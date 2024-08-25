Thanks for reading Ian Brighthope's Substack! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Chapter 5.

Chemicals, drugs and electromagnetic pollution

Case study

John Birch, aged 28, thought that he was going to die. Shortly after dinner one night he suffered from an excruciating, heavy, crushing chest pain associated with severe shortness of breath and a ‘sense of death’. He felt so weak that he could hardly move.

He was immediately admitted to a major teaching hospital and investigated with blood tests. X-ray, CAT-scans and a cardiograph. To the surprise of his doctors all the tests returned negative. John became a medical dilemma. His symptoms persisted, continuing to get worse despite being seen by specialist physicians, neurologists and even a psychiatrist. It wasn’t until one doctor took note of a special point in John’s history that the cause of his problems became evident. Earlier in the day John, a spray painter, had been confined to an atmosphere containing a high concentration of paint fumes and solvents. Normally in such a situation he would wear a protective mask, but on this occasion he didn’t. During the day he noticed one or two episodes of faintness and a fogginess in the head. The fumes made him cough periodically but he disregarded these symptoms.

The doctor suspected a chemical induced sensitivity state. His condition continued to deteriorate until it was decided to commence a detoxification programme — the principle agent being vitamin C. Intravenous vitamin C (sodium ascorbate) was given in doses of 60 grams per day initially. Within the first couple of hours John’s symptoms began to disappear and after 24 hours he was back to normal. However, it was necessary to continue intravenous vitamin C for a number of weeks until the effects of the solvents wore off.

The toxic chemical cocktail

Many of these chemical solvents that are used in industry and in the home have a high affinity for the lungs, nervous system, heart and brain and can be extremely destructive to these tissues.

The above case study is an example of an acute poisoning with a xenobiotic (synthetic) chemical. It is one of the more unusual methods by which poisoning occurs. The high levels of herbicide, pesticide, fungicide and other residues of chemicals in use today that are present in our air, food and water supply contribute to one of the most threatening problems in the history of the earth. All living things are exposed to these chemicals and almost without exception concentrations of these chemicals are slowly but surely building up in their tissues.

Pesticide residues have been found in animals living on the polar icecaps and in fact the residues themselves have been found a metre beneath the surface of the ice at the poles. Hundred of thousands of tonnes of these chemicals are produced annually and are indiscriminately sprayed over our lands and crops.

Major sources of body pollutants

Direct contact with chemicals at home and in the workplace. Herbicide and pesticide residues from agricultural and veterinary chemicals. Food metabolites resulting in biochemical sensitivity (sometimes incorrectly referred to as ‘allergy’) Food contaminants including colourings, flavourings, preservatives, emulsifiers and other food additives. Air and water pollutants including petrochemicals, chlorine and fluoride. Heavy metal sources including mercury amalgam (dental fillings), lead, cadmium, arsenic, aluminium. Bowel toxaemia including abnormal bowel flora (germs), Candida and other yeasts, endotoxins, bacterial waste products. Medicines, prescribed drugs and anaesthetics.

Bob’s story

Severe drowsiness during the day was beginning to affect Bob’s ability to stay awake at the wheel of his taxi. Bob was overweight and had been told by his doctor to lose weight because of the fear of heart disease which had plagued other family members.

Bob’s blood pressure was elevated and he had been placed on a beta-blocking drug only a few months before. In his history. Bob had noticed that he became more tired after smoking and he had decided to quit. This did help his fatigue a little but not sufficiently to satisfy him. He also noticed that his fatigue and associated muscular weakness and aches and pains were worse during heavy smog days.

It appeared Bob was suffering from a chemical hypersensitivity syndrome, perhaps initiated by the beta- blocking drug for his blood pressure. Over the next few months his weight was reduced and his blood pressure medication changed. His fatigue lifted dramatically. After an overnight fast and a re-challenge with a very small dose of the initial beta-blocking drug, it was found that a profound sense of tiredness and fatigue developed. Bob’s sensitivity to petrochemical smog also decreased after the principal cause of his chemical sensitivity had been found and eliminated.

This case illustrates the importance of finding the cause of a clinical condition and not just treating its symptoms. The discovery of the cause may begin with only a slight clinical suspicion as the only clue with which to start.

In 1972 a study comparing the organochlorine residues in the body fat of people from eleven different nations revealed that Australians were found to have more than 2.5 times the level of dieldrin than in those from the other ten countries. Because Australia continues to use these organochlorine chemicals and other nations banned or severely restricted their use in the 1960s, we should ecpect that Australians would now have even higher concentrations than the rest of the world’s population. In fact, recent studies have shown that levels of some of these organochlorine pesticide residues are three to ten times higher in Australian blood samples than in the average American. These chemicals include such things as dieldrin, DDT, DDE, DDD, hexachlorobenzene, xylene, benzene and chloroform.

Most of these toxic chemicals are stored in the body fat including the nerves and brain. It may take from three months to thirty years or longer for the levels of chemicals to be reduced to half their concentration in the body tissues after exposure to them has ceased. Over three million chemicals are listed on registers in the United States and more than 65,000 are in common use in the home, agriculture and industry. The vast majority of these chemicals were unknown before the second world war. So it can be seen that our exposure to this toxic chemical cocktail has only really occurred over the last fifty years. As a species, we are probably more polluted now than we have been at any other time in the history of humankind. One may conclude from this that the exposure of living things to synthetic and potentially highly toxic chemicals is one of the greatest uncontrolled experiments ever designed on living things.

