poor circulation (including Raynaud’s syndrome especially affecting fingers and toes)

Ear, nose and throat (ENT)

Runny nose

Sneezing

Nasal itchiness

Post-nasal drip

Nasal stuffiness

Nasal obstruction

Itching ears

Earache deafness — some forms

Dizziness

Vertigo

Disturbances of balance

Ringing in the ears

Persistent undiagnosable ‘cough’

Recurrent sore throats

Dry mouth

Itchy or ticklish throat

Red eyes

Swollen eyelids

Itchy eyelids

Twitching eyelids

Watery eyes

Painful eyes

Aching eyes

Eyes tender to touch

Blurring of vision

Double vision

Crossed eyes (sometimes)

The respiratory system

Cough which is undiagnosable

Shortness of breath

Wheezing

Mucus formation

Tightness in the chest

Rapid breathing rate

Cardiovascular system

Blood pressure (some cases)

Palpitations

A pounding heart

Rapid heart rate

Missed or skipped beats

Faintness

Unusual sensations in the chest

Hot flushes

Cold extremities

Tingling of the hands

Extreme redness or blueness of the hands

The genito-urinary system

Increased frequency of urination

Painful genitals

Urgency to urinate

Itching and swelling of the genitals

Painful urination

Inability to control bladder

Vaginal discharge

A burning sensation

Penile discharge

Cloudy urine (exclude infection)

Painful intercourse

Wetting the bed

The above symptoms are not exhaustive of the field of allergy and it must be remembered that some of the symptoms may also occur in serious organic disease, for example ‘heartburn and indigestion’ may be caused by a peptic ulcer or even coronary artery disease of the heart.Addictions to any food or chemical can cause the reactions above. In the early stages of the development of an allergy, only one or two symptoms may be present but as time progresses, more problems arise.

Case Study:

Elaine Coventry suffered from eczema as a baby, developing asthm a th at persisted until she was in her mid-seventies. ‘I thought that my years of suffering and taking medication had come to an end’, said Elaine, now 75 years of age and in radiant good health. ‘But my ecstasy was short-lived. After the asthma stopped, I slumped into a deep depression and needed hospitalisation for months.For the next twenty years I was treated for this severe depression, and I was hospitalised many times. By the age of 50 I had been operated on for gall-bladder and my uterus was removed. After one of the operations, I was violently sick and could not eat for a week. Surprisingly, at the end of this time I had lost the cloud hanging over me, my mind was clear and I was able to laugh again for the first time in many years. This lasted until the third day after I recommenced eating. I had eaten chicken on that day and within a few minutes I felt nauseated, developed stomach pains like indigestion and my mood suddenly went totally flat. In fact, I could not even think straight. Albert, my husband, suspected that I had suffered from some sort of food poisoning or allergy to chicken and decided to put me on an elimination diet. That was 25 years ago, a time when most people had very little idea of allergy.Since then I have had only one slight episode of depression after eating a small piece of chicken hidden in a pie.’

This case history clearly illustrates the change in nature of allergy symptoms over time from eczema, asthma, depression, gall-bladder pain and possibly even gynaecological disorders (heavy painful periods requiring hysterectomy). Unfortunately, Elaine Coventry was allergic to the smallest amount of chicken. Sometimes allergies are not as severe and small quantities of the offending substance are safe.Stress reduces the tolerance to allergenic foods. On holidays, Steven Wright could drink milk and eat oranges, but back at work he developed itchy skin rashes and migraines when these foods were consumed.The allergic/addicted person usually has multiple symptoms and multiple offending foods. The problems usually start in early childhood with an allergy to something like dairy products. If the dairy products cause common symptoms including fatigue, tiredness and irritability, it isn’t long before the young person starts looking for sugar for a quick energy ‘pick-me-up’. Eventually the effect of the sugar wears off and to achieve a ‘high’ or an altered state, alcohol, tobacco or even cocaine or marijuana are tried. Most allergy/addicted people of retirement age are caught up with coffee, tea, sugar, alcohol and/or tobacco - the ‘harder’ substances being made readily available only in later years to the youth of the 60s, 70s and 80s.Most allergy sufferers of retirement age today have problems with common foods (and sometimes chemicals), and as the incriminated foods are often ‘hidden’ in the diet, the allergies may be masked. This makes the diagnosis somewhat difficult.

