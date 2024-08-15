WHO announces a PHEIC of Monkey Pox (Mpox)
PHEIC is a Public Health Emergency of International Concern. Be prepared for more quackery and Bad Science.
Click below.
Click below.
OPINION:
This was expected from the WHO. It is also creating fear about the bird flu.
It is a sexually transmitted disease, it is NOT a respiratory disease and is not spread by aerosols. Transmission can also occur by direct contact with respiratory droplets.
It is limited to Eastern Africa a case in Toronto, Canada.
DON’T BE ALARMED.
Ian Brighthope
This news reminds me of an old query: 'Suppose they held a war, but no-one came?'.
Do do do do the Monkey Pox. 🎶 Who who who says the Monkey Pox? 🎶 Monkeys say, “Do do do do the Monkey Pox. 🎶 💃🕺💃🕺💃🕺