Free radicals and chemical sensitivity

Chemicals can do damage to the body cells by a number of mechanisms. A sufficiently high enough dose of toxic chemicals will actually kill cells, but these are not the levels that we are concerned with here. Chronic low level exposures to chemicals that do not kill cells but effect their structure and functioning are the most common.

The most widespread damage done by these synthetic substances is via the mechanism of free radicals. Free radicals are molecules that have gained or lost an electric charge called an electron. An electron is a negatively charged particle that spins in orbit around atoms. For example, if a molecule of oxygen, which consists of two atoms of oxygen, gains an electron from an external source, it becomes negatively charged and therefore electrochemically unbalanced. This oxygen molecule with an extra electron is known as the superoxide radical. It is only one of possibly thousands of different radicals that can form in the body, others being hydroxyl radicals and peroxide radicals. These free radicals are very reactive molecules in that they can very rapidly transfer electrons from one source to another via themselves. In doing so, there is a very fast exchange of energy during these single electron transfers and this exchange of energy has the potential for doing a lot of good in the right place, and yet a lot of harm in others.

Free radicals are very short lived species of molecules and may last from millionths of a second to one or two seconds. Electron transfer, and therefore energy transfer, is very important in biological systems. Chemical stress to the living system occurs when toxic metabolites of various environmental chemicals interfere with this normal flow of electrons. There are many chemicals with the potential to produce free radicals both in the environment and within living cells themselves. The production of free radicals and other highly active molecular species can occur as a consequence of exposure not only to chemicals but to biological substances, radiation, sunlight and even by chance. Here we are mainly concerned with the types of chemicals that produce free radicals in biological systems. Free radical inducing chemicals are ubiquitous and have become a solemn, critical and urgent threat to mankind.

Chemicals producing free radicals

Chlorinated hydrocarbons Aromatic hydrocarbons Industrial Acids and Solvents Pesticides, herbicides and fungicides Food preservatives and additives Printing pigments and inks Cosmetic vehicles Fragrances and perfume vehicles Air and water pollutants Pharmacological agents and medical drugs Anaesthetics Ethanol (common alcohol found in beer, wine and spirits)

How do these free radicals damage the body cells, what do they do and what is the relationship to the chronic fatigue syndrome?

The answers to these and many other questions are important in that the proper management of the patient with the chronic fatigue syndrome is almost totally dependent on them. In fact, I have coined a new term for this molecular disease called Free Radical Disease.

Free radical disease

Free radical disease is defined as a disease of cellular and tissue destruction caused by free radical species as a consequence of the excessive production of free radical molecules in parts of the cells and tissues where they are not required and in which antioxidant capabilities have become relatively exhausted. (Brighthope, I.E., ACNEM., 1982.)

Radicals are produced in cells for necessary biological functions. For exemple, electron transfers occur constantly in the mitochondria where respiration and energy production occur. Oxidation of chemicals and metabolites is necessary as a part of normal biological function. The white blood cells of the body produce free radicals to destroy invading bacteria and viruses. Even our body’s own hormones can be converted to free radicals as a part of their degradation processes and elimination in the body. For example, adrenalin and noradrenaline, the stress hormones, are converted by a process of auto-oxidation, to free radicals. An excessive production of these hormones under more stress than is required for normal living results in the production of excess free radicals. These may have the potential to cause biological degeneration, tissue damage and subsequent illness.

Larry’s detoxification

For 18 years nobody believed Larry. Aged 58 and a market gardener all his life, Larry felt more like 88. Eighteen years ago this very active man had been told by his employer to spray some weeds with DDT. While pouring the chemical into a container it splashed into his face. Immediately Larry noticed a painful burning sensation in the nose and mouth and the inhaled fumes started him coughing. For the next few weeks he felt generally unwell, with tiredness and muscle aches and pains being the major problems.

His doctor told him that nothing was wrong and insisted that he return to work. Larry took a two week holiday by the sea and felt much better. He decided to return to work. Within a week, an employee was spraying a mixture of pesticides and the mist drifted in Larry’s direction. Within minutes he started to choke, having chest pains and stomach cramps that he described as unbelievable.

Following hospital admissions, many tests and many specialists, Larry was again told that nothing could be found. For the next 18 years Larry suffered — nobody believed him and he was chronically ill with severe fatigue, lethargy and depression. He was also very resentful of the medical profession for not ‘listening’ properly to his story.

After 18 years of ‘sheer hell’ Larry visited a doctor specialising in nutritional and environmental medicine who performed some tests on his blood which showed high levels of DDT, DDE and DDD in his blood. Larry was also low in vitamin C and selenium and the detoxifying enzyme glutathione peroxidase. Larry was placed on a detoxifying diet, nutritional supplements and very high doses of selenium and vitamin C. His recovery was slow but sure.

His neurological functions markedly improved over the first three months and the improvement in his heart and lungs followed. An unfortunate chest infection occurred after five months which laid him up in hospital from ‘pneumonia’ from which he recovered exceedingly quickly. This was not an infection pneumonia but probably a chemical pneu­monitis caused by the treatment mobilising the toxins that has accumulated in Larry’s tissues over the previous 18 years.

This story is typical of the thousands of patients suffering from the chemical hypersensitivity syndrome mediated by free radical pathology.