How does one determine what food or chemical is causing or aggravating symptoms?

Various tests can be performed. Fasting, the avoidance of all food for 3-4 days, following by provocation with food challenges and the recording of symptoms, is time consuming and difficult. Sublingual tests in which dilute suspensions of a large series of foods are placed under the tongue one by one to elicit allergic reactions are also time consuming. Skin tests and prick tests are inaccurate. The pulse test involves the measurement of the pulse rate at the wrist before and after eating a single food. If the pulse rate changes by more than plus or minus 16 beats a minute, then an allergic reaction to that food may have occurred.Electronic tests such as the Theratest and Vegatest are useful guides, quick and inexpensive. Their scientific validation has yet to be proven but many thousands of people have benefitted from them.One of the most accurate m ethods of testing is to measure the amount of special antibody (IgE and IgG4 antibody) to various foods. This test is very specific and is a measure o f ‘true allergy’. Used in conjunction with elimination of suspected foods and ‘stress’ foods, m ost allergy sufferers can achieve very satisfactory results.Elim ination of stress foods means total avoidance of sugar, white flour, alcohol, tea, coffee, chocolate, all dairy foods, tobacco, yeast-containing foods and chemical additives. Always suspect foods eaten regularly and foods th at are ‘liked’ or ‘disliked’. Often the food that is most resistant to elimination from the diet because of desire is the food most likely to cause the problem.It is im portant to remember that if a food that causes allergy has been removed from the diet for more than a week and the symptoms have completely cleared up, the reintroduction of the offending food may result in severe, dram atic allergic reactions such as vomiting, headaches, stomach cramps, wheezing, lethargy, tiredness and so on.This brings me to the most effective way to treat all of these allergy reactions. The most logical and commonsense thing to do is to avoid the causative foods and chemicals. If this is not possible completely because of lifestyle, or the diagnosis of all allergies proves difficult, then the use of supportive nutrients for the immune system, nervous system and any other affected systems is imperative.

One of the most useful nutrients is vitamin C with bioflavonoids in oral doses of 2 to 4 grams per day. If allergies are very severe, many doctors around the world will give intravenous injections of vitamin C in doses up to 30 grams per day.

Most of the B-complex vitamins help to control many of the symptoms of allergy especially fatigue, lethargy, depression, irritability, fluid retention, poor memory and concentration. These are given in doses of 100-200mgm daily and again can be very effective by injection especially vitamins B12 and folic acid.

The minerals zinc and selenium are extremely important for the proper functioning of the immune system and most allergic people have low levels of these minerals. The recommended dose of elemental zinc is 15 to 30mg per day and the dose of elemental selenium is 200microgram per day. Natural vitamin E in capsule form 250i.u. per day also helps by reducing the oxidising damage often caused by chemical allergies.

The essential fatty acids present in evening primrose oil have been shown to be useful in the allergic patient, especially for the treatm ent of eczema and arthritis. Six to eight capsules per day are needed to achieve a good result.

There are many good herbal remedies on the market that can be used to alleviate the annoying symptoms of allergy, some herbs may even have the ability to nourish affected tissues back to health.

Homeopathic medicines properly prescribed are also very safe and effective.Allergy injections cannot be recommended for most allergies and may actually aggravate the condition.

A final and very important part of the management is fresh air, sunlight, exercise and a positive outlook. Exercises most beneficial are swimming, walking, cycling and yoga or tai chi. Scientists have proven that exercise increases the bodies ability to produce certain ‘well-being’ chemicals including the pain- relieving endorphins and immune system regulators. With regular exercise, the right foods and the judicious use of vitamins and minerals, life can be an allergy-free and disease-free joy for all.

