Welcome To The Common Cold and The Cytokine Storm.

What do they have in common?

The common cold is a viral infection of the upper respiratory tract that primarily affects the nose and throat. It is the most frequent infectious disease in humans, with the average adult ‘contracting’ 2-4 colds per year and children even more. I believe we are constantly being exposed to the cold viruses and most, if not all of the time for some, we are asymptomatic.The common cold has been plaguing humanity since ancient times, with symptoms and treatments described in the Egyptian Ebers papyrus, the oldest existing medical text dating back to the 16th century BCE.

Over 200 different viruses can cause the common cold, with rhinoviruses being the most common, accounting for 30-80% of cases. Other culprits include coronaviruses, adenoviruses, enteroviruses and parainfluenza viruses. These viruses spread through airborne droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes, through direct contact, or by touching contaminated surfaces.

Several factors contributed to the viruses becoming widespread:

1. Colds spread easily from person-to-person, through airborne droplets from coughs/sneezes or contact with contaminated surfaces.

2. Cold viruses can spread even before symptoms appear. People can be contagious without realising it.

3. There is no vaccine for the common cold, in part because so many different viruses cause colds. The sheer diversity of cold viruses makes it challenging for the immune system to defend against all of them.

4. Cold viruses evolve rapidly. For example, rhinoviruses and other cold-causing viruses have high mutation rates, allowing them to continually evolve and evade the immune system.

5. Colder temperatures and indoor crowding during winter months facilitate the spread of cold viruses. Spending more time indoors in close contact allows the viruses to transmit more easily between people.

Common cold symptoms typically appear 1-3 days after exposure to the virus and includes runny or stuffy nose, sore throat, cough, sneezing, mild headache, low-grade fever and a general feeling of malaise. Symptoms usually peak within 2-3 days and last 7-10 days, but can persist for up to 3 weeks in some cases. Symptoms, in my opinion, are dependent on genetics, the health of the individual, the nutritional status of the individual and the level of ‘toxins’ the individual has and is accumulating. Interestingly, asymptomatic infections are quite common. One study found that asymptomatic rhinovirus infections outnumbered symptomatic ones by 4 to 1 among university students.

While the common cold is usually harmless, it can sometimes lead to secondary infections and complications, especially in vulnerable groups like bottle-fed and over-vaccinated infants, the elderly and immunocompromised individuals. Potential complications include acute ear infection (otitis media), asthma exacerbation, acute sinusitis, pneumonia or bronchitis

It is claimed that there is no cure for the common cold and treatment mainly focuses on relieving symptoms. This is completely untrue and claims there is no ‘cure’ are completely false and an egregious form of medical conduct that harms the entire population. I have discussed the use of vitamin C, vitamin D, zinc, selenium, copper and magnesium in other Substacks. These nutrients both block the entry and establishment of the ‘cold’ viruses and stimulate virtually every action of the immune system.

There are some other evidence-based remedies such as getting plenty of rest, staying hydrated, using natural pain and inflammation relievers like feverfew, curcumin and ginger, sucking zinc lozenges, and using nasal sprays such as dilute iodine or colloidal silver. Home made chicken soup is an unproven but effective traditional remedy and may provide symptomatic relief due to its warm, soothing properties

Herbal remedies like andrographis, licorice and echinacea have been proven effective. Antibiotics do not work against cold viruses and should not be used unless a bacterial complication develops.

Historically, treatment for colds was quite primitive, often involving bloodletting, purging, and the use of toxic substances like mercury. In the early 20th century, an array of useless and sometimes dangerous remedies were marketed, including morphine-laced cough syrups. The most effective cough syrups are those that contain liquorice plus other herbs that have antiviral, anti-inflammatory and anti -mucous producing properties.

Developing a vaccine against the common cold has proven challenging due to the sheer number of viruses that can cause it. Most vaccine research has focused on specific viruses like adenovirus, RSV and rhinovirus.

