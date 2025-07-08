Ian Brighthope's Substack

Ian Brighthope's Substack

Matt Hoole
16h

Any time the ABC wish to interview me about my son’s 80 days in ICU on life support, adjusting to his new life with a heart transplant, lifelong immunosuppressants, blood pressure meds etc… oh, and how physically fit he was as a 23 yo until he took his 2nd Pfizer Comirnaty… oh, and how the TGA changed dosing intervals from 3 weeks apart to 8-12 weeks despite identifying any safety signals of myocarditis.. oh, and how his batch wasn’t tested and how his case wasn’t investigated and how at the time of his cardiac arrest in March 2022, there were approx 130,000 adverse events reported to our “robust” database of adverse events (30% requiring medical care and/or hospitalisation)…oh, and how there are currently approx 1040 deaths reported on this system which conservatively has an under-reporting factor of 30…. and the Class Action with over 2000 injured Australians fighting the Government who claim they don’t have a duty of care over the population they mandated to take the product…. and the $80M spent silencing the injured through our Vaccine Adverse Event Compensation Scheme… and the communication with medical practitioners by AHPRA reminding them of their professional responsibility to support the National Vaccine Rollout or risk their professional registration… and the case of Dr William Bay, who successfully sued AHPRA… and the lack of autopsy or specific pathological testing to identify spike protein damage and ….

You could almost imagine it would kick start the career of a courageous young investigative journalist. Oh, we don’t seem to have any in this country… What a shame - I am sure most Australians would be fascinated to hear these facts. Maybe in 50 years?

1 reply
David White (Oz Dave)
David White (Oz Dave)
16hEdited

🙏 Professor Brighthope

In a meeting in December 2023 in England, with leading doctors and scientists in this fight for justice, US pathologist Dr Ryan Cole in his presentation cited UK data on disability claims for cancer. He stated that there was an increase of 1.78 percent in 2020 that went to 35.49 percent in 2022; and that, all told, haematological disorders - blood clots, leukaemia, lymphoma and others - increased from 16.55 percent in 2020 to 522.33 percent in 2022. And now, here in Australia, as stated on the ABC program last night, we're seeing a 500 percent increase in prostate cancer in men in their 30s - but since the year 2000? Why did we not hear about this before? Young men in their 30s? The increased cancer rates are now drawing parallels with the marked increases in cardiovascular diseases - since 2021, and certainly not since 2000 as stated on the program.

Doctors in Parliament: https://rumble.com/v41m3kw-doctors-in-parliament-with-dr-ryan-cole.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_o (16 minutes)