Living cells are composed of an outer cell membrane and an internal nucleus that is responsible for the reproduction of the cell and its inherited features. Other structures within the cell include the Golgi apparatus, the endoplasmic reticulum, lysomes and mitochondria. All of these are surrounded by membranes. The cell membranes, nuclear membrane and membranes lining the other intracellular components are very similar. They consist of a sandwich-like structure in which the pieces of bread are sheets of protein and the filling inside the sandwich are special lipids. The lipids inside these membranes consist of bonds that hold the atoms together. Some of these bonds are very susceptible to attack by free radicals. The bonds in the lipids can be virtually destroyed by free radicals in a very short time. As a consequence of this, the structure and therefore the functioning of these membranes is affected. It is at this level that we must consider protecting the molecules against free radical damage by the use of protective and buffering substances. These protective and buffering substances occur in nature and are commonly known as anti-free radical agents or antioxidants. A very well known antioxidant is present in the green leaves of plants to protect them against the harmful effects of radiation and radiation by-products (singlet-oxygen free radical). This substance is known as beta- carotene — the precursor to vitamin A.

We all live in a hostile environment. In fact, ever since living things existed, their environments have been to a large extent potentially lethal. Living cells need oxygen to help burn fuels (from food) to produce energy for life functions. Oxygen is a very reactive gas and by itself can cause spontaneous burning. To protect living cells against combustion and self destruction, antioxidants are necessary.

Probably one of the most hostile environments and situations for a human being is an intensive care unit. It is here that a patient with severe tissue damage, lacerations, fractured limbs, crushed chest and who is receiving intravenous drugs and chemicals and having oxygen delivered via a plastic tube to the airways is at greatest risk of oxidative damage to tissues and cells. The tissues damaged by trauma release very high levels of free radicals. The intravenous medications have the potential for producing more free radicals. The oxygen going into the lungs is another good source of oxidative damage. In this situation, the excessively high levels of oxidative free radicals place a load on the patient’s antioxidant mechanisms and may even exhaust them. Should antioxidant levels in blood and tissues drop below a critical level, greater risks of complications and further degenerative disease is highly likely. Thus the ideal situation to study the effects of antioxidants in humans is in an intensive care situation or a burns unit.

It was the oil chemists in the 1940s who first became aware of lipid peroxidation through oxidising free radicals. They discovered the activities of free radicals in the process of autocatalysis. Spectacular forms of chemical breakdown were observed in oils but it was not realised until decades later that similar chemical breakdowns occur in biological systems. We now know that the process of rancidity of foods is the result of a breakdown of fats and lipids, probably mediated through oxidative free radical attack. A biological example is the rancidification of butter. The naturally occurring antioxidants in butter continually mop up oxidising free radicals being produced in the fat. After a certain period of time the antioxidant mechanisms become totally saturated with free radicals and are unable to continue their antioxidant task. As a consequence, the butter goes rancid — that is, the molecular structure of its lipid molecules breaks down.

Many biological molecules including proteins, nuclear proteins in chromosomes and lipoproteins are subject to attack by free radicals. As a consequence of these attacks, there is fragmentation of the molecules with the production of what is termed Free Radical Oxidation Products (PROPS — first coined by I.E. Brighthope). These PROPS (Free Radical Oxidation Products) become increasingly water soluble the more they are broken down into smaller molecules. They have been found to be extraordinarily powerful in a wide range of biological systems. PROPS are potentially lethal. However, some fragments may have considerable survival value for the living cell and organism. PROPS have been shown to be cytotoxic to malignant cells and they are known to inhibit the replication of bacteria and viruses and even destroy bacteria outright. They are known to have an effect on the stickiness of the blood platelets and therefore play a role in the process of thrombosis or clotting of blood. Prostaglandins are a family of lipid-like substances that are also modulated by PROPS in their activity as anti-inflammatory and pro-inflammatory agents. However, the most interesting aspect of PROPS is that they have been shown to play a role in neuromuscular transmission.

Neuromuscular transmission is the transmission of impulses from the nerve to a muscle across a very narrow cleft. Messages from the brain which cause muscles to travel by electrochemical impulses down nerve fibres until they reach a muscle cell. Small packets of chemicals are released at the end of the nerve fibre and travel to the membrane of the muscle cell. When these chemicals, called neurotransmitters, reach the muscle cell membrane they initiate a series of chemical reactions which change the electricity inside the cell and the muscle cell thereby contracts, creating movement. Free radicals have been shown to influence this neuromuscular transmission between the nerve fibre and the muscle cell.

It could be that a number of possible mechanisms exist for transmission disturbances to occur in the patient with the chronic fatigue syndrome. Firstly, free radicals may interfere with the release of the chemical messages from the end of the nerve fibre. Secondly, free radicals themselves may act as false neuro­ transmitters and block the effect of the true neurotransmitters at the muscle cell membrane, thereby preventing it contracting. Thirdly, the free radicals themselves may bind onto the muscle cell membrane and interfere with its reception of the neurotransmitters. Fourthly, the free radicals themselves may damage the cell membrane and intracellular structures of muscle cells.

At present there is only indirect clinical evidence that this is occurring in the chronic fatigue syndrome and more research is required. However, all the evidence available to-date points to this syndrome as being a manifestation of, for want of a better term, free radical disease.

Factors causing chemical mobilisation

Lactation Exercise Fever Infections Fasting Severe emotional stress Nutritional deficiencies

Effects of Chemical Mobilisation

Immune damage Nerve damage Endocrine (hormonal) damage

The actions of PROPS — Free Radical Oxidation Products

Toxic to malignant cells Inhibit or kill bacteria and viruses Influence the stickiness of blood platelets (bleeding and clotting).

