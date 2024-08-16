Alarmism at work again? PHEIC’s may becoming a routine, a habit or a need for the WHO to justify it’s existence. Remember what happened to the boy who cried wolf too often.

“ The World Health Organization (WHO) has raised the alarm, declaring Mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, a global public health emergency due to the rapid spread of a new variant. The situation is dire, with the latest outbreak originating in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and now affecting neighbouring countries in Central and East Africa. The WHO's Director-General, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has emphasised the need for a coordinated international response to curb the spread and save lives.”

Mpox is a viral disease that typically causes flu-like symptoms and pus-filled lesions on the skin, pathologies that can be prevented naturally. Although it is usually mild, certain strains can be fatal. The current outbreak, particularly involving the clade Ib variant, has shown a disturbing trend. This new variant spreads more easily through close contact, including sexual transmission, making it more difficult to contain. Is this another case of a manipulated virus?

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has reported a 160% increase in suspected Mpox cases this year compared to the same period last year. Over 17,000 cases and 517 deaths have been recorded across 13 African countries, underscoring the urgency of the situation.

As the global community ramps up efforts to combat the Mpox outbreak through vaccines, antiviral treatments, and public health measures, there is growing interest in natural substances that may offer additional protection or complement existing treatments. While these natural remedies should not replace conventional medical approaches, they can serve as supportive measures in reducing the risk of infection.

Here are some natural substances that have shown potential in preventing or alleviating symptoms of viral infections like Mpox:

1. Neem (Azadirachta indica):

Neem is a powerful antiviral and antibacterial plant widely used in traditional medicine. Its leaves, bark, and oil contain compounds that can help strengthen the immune system and protect against viral infections. Neem's anti-inflammatory properties can also soothe skin lesions caused by Mpox.

2. Turmeric (Curcuma longa):

Curcumin, the active compound in turmeric, has potent anti-inflammatory and antiviral properties. It can help reduce the severity of skin lesions and boost the body's immune response to infections. Turmeric, which I prefer to pure curcumin, can be consumed as a spice, in supplements, or applied topically in paste form.

3. Echinacea (Echinacea purpurea):

Echinacea is well-known for its immune-boosting properties. It is often used to prevent and treat viral infections by stimulating the body's natural defences. Regular consumption of Echinacea supplements or tea may help reduce the risk of contracting Mpox. In conjunction with Andrographis, the combination is a powerful defence against all infections if used early enough.

4. Aloe Vera (Aloe barbadensis miller):

Aloe Vera has been used for centuries to treat skin conditions due to its soothing, anti-inflammatorying , and antiviral properties. Applying Aloe Vera gel to Mpox lesions can help reduce discomfort and promote healing. Best IMO if fresh, straight from the leaf.

5. Garlic (Allium sativum):

Garlic is another potent natural remedy with antiviral, antibacterial, and immune-boosting properties. Regular consumption of raw or cooked garlic can enhance the body's ability to fight off infections, including Mpox. Regular use of fresh crushed garlic in hummus is perfect.

6. Olive Leaf Extract:

Have to love the olive. Olive leaf extract contains oleuropein, a compound known for its antiviral properties. It has been studied for its effectiveness against various viral infections and may offer additional protection against Mpox.

7. Vitamin D is known for its role in supporting the immune system, and there is growing interest in its potential to help prevent or reduce the severity of Mpox. While there is no direct evidence specifically linking vitamin D to the prevention of Mpox (monkeypox), the vitamin's general immune-boosting properties suggest it would play an important role in protecting against Mpox, as it does with virtuyaly all other viral infections.

Vitamin D helps regulate the immune system by enhancing the pathogen-fighting effects of monocytes and macrophages—white blood cells that are important parts of the immune defence—and decreasing inflammation, a significant pathology in Mpox. It also supports the production of antimicrobial peptides, which can help fight off viruses as well as bacteria.

