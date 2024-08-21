Click on the picture below to get access to the World Of Wellness Website.

FIGHTING FATIGUE-THE CHRONIC FATIGUE SYNDROME

Contents

1. What is the chronic fatigue syndrome? 1

2. Depression 11

3. The causes of tiredness 29

4. Viruses, bacteria and Candida 56

5. Chemicals, drugs and electro-magneticradiation 75

6. Food and chemical sensitivity 106

7. Malnutrition in the chronic fatigue syndrome 120

8. Body pollution and detoxification 142

9. Mind power 181

10. An anti-fatigue management programme 194

References 218

Glossary 228

Index 233

The first edition of this book was published in 1990 by McCulloch Publishing Pty Ltd, located at 292 Rathdowne Street, North Carlton, Victoria, 3054, Australia. The content of the book is protected by copyright, with all rights reserved to Ian Brighthope, © 1990. The book was designed by Marius Foley and typeset by Optima Typesetters in Brunswick, Victoria. Printing was carried out by The Book Printer in Maryborough, Victoria.

**Cataloguing Information:**

- **Author:** Ian Brighthope, born 1946

- **Title:** Fighting Fatigue and the Chronic Fatigue Syndrome

- **ISBN:** 0 949646 04 0

- **Subject:** Chronic Fatigue Syndrome

- **Dewey Decimal Classification:** 616.8528

This book is protected by copyright law. Except for the allowances made under the Copyright Act for private study, research, criticism, or review, no part of this publication may be reproduced in any form or by any means without prior written permission from the publisher.

Disclaimer: *Fighting Fatigue* is not intended to serve as medical advice. Its purpose is solely to provide information and education. Please consult an appropriate healthcare professional if you require medical advice or treatment.

Share Ian Brighthope's Substack

Chapter One

What is Chronic Fatigue Syndrome?

Definition of Fatigue

Fatigue is defined as a state of weariness resulting from physical or mental exertion. It usually manifests as a temporary reduction in the ability or function of various body organs, tissues, cells, and other components after excessive exertion or stimulation. Fatigue is a normal response to vigorous exercise or a hard day’s work, particularly when it occurs at night before the usual sleeping time. In such cases, it is considered a natural part of daily living.

However, fatigue becomes a symptom of a more serious condition when it occurs more frequently and with greater severity than usual nighttime tiredness. In fact, fatigue can be so debilitating in some individuals that it has been recognised as a disease in its own right, known as Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (CFS), which will be discussed in more detail in later sections.

Many people experience fatigue from time to time and can often identify the causes, such as overwork, lack of sleep, stress, poor diet, excessive alcohol consumption, or unusual physical exertion. However, when feelings of weariness, tiredness, and exhaustion become overwhelming and the ability or willingness to cope with daily life diminishes, it is important to seek professional help to determine the exact causes of the fatigue and receive appropriate treatment.

The consequences of a diminished ability to carry out day-to-day activities may include anxiety, followed by depression. These symptoms can be further complicated by fear, anger, and resentment. A lack of harmony in interpersonal relationships often ensues, potentially leading to separation, behavioural problems, particularly in children, severe depression, alcoholism, drug dependence, and sometimes even suicide.

Warning Signs

Daytime fatigue and weariness are not normal states. Over the past two to three years, fatigue has become a more common symptom in the community, as observed by the medical and healing professions. Because fatigue can be an early symptom of many diseases, it should not be taken lightly. These diseases include serious medical conditions such as anaemia, heart disease, diabetes, allergies, psychiatric disorders including depression, autoimmune diseases, respiratory disorders, chronic undiagnosed infections, and stress.

Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (CFS) should only be diagnosed after other conditions have been excluded. CFS has been recently defined by the medical profession as severe fatigue that occurs after minimal physical exertion and persists for six months or longer. The exact cause of CFS is not known, but it is likely triggered by one of several infectious agents, many of which are viruses, superimposed on a background of stress, poor nutrition, and sensitivity to environmental pollutants.

It is interesting to note that many people who develop arthritis, heart disease, diabetes, or even cancer report feeling tired, lethargic, and low on energy for some time before the onset of the full-blown disease. This period can range from six months to two years. Regardless of whether an end-stage disease develops, low energy often leads to a life of dullness, apathy, and depression.

It's Not Just in the Mind

A deficiency or lack of energy is not only physical; it can also affect mental functioning. This manifests as a loss of concentration, poor short-term memory, and a feeling of fuzziness in the brain, often referred to as "brain fog." Many of these symptoms can be alleviated by identifying the cause of the fatigue and treating it appropriately. For instance, many women who suffer from premenstrual syndrome (PMS), which includes symptoms like irritability, anxiety, depression, fluid retention, and breast tenderness, also experience poor concentration and short-term memory issues during this time. These symptoms are often due to a deficiency in vitamin B6 and/or magnesium. Improving the diet and taking small to moderate doses of vitamin B6 and magnesium supplements may relieve or completely eliminate these fatigue-associated symptoms.