4. Modulate prostaglandin activity (inflammation and anti­ inflammation)

5. Neuromuscular transmission

The molecular nature of free radical pathology

As mentioned before, free radicals have an effect at many levels on cell function. The cell membrane which binds the cell and holds it together maintaining its shape is important in the transfer of nutrients into the cell and the removal of waste products out of the cell. Pree radicals may interfere with this membrane transport mechanism and result in poor nourishment to the cell, low oxygen levels and retention of toxic metabolic waste products including organic acids and carbon dioxide. The cells of the nervous system, immune system and endocrine or hormone system have special receptors on the cell membranes that bind chemicals, for example hormones and neurotransmitters. This binding is necessary in order that the chemical transmitter can do its work and make the cell function in a particular way.

Damage to these surface receptors by free radicals can change their three dimensional structure to such a degree that the hormone for example, will no longer bind to the cell. Furthermore, if the membrane is damaged severely enough by the free radical attack, valuable metabolites may actually leak from the cell which may eventually result in cell death. Another mechanism by which cells can be damaged by free radicals is through the disruption of lysosomes within the cell itself. Lysosomes are small bodies bound by membranes and they contain very potent enzymes for the destruction of bacteria and viruses when they enter the cell. An excessive or inappropriate release of these enzymes by free radical attack on lysosomal membranes may result in gross intracellular damage and possibly death.

Prostanoids are hormone-like substances that are made from the essential fatty acids in the diet. These prostanoids are involved in the production of inflammation for tissue repair, the production of anti-inflammatory agents, the dilation and/or constriction of blood vessels and airways and the initiation and/or inhibition of the coagulation of the blood. Hence prostanoids play an extremely important role in many physiological processes throughout the body. The synthesis of these very potent prostanoid substances which include prostaglandins, leucotrienes, thromboxane and platelet activating factor is influenced by the presence of free radical molecules. This may result in an enhanced or exaggerated inflammatory response, an increase in the tendency of blood to coagulate and form thrombosis or an excessive constriction of blood vessels or narrowing of airways in the lung.

Many of the manifestations of allergies are mediated through the effects of these prostanoid substances. In fact at the molecular level, free radicals influence the cells of the immune system in a number of ways including altering the antigens on the surface of the immune cell membranes and also changing the nature of antibody receptors. The presence of high levels of free radicals is also associated with changes in the white blood cells including a reduction in helper cells, suppressor cells and natural killer cells, thus affecting efficiency and effectiveness of the entire immune system. To protect and buffer the various structures of the living cell against free radical attack, living things must maintain a constant antioxidant potential. This can be achieved with suitable natural-occurring antioxidants.

Antioxidant mechanisms present in nature

In the discussion on free radical disease and the effects of free radicals on biological systems, the study of antioxidant mechanisms that occur in nature is mandatory. These mechanisms involve the use of naturally occurring substances that combine to collect or mop up free radicals or act as a sink for the storage of unbridled electrons. Antioxidant mechanisms include proteins present in the bloodstream such as the copper-containing caeruloplasmin or the iron transporting protein transferrin.

Caeruloplasmin is one of the most potent inhibitors of free radicals and it is extremely active immediately after tissue has been injured or damaged. On the other hand, transferrin is a protein that binds iron. It is known that free iron in the tissues actually catalyses the production of free radical oxidation reactions. The binding of iron to transferrin by chelation prevents these harmful reactions occurring. Antioxidant enzymes also exist in every cell of the body for protection against free radicals. These enzymes include superoxide dismutase (SOD), glutathione peroxidase and catalase. Superoxide dismutase deactivates superoxide free radicals and is dependent on an adequate supply of zinc, manganese or copper. Glutathione peroxidase is an enzyme that inactivates peroxides. These are also very reactive chemicals and glutathione peroxidase is dependent on the trace element selenium for its functioning.

An adequate supply of these trace elements and micro­ nutrients is therefore important for the normal functioning of these protective and detoxifying enzyme systems. Other nutrients are also required for the optimal functioning of glutathione peroxidase, such as methionine and vitamin C. Glutathione peroxidase is important as a naturally occurring anti­ inflammatory enzyme, for the production of antibodies and for protection against cancer. The activity of glutathione peroxidase is reduced by toxic chemical overload, fasting and selenium deficiency states.

Patients with the chronic fatigue syndrome who are known to be sensitive to chemicals show either a very low level of selenium in their blood or a diminished activity of this glutathione peroxidase. As the name suggests, the enzyme glutathione peroxidase also requires an adequate supply of glutathione, a molecule containing three amino acids and sulphur. To fuel the production of this glutathione we need an adequate supply of a critical antioxidant called NADH. NADH stands for reduced nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide and its presence and activity is determined by the level of niacin or vitamin B3 in the diet.

It can therefore be seen that there is a noticeable interdependence between these active substances and nutrients. Probably the most important nutrients acting as nutrients in the critical antioxidant process are vitamins A (beta-carotene), C (ascorbic acid) and E (tocopherol). Beta-carotene has been mentioned before as an important antioxidant in its mechanisms of squelching singlet-oxygen. Singlet-oxygen is a single oxygen atom which can act as a free radical promoter. The most important antioxidant in the water soluble compartments of the cells and tissues, is ascorbic acid. It is the prime free radical scavenger.