Vitamin D could be beneficial in preventing or mitigating the effects of Mpox. Since Mpox involves skin lesions, it’s worth noting that vitamin D is also important for skin health, in conjunction with vitamin A in particular. It helps in the repair and regeneration of skin cells, which might support faster healing of skin lesions caused by Mpox.

The pathophysiology of Mpox (monkeypox) involves the complex interactions between the Mpox virus, the host's immune system, and various tissues in the body. Mpox is caused by the Mpox virus, which is a member of the Orthopoxvirus genus, the same genus that includes the variola virus (which causes smallpox). Understanding the pathophysiology of Mpox involves exploring how the virus enters the body, replicates, and triggers an immune response, leading to the clinical manifestations of the disease.

Mpox primarily spreads through direct contact with infected bodily fluids, skin lesions, or contaminated materials (fomites). It can also be transmitted through respiratory droplets, though this is less common. The virus enters the body through broken skin, the respiratory tract, or mucous membranes (eyes, nose, or mouth). Once the virus enters the body, it initially infects the cells of the mucosal surfaces, such as the respiratory tract or skin, where it begins to replicate. The virus has a particular affinity for epithelial cells.

After initial replication at the site of entry, the virus spreads to regional lymph nodes. This leads to the primary viraemia, where the virus enters the bloodstream and disseminates throughout the body. The virus then replicates in various tissues, including the skin, lungs, spleen, and liver. This secondary viraemia is responsible for the widespread distribution of the virus in the body and the subsequent appearance of systemic symptoms.

The body’s innate immune system responds to the infection by activating immune cells such as macrophages and dendritic cells. These cells recognise the viral particles and produce inflammatory cytokines, leading to fever and other flu-like symptoms. The adaptive immune system is activated as the body produces specific antibodies against the virus. Cytotoxic T cells also play a role in targeting and destroying infected cells. The immune response is critical in controlling the spread of the virus and eventually clearing the infection.

In some cases, the immune response can contribute to the severity of the disease (immunopathology). The inflammatory response can lead to tissue damage, particularly in the skin, where it causes the characteristic lesions and pustules. Immunopathology is the consequence of nutrient deficiencies especially vitamin C and trace elements, in my opinion.

The incubation period for Mpox is typically 5 to 21 days, during which the virus is replicating but symptoms have not yet appeared. Its critical to ensure the population of people exposed to Mpox, and any virus for that matter, be optimally nutrient replete to prevent the establishment of infection. It is even more essential when initial symptoms commence.

The initial symptoms are non-specific and include fever, headache, muscle aches, and fatigue. This phase reflects the body's systemic inflammatory response to the viral spread, preventable with the immune nutrients.

After the prodromal phase, a characteristic rash appears, often starting on the face and then spreading to other parts of the body. The rash progresses from macules (flat lesions) to papules (raised lesions), vesicles (fluid-filled blisters), pustules (pus-filled lesions), and finally to scabs. The rash is a result of the virus’s effect on the skin and the immune system's response.

Lymphadenopathy (enlargement of the lymph nodes-glands) is a hallmark of Mpox and helps differentiate it from other poxvirus infections like smallpox.

In most cases, Mpox is self-limiting, with the immune system eventually controlling and eliminating the virus. The lesions typically heal within 2 to 4 weeks. In severe cases, especially in individuals with weakened immune systems or in certain viral strains, complications can arise. These include secondary bacterial infections of the skin, respiratory distress, and in rare cases, encephalitis (inflammation of the brain). The case fatality rate varies depending on the viral strain, with some strains (like clade I) being more virulent than others (like clade IIb). Mortality is generally higher in children and immunocompromised individuals.

Following infection, individuals typically develop long-term immunity to the virus, though the exact duration of immunity is still under study. There is also some cross-protection provided by previous smallpox vaccination due to the similarities between the viruses.

OTHER THOUGHTS

The surface charge of a virus, including the Mpox (monkeypox) virus, is typically influenced by the proteins and glycoproteins that make up the viral envelope or capsid, as well as the environmental pH. However, the exact surface charge of the Mpox virus is not typically reported in standard virology references, as it requires specific biophysical measurements to determine.