Psychological Stress and Tension

Many people react adversely when confronted with stressful situations, and some may have developed a chronic stress response through habit. These individuals often experience increased muscular tension in response to stress, which can lead to overall muscle contraction throughout the body, including the head, neck, back, arms, and lower limbs. As a result, extra energy, nutrients, and oxygen are consumed, eventually leading to a buildup of acids, including lactic acid and other waste products, in the overused muscles. This results in tiredness and potentially muscular aches and pains.

If stress and muscular tension persist for a long period, the result can be migraines, irritable bowel syndrome, joint pains, back pains, allergies, skin disorders, and a whole range of psychosomatic diseases. The stress-tension-fatigue cycle can be vicious, but it can be stopped through stress management, diet, muscle stretching, and exercise. It is important to address the psychological stress reactions in life and learn how to manage them effectively. However, in many individuals, fatigue itself can be a source of stress. The underlying cause of this stress-related fatigue must be identified before psychological stress management techniques can be effective.

Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (Post-Viral Fatigue Syndrome or Myalgic Encephalitis)

Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (CFS) describes extreme fatigue that may occur after an acute viral illness such as influenza, a severe cold, hepatitis, glandular fever, or gastroenteritis. The primary symptom of this syndrome is severe fatigue, especially following minor exertion. Muscle aches and pains are also common. Other symptoms include difficulties with concentration, short-term memory loss, "brain fog," anxiety, depression, joint aches and pains, headaches, glandular swellings, and fevers sometimes accompanied by sweats. Patients who previously suffered from minor allergies may notice these allergies worsen, while those who never had allergies may suddenly develop sensitivities to certain foods or chemicals in the environment.

Symptoms of CFS

1. Generalised fatigue

2. Impaired concentration

3. Difficulty with short-term memory

4. Muscle and joint pains

5. Headaches and/or brain fog (fag)

6. Sleep disturbances

7. Difficulty finding the correct words

8. Irritability and emotional instability

9. Depression

10. Swelling of lymph nodes

Sleep disturbances and an inability to stay awake during the day are common in this syndrome. In some cases, a disorder similar to narcolepsy, characterised by an uncontrollable desire to sleep, develops. This may be a reflection of underlying food or chemical sensitivities.

CFS generally affects young adults and often occurs during times of increased stress. It is not uncommon for teenagers undergoing intense academic pressure to suffer from glandular fever-like illnesses that leave them debilitated for weeks, months, or even years. Younger children and older adults can also be affected. In all age groups, CFS can cause prolonged suffering, not only due to extreme muscle fatigue and other symptoms but also because of associated nausea, indigestion, food and chemical sensitivities, and an increased risk of infections and psychological problems.

Modern medicine's emphasis on diagnostic tests has led to the treatment of chronic fatigue as a psychological symptom of depression in some cases. There are few readily available pathology tests to diagnose CFS, and many healthcare professionals still believe that the syndrome is "all in the mind" and advise patients to "learn to live with it."

However, the disorder has been described in British medical literature since the 1930s. The earliest epidemic of CFS occurred at the Royal Free Hospital in London in 1955, where it was known as the Royal Free Hospital disease. It has also been labeled "Icelandic disease," "Epidemic neurasthenia," "Myalgic encephalomyelitis (ME)," "Chronic Fatigue Syndrome," and "Post-Viral Syndrome." It was, and sometimes still is, inappropriately referred to as "Yuppie flu."

In Australia, more females than males appear to be affected by this disorder, particularly among young professionals. Young females tend to seek medical attention for the condition more often than males, but as time progresses, the difference in apparent incidence between the sexes is diminishing.

Myalgic Encephalomyelitis (ME) — A Misnomer

Myalgic Encephalomyelitis (ME) is a misnomer and a term that is probably best forgotten. The major symptom common to all these syndromes is muscle fatigue, not muscle pain as suggested by the term "myalgic." Muscle fatigue after minor exertion may result in the inability to perform any activity for some time afterward. For example, walking across a room may cause such severe fatigue that further movement is impossible for an hour or two. Another example is that after reading a few lines of text, the eye muscles may become so fatigued that reading becomes impossible.

The term "ME" is also inaccurate because "encephalomyelitis" suggests inflammation of the brain and spinal cord. There is little, if any, medical or scientific evidence to support this. However, some health professionals believe that an allergic or immunological reaction may occur in the central nervous system, causing headaches, anxiety, depression, muscle weakness, and other symptoms related to the nervous system.

Recent scientific evidence suggests that food allergens can cross the small intestine into the bloodstream and then reach the brain, crossing the blood-brain barrier and entering the nervous system. This may explain why some chronic psychiatric patients with conditions like schizophrenia, manic depression, psychotic depression, and chronic anxiety respond positively to the elimination of known allergenic foods from their diet. Much more research is needed to understand the underlying mechanisms and develop a scientific approach to managing these conditions.

