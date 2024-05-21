I highly recommend this book to everyone, especially would-be and soon-to be parents.

My attempt to restate the key facts about vaccination in a neutral tone:

Vaccines are a diverse class of medicines, with some being slightly effective but unsafe, while others have proven defective or unsafe. It is seriously inaccurate to claim all vaccines are categorically "safe and effective."

Historically, most vaccines have demonstrated toxicity and caused harm through various mechanisms like contamination, unintended immune responses, contracting the targeted disease from the vaccine itself, or unknown causes, probably hyper-oxidation reactions.

Vaccine manufacturers have immunity from product liability lawsuits, based on the government authorities recognising vaccines as "unavoidably unsafe" products.

Since 1986, the number of vaccines on the childhood/adolescent schedules has increased from 7 to 21 by 2023.

Only a minority of vaccines on the current schedule, like measles and chickenpox, are capable of providing herd immunity, albeit controversial. All vaccines cannot justify population-wide mandates.

The pharmaceutical industry wields enormous influence through lobbying, advertising to the medical profession, funding medical groups, and incentivising and rewarding doctors.

The COVID-19 mRNA vaccines underwent less testing than usual, were authorised for emergency use only initially, utilised a new technology platform, and have generated high rates of reported deaths and adverse events compared to traditional vaccines. Yet they were quickly added to the childhood schedule.

Extremely high numbers of reported deaths and adverse events from COVID-19 vaccines have not been systematically accounted for by health authorities, who continue strongly promoting these vaccines.

Calling the mRNA products "vaccines" has broadened the definition of vaccine, potentially shielding manufacturers from liability to an unprecedented degree.

Vaccine mandates can compel medical treatments classified by law as "unavoidably unsafe" from manufacturers with liability protections, in contradiction to being promoted as "safe and effective."

Hence I argue for reevaluating the central dogma that all vaccines are fundamentally "safe and effective," and propose reforms like repealing liability protections, prohibiting all mandates, and investigating all vaccines thoroughly.

We remain ignorant while the drug and vaccine companies are profiteering. Therefore we become sicker, weaker and poorer.

Ian Brighthope