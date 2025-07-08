Click on the picture below for the ABC iView link to view the ‘4 Corners’ program.

Introduction: The Cowardice of the ABC – Australia’s National Broadcaster Betrays the Public

In the unfolding tragedy of the mRNA vaccine era, few institutions have been as complicit in misleading the Australian public as the ABC—our taxpayer-funded national broadcaster, once revered for fearless journalism, now reduced to little more than a propaganda mouthpiece for pharmaceutical narratives and government-sanctioned science.

From the earliest days of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ABC aligned itself uncritically with the agendas of the Government, ATAGI, and international bodies like the WHO. Its coverage became not a space for balanced debate but a weaponised echo chamber promoting the “safe and effective” mantra—repeated ad nauseam without evidence, nuance, or reflection. Viewers were not informed; they were indoctrinated.

As legitimate concerns began to emerge—about myocarditis, stroke, blood clots, menstrual irregularities, neurological injuries, and, most ominously, turbo cancers—the ABC did not investigate. It silenced. It censored. It labelled dissenting scientists and doctors as “conspiracy theorists,” gave airtime only to experts who reinforced the official line, and attacked those who questioned the narrative as dangerous threats to “public health.”

It wasn’t journalism. It was compliance.

Even as data poured in from around the world indicating the mRNA vaccines were not halting transmission, were waning in effectiveness within months, and were producing shocking rates of adverse events—ABC doubled down. It urged the public to line up for third, fourth, fifth shots. It helped instil guilt, fear, and social division. It demonised the unvaccinated. It platformed “fact-checkers” with no clinical background to dismiss real suffering.

Now, in a grotesque act of gaslighting, the ABC’s flagship program Four Corners has turned its attention to the cancer epidemic sweeping the country. Suddenly, journalists want to ask: “Why are so many people, including the young, getting cancer?” They interview experts. They visit wards. They show grieving families. But they stop short of asking the only question that matters:

Could the COVID-19 vaccines be a cause?

They ignore the testimony of pathologists, oncologists, and immunologists warning of post-vaccine immune dysfunction. They ignore autopsy findings, registry data, and mechanistic studies linking spike protein and lipid nanoparticles to cancer pathways. They ignore the devastated families whose loved ones developed explosive, terminal cancers within weeks of booster shots. They ignore the mounting global literature warning of immune exhaustion, T-cell suppression, and p53 inhibition.

Why? Because to ask that question would implicate not just the government, not just Pfizer, not just ATAGI—but the ABC itself.

It would mean admitting that for the past five years, the ABC has failed catastrophically in its duty to the Australian people. That it has served as an enabler of harm. That it has blood on its hands.

There is no polite way to say this: the ABC’s refusal to investigate the mRNA-cancer link is journalistic malpractice. Its selective reporting has cost lives. It betrayed the trust of the Australian people, especially the elderly, the pregnant, and the parents of children who were told these shots were safe. And now it wants to pretend to care about cancer—while steering the public away from the most plausible cause of the surge.

This is not ignorance. It is wilful deception.

The ABC does not need more funding. It needs an inquiry. It needs to be held accountable, along with the bureaucrats, regulators, and pharmaceutical sponsors it helped shield from scrutiny. Because without truth, there can be no justice—and without justice, the cancer epidemic will not only continue—it will become permanent.

Ian Brighthope