General Insights into Viral Surface Charge:

The surface of the Mpox virus, like other orthopoxviruses, is composed of various proteins and glycoproteins. These molecules contain amino acids that can be positively charged (like lysine and arginine) or negatively charged (like aspartic acid and glutamic acid), depending on the pH of the surrounding environment. The charge of the viral surface can vary depending on the pH of the environment. At physiological pH (around 7.4), the surface of most viruses, including orthopoxviruses, tends to be slightly negative due to the presence of acidic residues on the proteins and glycoproteins. The surface charge of viruses is often measured as the zeta potential, which reflects the electrical potential at the boundary layer surrounding the virus in a solution. A negative zeta potential indicates a negative surface charge, which is common for many viruses under physiological conditions. While the specific surface charge or zeta potential of the Mpox virus has not been widely documented, it can be inferred that, like many enveloped viruses, the Mpox virus likely carries a slight negative charge at physiological pH due to its protein composition and the presence of glycoproteins on its surface.

In the scenario where the Mpox virus has a slight negative charge at physiological pH, the interactions between the virus and host cells can indeed be influenced by electrostatic forces. However, whether the host cells can "repel" the virus based on this charge depends on several factors, including the charge of the host cell membrane, the nature of viral attachment proteins, and the overall conditions of the extracellular environment.

The plasma membrane of host cells is composed of a lipid bilayer embedded with various proteins and glycoproteins. Like the virus, the surface of the host cell membrane typically carries a net negative charge due to the presence of negatively charged phospholipids (e.g., phosphatidylserine) and negatively charged glycoproteins. Since both the Mpox virus and host cell membrane are negatively charged at physiological pH, there is an inherent electrostatic repulsion between the two. This repulsion could theoretically reduce the likelihood of the virus coming into close contact with the cell membrane.

However, despite the potential for electrostatic repulsion, viruses have evolved specialised proteins that facilitate attachment to host cells. For the Mpox virus, these are viral envelope proteins that can specifically bind to receptors on the surface of host cells. This receptor-ligand interaction is usually strong enough to overcome the electrostatic repulsion.

The Mpox virus, like other poxviruses, uses specific cell surface receptors to attach to and enter host cells. These interactions are primarily determined by the affinity of the viral proteins for the host cell receptors, not just by electrostatic forces. Once a virus binds to its receptor, it can bring the viral and cellular membranes into close enough proximity to facilitate entry, regardless of surface charge.

Local factors, such as the presence of cations (e.g., calcium and magnesium ions), can neutralise negative charges on the surfaces of both the virus and the cell membrane, further reducing repulsion and facilitating attachment. There could also be the argument that the change may also improve the repulsive forces.

In some parts of the body, such as the respiratory tract, mucosal barriers and the presence of mucus (which contains negatively charged molecules) can physically trap or repel negatively charged particles, including viruses, providing an additional layer of defence.

Aiding the forces with trace elements.

Trace elements such as zinc, copper, selenium, manganese and the precious transition metals silver, and gold can indeed play a role in influencing mucosal barriers and the immune system's ability to reduce the infectivity of viruses. These elements are known to have various biological effects, including antimicrobial activity, immune modulation, and support of mucosal health. Each of these elements may impact mucosal defences and viral infectivity.

Zinc is well-known for its antiviral properties. It can inhibit the replication of certain viruses, including respiratory viruses, by interfering with viral enzymes and replication processes. Zinc supports the integrity of the mucosal barriers by maintaining the function of epithelial cells and modulating the immune response. Adequate zinc levels help ensure that the mucous layer is intact and functional, potentially trapping and neutralising viruses before they can infect cells. Zinc ions can also directly interact with viral particles, potentially reducing their infectivity by destabilising the viral envelope or capsid.

Copper has strong antimicrobial properties and can inactivate a wide range of pathogens, including bacteria and viruses. This effect is primarily due to the generation of reactive oxygen species (ROS) and the disruption of microbial membranes The presence of copper in the mucosal environment can enhance the antimicrobial properties of mucus, helping to neutralise viruses before they bind to host cells.