Ascorbic acid is discussed in great detail in Chapter 7 and as a single therapeutic substance it represents the most effective treatment modality for patients with the chronic fatigue syndrome that has been used to-date and probably in the future. Vitamin E or tocopherol is a fat soluble substance that acts as a sink for free radicals in the fatty tissues and lipid molecules of the body. It is also discussed in more detail in Chapter 7.

An important message here is that while these antioxidant substances and mechanisms are given various names, they do not act independently of one another. Free radicals are inactivated when one antioxidant molecule accepts a negatively charged electron from the free radical and neutralises it. The antioxidant then has to do something with the charged electron and it either buries it deep inside its molecular structure or it passes it on to another antioxidant molecule which may pass it on to others until such time as the appropriate mopping up or expulsion can be performed.

Antioxidant mechanisms in nature

Caeruloplasmin (copper containing protein) Transferrin (iron containing protein) Antioxidant enzymes (superoxide dismutase, glutathione peroxidase, catalase) Trace elements (zinc, copper, manganese, selenium) Vitamins (beta-carotene, ascorbic acid, tocopherol) Bioflavonoids

In the study of the major pathological processes that occur in disease, it has become more evident over recent years that free radicals play a role, perhaps even the major role, in the production of these processes. The four main pathological processes are inflammation, carcinogenesis (cancer promotion), thrombosis (blood clotting) and hypoxic tissue damage (damage in tissues due to a lack of blood supply).

Scientific studies have shown that virtually all of the antioxidants have an anti-inflammatory effect. Deficiencies of some antioxidants are associated with carcinogenesis and some have even been demonstrated to block the formation of carcinogenic substances. For example, nitrites in the diet are converted in the intestines to carcinogenic nitrosamines. This conversion is blocked by the presence of ascorbic acid (vitamin C). Most of the antioxidants have also been shown to be deficient in blood clotting disorders and thrombosis and some, for example vitamins E and C, can actually reduce the thrombotic tendency. Finally, it has been extremely well demonstrated in animal studies that adequate tissue levels of antioxidants will protect that tissue against hypoxic damage when the blood supply is temporarily cut off. This has important implications in diseases such as atherosclerosis, coronary heart disease and stroke.

What significance does this all have for the patient with the chronic fatigue syndrome?

If one examines the signs and symptoms of deficiencies of most of these antioxidant nutrients, the common and often most prominent symptom throughout is fatigue or tiredness and lethargy. In the chronic fatigue syndrome patient, it is not simply the deficiency of a particular nutrient but a combination of factors including normal but very low levels of antioxidants, higher than average levels of heavy metals and an increased susceptibility to sensitivity to foods, chemicals and possibly free radicals that are responsible for the syndrome.

Life has evolved along interfaces between lipids and non­ lipids and in fact it is a wonderful creation in immiscible media. The unsaturated lipids in the cells of the body are drenched with oxygen — the energy giving gas that in particular situations causes untold oxidative damage. Suitable antioxidants reside in healthy living tissues. Antioxidant protection in the living is a function of these substances and of structural integrity. Damaged cells loose structural integrity and are subject to free radical damage. This of course is the mechanism by which they are destroyed and removed to be replaced in some tissues by newly formed cells.

Irreversibly damaged cells don’t merely disintegrate. They are like the fuel tanks of crashing planes - they explode with free radical release and damage occurring locally and then spreading if antioxidant defence capabilities are low or have been compromised. Thus tissue damage due to a virus, bacteria, yeast, trauma, chemicals, radiation etc. may not be restricted to local short-term degeneration but it may contribute to the propagation of radical-mediated disease at a distance to the primary site.

These molecular events most definitely play a role in the chronic fatigue syndrome — the question remains, to exactly what extent?

Diseases proven to be caused by pesticides and herbicides

1.Spina bifida 2.Cleft palate 3.Specific cancers 4.Spontaneous abortion 5.Increased neonatal deaths 6.Renal agenesis (failure of kidneys to develop in the foetus)

Sources of household chemicals

1.All detergents 2.Soft vinyl furniture 3.Synthetic bedding 4.Polyester clothing 5.Cheap paints — give off gases 6.Foam upholstery 7.Synthetic carpets 8.Cleaning sprays and materials 9.Hair sprays Cosmetics, soaps, toothpaste Gas heaters Air-conditioning units Plastics (including plastic furniture) — nearly all plastics emit gases

14. Newsprint

15 . Vaporising bitumen

The ‘sick building’ syndrome

1 Modern buildings are almost completely sealed units

2 Concentration of gaseous chemicals e.g. formaldehyde

produced from urea foam insulation, off-gassing plastics,

toluene, benzene, xylene, natural gas etc.

3 Improvements made by increased ventilation and filtration

of air, negative ionisation of air, full natural spectrum light and the use of fewer off-gassing synthetics

Chemicals found in high concentrations in the blood of Australian sufferers of chronic fatigue syndrome

1 Organochlorines

2 Styrene and xylene

3 Chloroform

4 Trichloroethane

5 Tetrachloroethylene

Xenobiotic transformation

One of the frightening aspects of the chemicals polluting our environment is that of the possibility of xenobiotic transforma­tion, This is a change in the chemical’s structure that may occur to any number of synthetic chemicals which results in a more potent or toxic substance.

Recently it has been discovered that bacteria lying on the beds of the Mississippi in the United States have the ability to convert organochlorine chemicals into different substances. It has generally been believed that this biological transformation results in a less toxic molecule. However, this is not necessarily the case. In fact, some biochemists have shown that the enzyme systems

in our own bodies have the ability to combine different pesticides and herbicides into compounds that resemble the deadly nerve gases used in chemical warfare.