Food chemical sensitivity and fatigue

One of the most common causes of fatigue and tiredness is a sensitivity to foods or chemicals, including drugs and medications.Chemicals present as pollutants in our foods, water and air can act as very potent fatigue-inducers in many people. In fact, quite often the only symptom of such a sensitivity in the early stages of an illness is the symptom of fatigue.In patients with food and chemical sensitivities, single and m ultiple nutritional deficiency states are often observed. This is usually of the water soluble nutrients such as the B-group vitamins and vitamin C. These appear to be utilised quite rapidly when the body is under extra physical or psychological stress.

It is unsatisfactory for a person suffering with fatigue and allergies to have a simple blood test to determine the adequacy of their nutritional status. Quite often it is essential to perform highly specific tests in special laboratories before a nutritional deficiency or imbalance state can be diagnosed. For example, a deficiency of the element zinc can result in mental apathy, tiredness, poor memory, m ood changes and acne. Tests to determine the am ount of zinc in the blood, even in patients with a clinical deficiency, may be norm al. Sometimes it is more appropriate to look inside the cells of the body and tissues to determ ine m ore accurately the body’s zinc status. Zinc is associated with enzyme function and many enzymes are dependent upon an adequate supply of zinc. Therefore another test for zinc adequacy is the m easurement of the activity of enzymes in the patient. A nother test is the zinc tolerance test in which zinc levels in the blood and urine are measured before and after the individual swallows a measured am ount of zinc. The zinc taste test in which the patient is given a solution of zinc salts is a moderately accurate method of assessing zinc status. A 0.9% solution o f zinc sulphate in water is given to the person being tested and if there is no taste or a dry and furry sensation to the solution, then a zinc deficiency is likely. Adequate zinc status is suggested by an immediate taste which may be metallic, strong and quite unpleasant.

Here we see many tests that can be performed for the assessment of just one single nutrient. These tests are not done routinely in normal pathology laboratories. It is therefore very im portant to investigate which is the most appropriate test for the particular situation.

Food and chemical sensitivities

The brain and nervous system are extremely complex chemical factories. Their function depends totally on the supply of blood containing essential nutrients including oxygen and water, and the removal of wastes through the bloodstream. The essential nutrients are oxygen, glucose, water, amino acids from protein, essential fatty acids, vitamins, minerals and trace elements. These nutrients for the brain are derived from our diet. Many of these nutrients act as building blocks for the maintenance of brain cells and nervous tissue. Others are important as chemical messengers, also known as neurotransmitters.

These chemical messengers travel from one brain cell to another carrying with them information to keep the nervous system functioning properly. The majority of these chemical messengers (neurotransmitters) are derived from protein in our diet and are known as amino acids. Some examples of these amino acids which become neurotransmitters are tryptophan, tyrosine, lysine, glutamine and phenylalanine.The production and metabolism of many of these neurotransmitters and building blocks for the nervous system are dependent on adequate supplies of bulk minerals, trace elements and vitamins to the nervous system as well.

The most im portant of these nutrients are vitamins C, Bl, B2, B3, B6, B12, folic acid, zinc, calcium and magnesium. If the diet is unbalanced or low in any of these nutrients then the first systems to suffer usually are the central nervous system and the immune system. As a consequence, the functioning of the brain and nervous system alters and this is reflected in a wide diversity of symptoms including fatigue, lethargy, insom nia, dizziness, visual disturbances, loss of co-ordination, muscle weakness, nervousness, anxiety, tension, depression and even such symptoms as paranoia, delusional thinking, loss of ability to concentrate and poor short-term memory. In severe cases, gross deficiencies of some of these nutrients can result in delirium, coma, fitting and even death.It is important to remember that any organ or tissue in the body can react in an allergic or sensitive manner to foods and chemicals in the environment. This is particularly so in the case of the brain and nervous system. It was stated hundreds of years ago th at w hat is one m an’s food is another m an’s poison and what one individual can tolerate in the way of a food, another may react to in a very sensitive manner.Food and chemical allergies or sensitivities are not only responsible for classical allergies such as asthma, hay fever and eczema, but they can also be responsible for other physical allergies such as the irritable bowel syndrome, bowel disease in general, skin rashes, acne, dermatitis and migraine headaches.

Food and chemical sensitivities can aggravate nearly every known disease and nearly every symptom can be the result of an allergy or sensitivity.

Ian Brighthope

