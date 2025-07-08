Turbo Cancers are now at epidemic if not pandemic levels. The Cowardice of the ABC – Australia’s National Broadcaster Betrays the Public
There is a turbo cancer pandemic and it is a PHEIC -A Public Health Emergency of International Concern.
Introduction: The Cowardice of the ABC – Australia’s National Broadcaster Betrays the Public
In the unfolding tragedy of the mRNA vaccine era, few institutions have been as complicit in misleading the Australian public as the ABC—our taxpayer-funded national broadcaster, once revered for fearless journalism, now reduced to little more than a propaganda mouthpiece for pharmaceutical narratives and government-sanctioned science.
From the earliest days of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ABC aligned itself uncritically with the agendas of the Government, ATAGI, and international bodies like the WHO. Its coverage became not a space for balanced debate but a weaponised echo chamber promoting the “safe and effective” mantra—repeated ad nauseam without evidence, nuance, or reflection. Viewers were not informed; they were indoctrinated.
As legitimate concerns began to emerge—about myocarditis, stroke, blood clots, menstrual irregularities, neurological injuries, and, most ominously, turbo cancers—the ABC did not investigate. It silenced. It censored. It labelled dissenting scientists and doctors as “conspiracy theorists,” gave airtime only to experts who reinforced the official line, and attacked those who questioned the narrative as dangerous threats to “public health.”
It wasn’t journalism. It was compliance.
Even as data poured in from around the world indicating the mRNA vaccines were not halting transmission, were waning in effectiveness within months, and were producing shocking rates of adverse events—ABC doubled down. It urged the public to line up for third, fourth, fifth shots. It helped instil guilt, fear, and social division. It demonised the unvaccinated. It platformed “fact-checkers” with no clinical background to dismiss real suffering.
Now, in a grotesque act of gaslighting, the ABC’s flagship program Four Corners has turned its attention to the cancer epidemic sweeping the country. Suddenly, journalists want to ask: “Why are so many people, including the young, getting cancer?” They interview experts. They visit wards. They show grieving families. But they stop short of asking the only question that matters:
Could the COVID-19 vaccines be a cause?
They ignore the testimony of pathologists, oncologists, and immunologists warning of post-vaccine immune dysfunction. They ignore autopsy findings, registry data, and mechanistic studies linking spike protein and lipid nanoparticles to cancer pathways. They ignore the devastated families whose loved ones developed explosive, terminal cancers within weeks of booster shots. They ignore the mounting global literature warning of immune exhaustion, T-cell suppression, and p53 inhibition.
Why? Because to ask that question would implicate not just the government, not just Pfizer, not just ATAGI—but the ABC itself.
It would mean admitting that for the past five years, the ABC has failed catastrophically in its duty to the Australian people. That it has served as an enabler of harm. That it has blood on its hands.
There is no polite way to say this: the ABC’s refusal to investigate the mRNA-cancer link is journalistic malpractice. Its selective reporting has cost lives. It betrayed the trust of the Australian people, especially the elderly, the pregnant, and the parents of children who were told these shots were safe. And now it wants to pretend to care about cancer—while steering the public away from the most plausible cause of the surge.
This is not ignorance. It is wilful deception.
The ABC does not need more funding. It needs an inquiry. It needs to be held accountable, along with the bureaucrats, regulators, and pharmaceutical sponsors it helped shield from scrutiny. Because without truth, there can be no justice—and without justice, the cancer epidemic will not only continue—it will become permanent.
Ian Brighthope
Any time the ABC wish to interview me about my son’s 80 days in ICU on life support, adjusting to his new life with a heart transplant, lifelong immunosuppressants, blood pressure meds etc… oh, and how physically fit he was as a 23 yo until he took his 2nd Pfizer Comirnaty… oh, and how the TGA changed dosing intervals from 3 weeks apart to 8-12 weeks despite identifying any safety signals of myocarditis.. oh, and how his batch wasn’t tested and how his case wasn’t investigated and how at the time of his cardiac arrest in March 2022, there were approx 130,000 adverse events reported to our “robust” database of adverse events (30% requiring medical care and/or hospitalisation)…oh, and how there are currently approx 1040 deaths reported on this system which conservatively has an under-reporting factor of 30…. and the Class Action with over 2000 injured Australians fighting the Government who claim they don’t have a duty of care over the population they mandated to take the product…. and the $80M spent silencing the injured through our Vaccine Adverse Event Compensation Scheme… and the communication with medical practitioners by AHPRA reminding them of their professional responsibility to support the National Vaccine Rollout or risk their professional registration… and the case of Dr William Bay, who successfully sued AHPRA… and the lack of autopsy or specific pathological testing to identify spike protein damage and ….
You could almost imagine it would kick start the career of a courageous young investigative journalist. Oh, we don’t seem to have any in this country… What a shame - I am sure most Australians would be fascinated to hear these facts. Maybe in 50 years?
🙏 Professor Brighthope
In a meeting in December 2023 in England, with leading doctors and scientists in this fight for justice, US pathologist Dr Ryan Cole in his presentation cited UK data on disability claims for cancer. He stated that there was an increase of 1.78 percent in 2020 that went to 35.49 percent in 2022; and that, all told, haematological disorders - blood clots, leukaemia, lymphoma and others - increased from 16.55 percent in 2020 to 522.33 percent in 2022. And now, here in Australia, as stated on the ABC program last night, we're seeing a 500 percent increase in prostate cancer in men in their 30s - but since the year 2000? Why did we not hear about this before? Young men in their 30s? The increased cancer rates are now drawing parallels with the marked increases in cardiovascular diseases - since 2021, and certainly not since 2000 as stated on the program.
Doctors in Parliament: https://rumble.com/v41m3kw-doctors-in-parliament-with-dr-ryan-cole.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_o (16 minutes)