It is possible that small quantities of nerve toxins are being constantly produced in the patients with the chronic fatigue syndrome, especially in those patients who have exceedingly high levels of these pesticide and herbicide residues. Unfortunately, very little good research is being performed in these areas and toxicologists, probably for political and financial reasons, are not addressing the problems satisfactorily.

Lethal synergism

Toxicology, or the study of the toxic effects of poisons and noxious substances on living tissues, is an extremely crude and inexact science. For example, a chemical substance tested in animals and shown not to produce disease in a relatively short time, is often regarded as safe and therefore able to be used in the broader community. These short-term animal studies do not take into consideration a number of factors including the effects of long-term exposure, the cumulative effects of toxic substances in the body and — probably most important of all — the synergistic effect between the tested chemical and thousands of other chemicals present in the environment.

It has been demonstrated in partridges for example that a lethal synergism exists between two chemicals, either of which when used individually are safe but when combined can cause death in these birds.

With over 60,000 xenobiotic synthetic chemicals in use, the number of synergistic combinations is almost infinite. Toxicology does not take into account the effect of this synergism on the health of the animal or human being. It is only concerned with the production of disease by single chemicals.

Some facts on pesticides and herbicides

1 They definitely cause disease

2 Aerial spraying may result in 70% drift of the total

application

3 .Pesticide drifts may occur for hundreds perhaps thousands of miles

4 . Evaporation of sprayed pesticides can range from 50% to 90%

5. Personnel using these sprays are generally untrained or inadequately trained

The chemicals

The general term pesticide refers to and includes such things as fungicides, insecticides, rodenticides (to kill rodents) and acaricides (to kill ticks, spiders and mice).

Sensitisation to any of these chemicals depends on the total chemical load on the individual and that load exceeding the individuals actual tolerance level to chemicals, either due to a massive and sudden acute exposure to chemicals or to a chronic cumulative effect.

Sensitisation to chemicals and/or their metabolites is also a consequence of synergism between chemicals and possibly also the alteration of the chemical structure by micro-organisms in the bowel and enzyme action in the liver. Once a person is sensitised to a chemical they may show an adverse reaction including a multitude of symptoms to a chemical that is considered relatively safe for the general population. A person’s tolerance level for chemicals is related to their general health, genetic factors, state of nutrition, antioxidant status, degree of emotional stress, biochemical individuality and past medical history with particular reference to diseases of the nervous system, immune system and endocrine glands.

Malcolm’s pre-senlle dementia

Tina and her husband Malcolm come from the Riverina district of New South Wales and they have lived there all their lives. They ran a rice farm and had been quite successful.

But for three years Tina had supported Malcolm in his temper outbursts and tiredness. It became too much for her when he started to forget simple but important things like collecting the children from school or turning on the oven for dinner. Following a referral to a specialist physician — who couldn’t find anything wrong — and a psychiatrist — who said Malcolm was depressed — Tina sought the help of a neurologist who diagnosed possible pre-senile dementia. For the next six months life was in limbo for Tina. She had a family which she loved and a husband who was deteriorating in personality, mood and intellect. She returned to the neurologist who then sought another opinion. The second neurological opinion confirmed her worst fears — pre-senile dementia. Malcolm would soon be bedridden. But Tina w'as a fighter and wondered if there \>'as something outside of orthodox medicine that could help. Browsing through her local health food shop one day she picked up a book titled Nutrients to Age Without Senility by a Canadian Professor of Psychiatry and MD. She learned that many people in the early stages of senility had been helped by this man and his colleagues. She decided to contact him and he advised Tina to contact the Orthomolecular Medical Association of Australia because he had associates in that organisation who would treat Malcolm in the manner he used in Canada. Although w'arned that the condition may be irreversible, Tina took her husband to Melbourne where he was diagnosed as having a vitamin B3 and zinc deficiency, probably caused by his chronic exposure to herbicide and pesticide sprays.

Like most rice farmers, Malcolm had been told by chemical salesmen that to increase crop yields, sprays must be used. In fact, for every crop he planted Malcolm applied over 20 applications of chemicals. Some cereal growers have learned that this is not necessary and that by using better crop management techniques, no synthetic chemicals are required.

Malcolm was given treatment very similar to that outlined at the end of this book and within six months he was back to normal, holidaying in Europe with his devoted family. From time to time he noticed his energy levels dropping off and this was easily corrected with a therapeutic dose of vitamin B3 250mg three times a day plus some B complex, Malcolm’s nutritional medicine specialist advised him that to stay well he must continue with this programme for life because he had developed a vitamin dependent disorder — Malcolm was only too happy to do so.

Chlorinated hydrocarbons

These are pesticides that contain chlorine and they enter the body by ingestion of contaminated water, the inhalation of dusts, vapours and by skin contact. They include aldrin and dieldrin (which have now been banned in agriculture but are used for the treatment of termites), chlordane, heptachlor, DDT, DDE, DDD, endrin, hexachlorobenzene (HCB) and lindane.

All of these chemicals affect the nervous system and block the transmission of nerve impulses. The side effects of exposure include nausea, dizziness, tremors, muscle weakness, fatigue, excitability, nervous apprehension, disorientation and, if severe enough, convulsions and coma. They have a very long half life and are released from the fat stores in the body periodically during illness and other stress conditions.

