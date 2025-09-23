Summary of the Trump–RFK Jr. Autism and Paracetamol/Vaccine Event

Donald Trump and HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced a major initiative on autism, with top health officials and parents present.

Key Points:

Autism Epidemic : Trump described autism as one of the most alarming public health crises in history, noting the surge from 1 in 20,000 cases decades ago to 1 in 31 overall today, and as high as 1 in 12 for boys in California. He rejected the argument that this rise is merely better diagnosis.

Acetaminophen (Paracetamol/Tylenol) : Both Trump and Kennedy announced FDA action to add safety warnings linking prenatal acetaminophen exposure to autism and ADHD. Cited large studies (Boston Birth Cohort, Nurses’ Health Study, Mount Sinai/Harvard review) showing consistent associations. Pregnant women were advised to avoid or limit Tylenol.

Childhood Use of Paracetamol : Trump warned against routinely giving Tylenol to children after vaccines, arguing it can worsen outcomes and has been linked to liver toxicity and prolonged illness.

Vaccination Practices : Trump suggested spreading vaccines over multiple visits instead of “loading” infants with many at once. He supported removing mercury and aluminum adjuvants from vaccines. He urged separating the MMR into individual shots. He questioned the rationale for giving Hepatitis B at birth, suggesting waiting until age 12. He cited communities such as the Amish and Cuba, claiming their lack of Tylenol/vaccine exposure correlates with virtually no autism.

New Therapies : NIH and FDA announced progress on folate deficiency research in autism, including approval of prescription leucovorin (a folinic acid treatment) for some autistic children with folate receptor autoantibodies.

Parents’ Voices : Two mothers shared emotional testimonies about raising autistic children, praising the administration for listening rather than ridiculing parents’ concerns.

Research Shift : RFK Jr. emphasised ending “politicized science” that focused only on genetics, likening it to studying lung cancer without acknowledging cigarettes. He pledged transparency and “no taboo areas,” including vaccines, and promised rigorous, depoliticised science.

Urgency : Trump insisted on rapid implementation of findings, stressing “there’s no downside” to precautionary changes such as avoiding paracetamol in pregnancy and spacing vaccines.

Cultural Challenge : Both criticized the medical establishment and media for suppressing debate and attacking anyone who raised questions about vaccines or paracetamol.

Overall Goal: Prevent new cases of autism, offer new therapies, and restore public trust in science and government health institutions.

Opinion Piece: My Condemnation of the ABC

For decades, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation has presented itself as the arbiter of truth and the guardian of public health information. Yet when it comes to paracetamol and childhood vaccines, the ABC has failed spectacularly—engaging not in journalism, but in propaganda.

Programs such as 774 ABC Radio with Raphael Epstein, the 7.30 Report, Media Watch, and Planet America have all paraded so-called “experts” who dismissed or outright denied the harmful effects of paracetamol during pregnancy, and who ridiculed or ignored the mounting evidence of harm from the extreme childhood vaccine schedule. Instead of informing the public, these shows practiced a dangerous form of misinformation, disinformation, and what I call malformation—the deliberate shaping of public opinion away from uncomfortable truths.

Take Raphael Epstein’s radio program. Listeners were repeatedly assured that paracetamol is “safe” for pregnant women, despite a growing body of international research demonstrating a clear association with autism, ADHD, and developmental harm. No acknowledgment of the scientific literature—just smug dismissal of parental concerns.

On other programs, when courageous parents spoke out about their children’s vaccine injuries, they were cast as hysterical, “anti-vaxxers,” or conspiracy theorists. No attempt was made to investigate their claims or to contrast them with the evidence coming out of major universities. The ABC preferred to protect pharmaceutical interests rather than protect children.

Then there is Media Watch, a program supposedly dedicated to exposing bias. In practice, it became the greatest apologist for medical orthodoxy, attacking independent doctors and researchers while refusing to cover the conflicts of interest that dominate vaccine policy. Their “watchdog” role turned into that of a guard dog—guarding Big Pharma and bureaucrats from scrutiny.

And Planet America, with its smug “satirical” take on politics, joined the chorus of vaccine triumphalism, mocking anyone who dared raise questions about the links between vaccines, paracetamol, and the autism crisis. They treated parental testimony as comedy material, rather than as the anguished pleas of families searching for answers.

This isn’t journalism. This is malpractice. By denying evidence, silencing dissent, and reinforcing dangerous myths about paracetamol and the bloated childhood vaccine schedule, the ABC has betrayed the public it is meant to serve. Families have been left uninformed, children have been left at risk, and a generation has been denied the transparency and accountability that true journalism demands.

The irony is stark: in the United States, even a president and a Kennedy now openly discuss these issues. Meanwhile, in Australia, our taxpayer-funded broadcaster still insists there is “nothing to see here.” The ABC owes the Australian people an apology—more than that, it owes them the truth.

Ian Brighthope

Thanks for reading Ian Brighthope's Substack! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Share