Selenium is essential for the proper function of the immune system. It plays a critical role in the activity of antioxidant enzymes, such as glutathione peroxidase, which protect cells from oxidative damage.

Selenium supports the integrity of mucosal tissues, potentially enhancing the barrier function of mucus and reducing the likelihood of viral entry. Selenium deficiency is associated with increased viral pathogenicity. Adequate selenium levels can enhance the body's antiviral defences, possibly reducing the infectivity of viruses in mucosal tissues. It also plays an important role in cardiac function and cancer prevention.

Manganese is a cofactor for several enzymes, including superoxide dismutase (SOD), which helps protect cells from oxidative damage. This protection can extend to mucosal tissues, maintaining their integrity and reducing susceptibility to viral infection. Manganese supports various immune functions, which could indirectly enhance the ability of mucosal barriers to prevent viral entry.

Silver ions are known for their broad-spectrum antimicrobial effects, including antiviral activity. Silver can disrupt viral membranes, inhibit viral replication, and enhance the immune response. Silver nanoparticles or colloidal silver have been studied for their potential use in mucosal surfaces (e.g.,nasal sprays) to reduce the infectivity of respiratory viruses. By applying very dilute silver directly to mucosal surfaces, it may create a hostile environment for viruses, reducing their ability to infect host cells.

Gold compounds are used in medicine for their anti-inflammatory and immunomodulatory effects, although their direct antiviral effects are less well studied. While gold itself is not typically used for its antiviral properties, gold nanoparticles have been explored for drug delivery and diagnostic purposes. In the context of mucosal barriers, their role would likely be more supportive than direct inactivation of viruses.

In Summary.

As the world faces the escalating threat of Mpox, it is crucial to follow public health guidelines, seek medical attention if needed, and consider natural substances as complementary measures to strengthen the immune system and manage symptoms.

While vitamin D is not a proven preventative measure specifically against Mpox, maintaining adequate levels of vitamin D can support overall immune health, which may help the body better defend against various infections. Supplementing with vitamin D, especially in populations at risk of deficiency, could be a beneficial part of a broader strategy to maintain immune health during outbreaks of viral diseases like Mpox. However, it's important to consult healthcare professionals for personalised advice.

Mpox's pathophysiology involves the virus's entry, systemic dissemination, and the immune system's response, leading to the characteristic clinical features. Understanding these mechanisms is crucial for developing effective treatments and public health measures to control the spread of the virus. The surface of the Mpox virus likely has a slight negative charge at physiological pH, though exact measurements would require specialised biophysical techniques such as zeta potential analysis. This charge can influence the virus's interactions with host cells and its stability in various environments. While the slight negative charge on both the Mpox virus and host cell membranes can create some level of electrostatic repulsion, this alone is generally not sufficient to prevent viral infection. Viruses have evolved mechanisms, such as specific receptor binding and envelope proteins, to overcome such repulsion and successfully attach to and enter host cells. Therefore, the charge plays a role, but it is the specific interactions between viral proteins and host cell receptors that ultimately determine whether the virus can infect the cell. Trace elements like zinc, copper, selenium, manganese, silver, and gold can positively influence mucosal barriers and reduce the infectivity of viruses in several ways. They enhance the integrity and function of the mucosal barrier, support immune responses, and directly inactivate viruses. Among these, zinc and copper are particularly noted for their antiviral and immune-supporting properties, while silver is recognised for its broad-spectrum antimicrobial effects. Incorporating adequate levels of these trace elements into the diet, or using them in targeted therapies, could potentially help reduce the risk of viral infections at mucosal surfaces. However, the application of these elements, particularly in therapeutic contexts, should be done with caution and under medical supervision.

The information in my Substacks is for educational purposes only. For the best integrative and nutritional medicine treatment, please seek an appointment with an appropriately trained and experienced clinician.