Organophosphates

These are very cheap and widely used compounds that are also very persistent. They enter the body by inhalation, ingestion and absorbtion through the skin. They have a short half life and are not easily detected in blood. The organic phosphate compounds inhibit the activity of the enzyme, cholinesterase.

Cholinesterase is important for the breakdown of acetyl­ choline, which is an important neurotransmitter. An excess of this can cause what is known as a cholinergic crisis including nausea, vomiting, sweating, excessive salivation, tear production, blurring of vision, involuntary urination and defecation. Other problems of organophosphates include abnormal heart rhythms, asthma, mucous production, rapid heart rates, high blood pressure, muscle cramps and weakness, shortness of breath and, if severe, bronchitis, respiratory failure and paralysis.

Parathion is a member of this family and because of its toxicity has caused many deaths after exposure to dust and aerosols. Other members of this family include malathion, diazinon (highly toxic), dimethoate (rogor), dichlorvos (Shelltox strips) and demeton (systex).

The volatile chemicals

This is a large family of chemicals containing both halogenated and non-halogenated chemicals. Halogens are chemicals containing chlorine, bromine or fluorine in their molecular structure.

This family of chemicals contains solvents that are used in glues, adhesives, paint thinners, solvents for colouring, detergent, hundreds of synthetics, anaesthetics, petrol additives, refrigerants, fungicides, fire extinguishers, the dye industry, rodenticides and volatile aromatics used in thousands of industrial processes and consumer products. Examples are cyclopentane, hexane, pentane, benzene (toxic to brain and blood), toluene (used in glue sniffing

— permanent brain damage), xylene, trimethyl-benzene (asthma and chemical lung damage), styrene, chloroform, trichloroethane, bromobenzene, ethylbromide, vinylbromide and so on.

The harmful effects of these chemicals include muscle fatigue, lethargy, psychological depression, headaches, sleepiness, pins and needles and numbness of the limbs, behaviour disorders, learning problems and respiratory problems including asthma, bronchitis and respiratory failure, irritations of the skin, mouth, nose and lungs, liver damage, hepatitis, bone marrow and blood disturbances, kidney damage, chromosomal breakage (possible genetic and carcinogenic effects) and even addiction, evidenced by the habit of glue sniffing using the volatile aromatic toluene (methylbenzene).

The phenols

These includes the chlorophenols, the PCBs, 2-4-D, 2-4-5-T, Agent Orange, dioxin (an impurity of 2-4-5-T) and paraquot (diquot). Again, these chemicals have wide use in agriculture, industry and

the home and some are so toxic that they have been banned. The PCB subgroup are extremely dangerous having a high fat solubility and easy accumulation in the body tissue. They are very stable chemicals and primarily affect the enzymes responsible for respiration in the mitochondria of the cell. They are also known to deplete vitamin levels in the blood and liver. Again, side effects mimic those of the chronic fatigue syndrome.

The carbamate family

These are pesticides that are mainly derived from carbamic acid, a compound containing nitrogen that has a similar effect to the organophosphate family. They include carbaryl (sevin), aminocarb (matacil), and propoxur (Baygon).

These are the main families of chemicals that are used as pesticides but the list of individual chemicals within each family is even more extensive. There are many others but basically they all have similar effects on biological systems and they are all required to go through the detoxification process and pathways. If these detoxification pathways are inhibited or overloaded with chemicals, then somewhere along the process a bottleneck will occur resulting in a build up of chemicals and their metabolites. This results in increasing toxic load with the subsequent deterioration in health of the individual.

Eventually a cascade effect results with an increase in the number and severity of symptoms. In clinical practice a ‘Spreading Phenomenon’ occurs in which the patient eventually reacts to more and more chemicals at lower and lower concentrations.

Pesticide misuse

There are hundreds, perhaps thousands, of examples of gross chemical misuse and negligence that can be cited throughout Australia.

A report, prepared by the New South Wales Department of Agriculture was withheld from the public for over 18 months. This report contained the results of a survey of farmers in the Sydney region and it revealed that an alarming proportion of vegetable and fruit growers were regularly misusing pesticides and putting themselves, their family, neighbours and the public at great risk. The most disturbing findings of the report were:

• It was found that one third of farmers didn’t use any protective clothing when mixing and spraying pesticides and only one third of farmers actually had the correct safety equipment to apply them.

• Only a quarter of the farmers using pesticides actually understood the basic terminology of safe pesticide usage and over 50*^70 actually sprayed pesticides under adverse weather conditions including high temperatures and winds (both contributing to pesticide evaporation and drift).

Hundreds of thousands of tonnes of these substances are used annually in agriculture and should be the cause of great concern to those using them, the public generally and authorities in the departments of health and agriculture.