History of ME and Chronic Fatigue Syndrome

A syndrome characterised by fatigue as the major symptom has been recognised for over a century. However, serious research into this poorly understood disorder has only recently begun. Neurasthenia, believed to be a neurotic disorder associated with weakness and fatigue, was first described in 1880 by Dr. George Beard.

Outbreaks of fatigue-related syndromes were reported in Los Angeles in 1934, in Iceland in 1948, and in New York State in 1950.

The 1955 outbreak at the Royal Free Hospital in London affected more than 200 staff members, particularly nurses. This epidemic, shrouded in mystery, was eventually attributed to mass hysteria. Even today, the psychiatric profession sometimes misinterprets the condition as hysteria, depression, or a peculiar form of anxiety.

The Triggers of Fatigue

In chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS), various triggering factors often bring on symptoms. These factors can vary between individuals and may change over time. For example, yeast, a common allergen found in bread, beer, and wine, might not affect a relaxed individual on vacation. However, upon returning to daily stress, even small amounts of yeast can trigger allergic reactions.

Many CFS sufferers can trace the onset of their symptoms to a severe viral infection. Others associate the beginning of their illness with a bacterial infection and the subsequent use of antibiotics. The inappropriate use of antibiotics, without dietary changes or the support of immune-boosting nutrients, may lead to food and chemical sensitivities. Antibiotics are notorious for disrupting the balance of normal microorganisms in the large intestine. The overgrowth of abnormal germs, yeast cells like Candida (thrush), and pathogenic bacteria in the gut may be key factors in managing CFS. In fact, I created the acronym "CFS" as also standing for "Candida Fungi Spores" and "Chemical Food Sensitivity”—These connections that will be explored further in later chapters.

The bacteria, virus, or “germ” that triggers CFS in one person may cause only mild symptoms in another. This suggests that other factors, such as genetic predisposition and nutritional status, play a significant role in determining the severity of the disease. Nutritional status, in particular, and exposure to environmental pollutants at the time of infection are likely major contributors. Even a mild deficiency in a single nutrient, like zinc, which is crucial for immune function, can make someone more susceptible to a viral infection than someone who is well-nourished. There is strong evidence that the Australian population suffers from malnutrition in terms of one or more specific nutrients.

In fact, Australia's three major killer diseases—heart disease, cancer, and stroke—are all strongly influenced by nutrition. Most health authorities now agree that dietary changes can significantly reduce the incidence of these diseases.

The chronic and persistent symptoms of CFS suggest a profound disturbance in the body's two most sensitive systems—the immune and nervous systems. The evidence indicates that the immune system may not fully recover from the initial viral attack. The ongoing dysfunction in the immune and nervous systems is likely exacerbated by poor nutrition and exposure to environmental pollutants. These factors make it difficult for the body to return to normal functioning, especially when continually exposed to food and chemical allergens, heavy metals, pesticide residues, and other highly oxidative compounds in the environment.

Controversial Aspects

Since the term "chronic fatigue syndrome" (CFS) was first introduced, it has been the subject of much controversy. Debates within the medical community have centred on the appropriate name for the condition, and some doctors still question whether it truly exists. Many people, both within the medical profession and in the broader community, remain skeptical about CFS. For them, the question "Is it a medical diagnosis, a psychiatric condition, or simply a label for hypochondria?" remains unanswered.

However, an increasing number of medical doctors and specialists are now recognising chronic fatigue syndrome as an organic disease with clear underlying pathology.

Social Consequences

1. Labelled as Malingerers: Individuals with CFS are often dismissed as pretending to be ill.

2. Repeated and Inappropriate Medical Referrals: Many sufferers experience unnecessary referrals to various specialists without receiving a definitive diagnosis.

3. Medical Over-treatment: In some cases, patients are subjected to excessive or unnecessary medical treatments.

4. Stigma of a ‘Psychiatric’ Disorder: The association of CFS with psychiatric conditions leads to social stigma and misunderstanding.

5. Poor Employment Record: Many individuals with CFS struggle to maintain consistent employment and are often seen as unemployable.

6. High Financial Cost to the Community: The economic burden of CFS, both in terms of healthcare costs and lost productivity, is significant.

7. Divorce and Separation: The strain of living with CFS can lead to relationship breakdowns.

8. Alcoholism and Other Addictions: Some sufferers turn to alcohol or other substances as a coping mechanism.

9. Suicide: The extreme physical, emotional, and social challenges of CFS can lead to despair and, tragically, suicide.

Effective Treatments

Despite the challenges, effective treatments for chronic fatigue syndrome are available, which can help prevent these dehumanising consequences. Even long-term sufferers can find relief and improvement. Some of the most successful outcomes have been seen in the field of natural medicine, where a collaborative approach between therapist and patient can lead to significant improvements.

End of Chapter One

Ian Brighthope

Share Ian Brighthope's Substack