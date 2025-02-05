Click on the picture below for the video.

Introduction and Background of Dr. William Makis

Dr. William Makis is a nuclear medicine physician from Alberta, Canada.

He was born in communist Czechoslovakia and fled to Canada in 1988 as a refugee. His father, a university professor, was persecuted for refusing to promote communism.

Dr. Makis grew up in Toronto and completed

an undergraduate degree in immunology at the University of Toronto.

A medical degree at McGill University, Montreal then specialisation in nuclear medicine, radiology, and oncology, which included extensive cancer-related training.

He worked at a large cancer center in Alberta but claims his cancer treatment program was sabotaged when Justin Trudeau’s government came to power. According to him, the Trudeau government stole his research on targeted radionuclide therapy (a method where radiation is delivered directly to cancer cells via injected molecules) and implemented it in British Columbia for hundreds of millions of dollars in funding.

Dr. Makis alleges that the Canadian government was getting deeply involved in pharmaceuticals, investing in mRNA vaccine factories and other technologies. He has been in a legal battle with the Alberta government over the sabotage of his work.

The Emergence of "Turbo Cancers

Observations in 2022

In 2022, Dr. Makis noticed a sharp increase in aggressive cancers, which were appearing in younger people (20s and 30s).

They were resistant to conventional treatments (chemotherapy, radiotherapy, immunotherapy). Progressing extremely quickly, leading to death within months rather than years.

He first observed this trend among his physician colleagues, who were developing aggressive cancers at an alarming rate. This phenomenon was also seen among nurses, teachers, and other professions that had faced heavy COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

He alerted the Canadian Medical Association in September 2022 about these cases but was ignored. The term “turbo cancer” began circulating around this time, though Dr. Makis dislikes it since it lacks medical legitimacy. However, he admits it accurately conveys the unprecedented speed and severity of these cancers.

He describes cases such as:

Young women in their 20s presenting with Stage 4 breast cancer, with no genetic predisposition (no BRCA1 or BRCA2 mutations). Colon cancers in 20- and 30-year-olds, which should be extremely rare. Cholangiocarcinoma (bile duct cancer), typically seen in elderly patients (age 70+), appearing in patients in their 20s.

He emphasises that oncologists are consistently misjudging prognosis, with patients dying 10 times faster than expected.

Pathological Differences in "Turbo Cancers"

These cancers do not behave like traditional cancers. They often present at Stage 3 or 4, meaning they are already widely spread at diagnosis. They resist chemotherapy and radiotherapy, which normally shrink or slow down tumours. Oncologists struggle to treat them since they do not respond to standard protocols. Pathologists have also noticed unusual features in these tumours. Notable researchers include Dr. Ryan Cole (USA) and Prof. Arne Burkhardt (Germany), who have both studied aggressive post-pandemic cancers.

Potential Causes of "Turbo Cancers"

Dr. Makis considers two major changes in recent years:

1. COVID-19 Infection

The SARS-CoV-2 virus is*novel, with unique genetic features not seen in prior coronaviruses. However, he doubts the virus itself is the primary cause of turbo cancers. The human immune system has been exposed to coronaviruses for decades, and previous SARS and MERS outbreaks did not cause a cancer epidemic.

2. COVID-19 Vaccines

The timing of turbo cancer cases aligns more closely with mass COVID-19 vaccination in 2021 rather than the start of the pandemic in 2020. Some potential vaccine-related mechanisms include:

Immune system suppression, similar to HIV/AIDS, leading to reduced ability to fight cancer.

Spike protein accumulation in organs, causing chronic inflammation and genetic damage.

mRNA-induced immune shifts, particularly increased IgG4 antibodies, which promote immune tolerance (normally seen in allergies). This could allow cancer cells to grow unchecked.

Supporting Evidence:

Turbo cancers are disproportionately affecting vaccinated professionals (healthcare workers, military, police, teachers). Some oncologists have privately admitted seeing the trend but will not speak publicly due to professional risks.

Lack of Transparency in Cancer Data

Governments and public health agencies are denying the existence of turbo cancers. Wikipedia and mainstream medical sources dismiss turbo cancer as a conspiracy theory, despite thousands of documented cases. In Canada, Dr. Makis claims that the government has actively deleted medical data that could prove changes in cancer rates. He believes that data transparency in the U.S. (due to figures like RFK Jr.) might allow for an independent investigation.

Repurposed Drugs for Cancer Treatment

Dr. Makis has shifted his focus to helping cancer patients with repurposed drugs, particularly:

1. Ivermectin (Anti-Parasitic)

Mechanisms of Action:

Kills cancer stem cells that cause metastases and recurrence.

Sensitises tumours to chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

Blocks tumour angiogenesis (formation of new blood vessels).

Inhibits cancer cell glucose transport, starving tumours.

Clinical Use

Standard dose: 1 mg/kg per day for cancer patients.

Notable case: A physician assistant in the U.S. took ivermectin alongside chemotherapy. His tumours shrank, and chemotherapy side effects disappeared. He was playing golf the next day instead of being bedridden.

2. Fenbendazole & Mebendazole (Anti-Parasitic Drugs)

Originally dog dewormers, but research suggests they have strong anti-cancer properties.

Joe Tippens Case:

A man with terminal Stage 4 small-cell lung cancer took Fenbendazole and completely recovered. Stanford University later documented three patients who cured their own cancers with Fenbendazole. Mebendazole is FDA-approved for humans and is undergoing clinical trials for colon, prostate, and brain cancers.

Challenges in Oncology & The Need for Right to Try

Oncologists are restricted by rigid treatment guidelines and fear professional retaliation. Many patients are told they are out of options when effective alternatives exist. Dr. Makis is optimistic that "Right to Try" laws in the U.S. will allow terminal patients to experiment with alternative treatments. He is coaching cancer patients worldwide on how to use repurposed drugs alongside conventional oncology treatments. Some of his patients with Stage 4 pancreatic, bile duct, and ovarian cancer have gone into remission, despite conventional treatments failing.

CONCLUSION

Turbo cancers are real, aggressive, and rising.

-Governments and medical agencies are ignoring them.

Repurposed drugs like ivermectin, fenbendazole, and mebendazole show strong potential but are under-researched due to lack of profit.

More scientific investigation and patient access to alternative treatments are urgently needed.

And in my opinion, the combined use of these repurposed drugs with the anti-cancer nutraceuticals, HBOT and Hyperthermia will offer patients the best outcomes.

Ian Brighthope