Information about agricultural chemicals

Unsafe levels of pesticide residues occur in our food, water and air supply. Levels of dieldrin found in human autopsies have been shown to be as high as twenty-two times that which is allowed in beef exports. It has been stated that the levels of pesticide residues in Australians are so high that the fat would not have been fit for human consumption if we were cannibals (i.e. ‘humans are not fit for export’). Chlordane is applied to the soil before concrete slaps are laid in housing. A thirty square house can sit on an application of four hundred gallons of this chemical. Pesticides used in household spraying have been detected in breast milk in nursing mothers living in sprayed homes. A level of one part per million pesticide in breast milk may rise to over seventy parts per million three weeks after spraying. Malathion is an organophosphate used in the treatment of head lice (malathion is a known carcinogen). If one part per million of dieldrin is detected in blood, five parts per million will be present in the brain, twenty- six parts per million will be present in the liver and over one hundred and fifty parts per million will be present in fatty tissue. Scientific residue surveys in Australia to-date have been badly carried out. Of over 24,000 samples recently examined, most were from meat and gain foodstuffs for export, and only 750 were from domestic fruit and vegetables. Chemicals banned in the United States are still permitted in Australia (dieldrin). Gross negligence concerning high residue levels in Australians has been documented again the public health authorities in Australia. Residue levels in some Australians are ten times higher than the US average. Australian government committees have so far failed to achieve necessary reforms. The chemical industry has applied undue pressure on pesticide officers and bureaucrats of the various agriculture departments. Australian figures on human pesticide poisonings are not available — inadequate record-keeping. Chemicals that are banned or restricted overseas include dieldrin, eldrin, chlordane, heptachlor, dichlorvos, dimenthanoate and endosulfan.

16. Public health authorities in Australia do not take the hazards posed by carcinogenic or mutagenic substances sufficiently seriously. The chemicals associations are very strong and well- financed lobbies who deal very effectively with a poorly educated and timid bureaucracy.

Over 40,000 fatal and non-fatal human pesticide poisonings occur annually in the United States — no accurate figures for Australia. There is no safe level for a carcinogen. Patients who have avoided chemicals and who use organically grown foods have achieved marked improve­ments in their health and sometimes the disappearance of disease conditions. Residues cause disease including spontaneous abortion, birth abnormalities, infertility, cancer, allergies, asthma, mental illness and contribute to most human degenerative disease. The fact that chemicals are presumed innocent until proven guilty is testimony to the failure of science and infers possible scientific fraud. The National Health and Medical Research Council’s expertise in the assessment of chronic poisoning is seriously questionable. The National Health and Medical Research Council has stated that there is very little research into whether chemicals do cause health problems because ‘there is little evidence that they do’. This is a logical nonsense. The NH&MRC believe that there is a great injustice being done to the community by informing them of the hazards of pesticide residues. The medical profession generally does not consider chemicals as a cause of health problems in the majority if not all of their patients. Spokespersons for the Anti-cancer Council of Victoria have stated that the risk of cancer related to chemicals used in the production or processing of food is virtually negligent. The degree of concern in the community is not justified by the evidence, ‘so they’ believe. While medical and scientific authorities may appear quite rational in arguing the case for the safety of pesticides and herbicides their credibility is undermined with the evidence against these substances. The world human population has increased as a partial consequence of the use of chemical pesticides and fertilisers providing more food. Inevitably, almost total dependence on the chemical industry will result. There may be no turning back.

Beware of officialdom

Twelve months prior to the world’s top scientists cautioning us on the harmful climatic affects of the depletion of the ozone layer, global warming and other effects of global pollution, Australia’s foremost meteorologists emphatically denied that climatic changes had or were about to occur. Similarly, in October 1989 in an article published in The Bulletin, the Chairman of the Australasian Association of Cancer Registries and Director of the Cancer Registry at the Anti-cancer Council of Victoria, stated that ‘the public perception that pesticides and chemicals caused cancer and a range of other ills from birth defects to senility was wrong.’ He went on to state that ‘fears about cancer were not unfounded in a country where one person in three is likely to contract a form of cancer, but much of this anxiety has been caused by the media as a result of events such as the Agent Orange Royal Commission.’ Six months after this statement the Agent Orange World Commission’s findings were proven wrong. So much for our reliance on science, technology and experts in positions of authority. The lesson here is to always doubt and always question.

Electromagnetic Pollution (electromagnetic smog)

Before the discovery and use of electricity and electromagnetic forces, living things were exposed to electromagnetic influences generated by the earth and the sun. Since the advent of electricity and the subsequent use of power via high tension electric lines, electric motors, generators and the production of radio and television waves, the atmosphere has become a medium for the carriage of an enormous number of electromagnetic signals. Science and medicine have yet to define whether or not these signals affect the health and well-being of living things. The possibility of them causing disease has only been considered in recent years.

Some scientific workers believe that living near high tension overhead power lines results in an increase in some forms of leukaemia and others believe that siting houses over underground rivers may result in some forms of cancer. A higher incidence of suicide has been documented in populations living in close proximity to overhead power lines. It certainly makes sense to the person in the street that these electromagnetic forces from power lines may have an effect on health. This belief is supported by the simple exercise of standing under power lines with a fluorescent tube in one hand and observing the spontaneous lighting of the tube.

Approximately one patient in five with the chronic fatigue syndrome can relate almost immediately the onset of fatigue when they come in close contact with radiation from TV sets, computer tubes, electric typewriters, hairdryers and even electric blankets.The radiation from TV sets and computers can produce a profound tiredness in some very sensitive individuals. It is interesting to note that in submarines, it was the seamen who operated the radar who suffered from most illness. The microwaves that were emitted by the radar screens actually caused the crazy seaman syndrome.

Patients with the chronic fatigue syndrome who may be sensitive to electromagnetic radiation should firstly avoid it as much as possible, occupy parts of the home and workplace away from power lines including those that are hidden, and they should attempt to earth themselves from time to time. This can be achieved simply by walking on the ground with bare feet, or by touching a water pipe that passes to the earth. Some natural therapists are recommending the use of special magnets and electronic brain tuning devices both of which are of benefit to electromagnetically sensitive fatigue patients.

Ian Brighthope

