Exposing the Turbo-Cancers

In honour of my friend and colleague, the late Dr. Jackie Stone

In this, the 4th session of the Stone Summit, Dr. James Royle discusses the impact of lockdowns on surgery, highlighting the failures of lockdown policy. He goes on to describe the unusual cases of pulmonary thrombosis observed in colorectal cancer follow-up patients, the correlation between mRNA COVID-19 injections and an increase in cancer cases, the concerning rise of aggressive multi-site cancer recurrences, particularly in younger patients, and the challenges surgeons face in voicing their concerns.

The 4th session from the Stone Summit took place on 14th October 2024. It is named after Dr. Jackie Stone, a brave doctor who suffered persecution for upholding her ethical principles. She was relentlessly and cruelly persecuted by the authorities, and unjustly stripped of her medical licence. This battle took a terrible toll on her and, tragically, she took her own life earlier this month.