One notable effort was the Common Cold Unit in the UK, which operated from 1946-1989 and made key discoveries like rhinoviruses being the major cause of colds. They tested interferon as a preventive treatment with modest success. A 1965 study, the only one that met criteria for a 2022 Cochrane review, looked at the effects of adenovirus vaccines in military recruits. It found no significant difference in cold incidence between the vaccine and placebo groups. To date, there are no licensed vaccines for the common cold.

The Cytokine Storm

The common cold, frequently caused by rhinoviruses, can trigger a mild cytokine storm. The constitutional symptoms associated with the common cold, such as fever, aches, and fatigue, are attributed to this mild cytokine response. Cytokine storms exist on a spectrum of severity. While the term is often associated with severe, life-threatening reactions, milder forms also occur. The common cold represents an example of a mild cytokine storm, while severe COVID-19 cases exemplify a more extreme manifestation. Mild cytokine storms caused by the common cold can lead to rare complications like relapse of minimal change disease (MCD) and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), demonstrating that even a relatively mild cytokine response can have significant effects in some individuals.

Cytokine storm symptoms can range from mild and flu-like, such as fever, chills, fatigue, and body aches, to severe and life-threatening, potentially leading to organ failure and death. The hallmarks of a mild cytokine release in response to infection include increased local temperature, myalgia, arthralgia, nausea, and anorexia.

Severe cytokine storms receive more attention due to their dramatic and potentially fatal consequences, milder forms, like those caused by the common cold, are much more common and can still have significant health impacts in some cases.

Differentiating cytokine storms from normal immune responses, early warning signs, treatments, and effects on different age groups is important.

Cytokine storms can occur with many viral infections besides influenza, including:

- Coronaviruses like SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV, and SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19)

- Epstein-Barr virus

- Cytomegalovirus

- Dengue virus

- Zika virus

- West Nile virus

- Hepatitis B and C viruses

- Enterovirus 71

Differentiating a cytokine storm from a normal immune response can be challenging. The key differences are that cytokine storms involve an excessive, uncontrolled release of pro-inflammatory cytokines, while a normal response is more controlled and self-limited.

Cytokine storms lead to hyper-inflammation and can cause multi-organ failure, while a normal response resolves without causing such severe damage. Specific cytokine levels (e.g. IL-6, IL-8, TNF-alpha) are significantly more elevated in a cytokine storm compared to a normal response.

Some potential early warning signs that may indicate a cytokine storm is developing include a persistent high fever, highly elevated inflammatory markers like C-reactive protein and ferritin, cytopenias (low blood cell counts), abnormal liver function tests and a coagulopathy (clotting dysfunction)

Treatments for managing cytokine storms aim to suppress the overactive immune response and accelerate the reversal. Options include:

1. First and foremost: high dose intravenous vitamin C, vitamin D (calcifederol), intravenous zinc, copper, selenium and magnesium.

2. Corticosteroids like methylprednisolone and other forms of cortisone to broadly reduce inflammation

3. Targeted cytokine inhibitors like tocilizumab (anti-IL-6) and anakinra (anti-IL-1)

4. JAK inhibitors like baricitinib to block cytokine signalling

5. Intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIg)

6. Supportive care for organ dysfunction, last resort (e.g. ventilation, dialysis)

Age and the depletion of the critical nutrients affects the risk and severity of cytokine storms. Younger patients, especially children, are less likely to develop severe cytokine storms. This may be because their immune systems produce lower levels of inflammatory cytokines. Older patients and those with co-morbidities are at higher risk for severe cytokine storms and organ damage. Those with co-morbidities are of course low or deficient in many nutrients, hence the co-morbidities

In COVID-19, the cytokine storm has been implicated in causing more severe disease in adults compared to children.

In summary, cytokine storms are a severe hyperinflammatory complication that can occur with many viral infections besides influenza. Differentiating this dysregulated response from a normal one requires assessing the degree of inflammation and organ dysfunction. Prompt identification and suppression of the cytokine storm using nutraceuticals and immunomodulatory treatments is crucial, especially for older and high-risk patients.

So welcome to the common cold and the cytokine storm and

what they have in common. The relationships between common cold infections, cytokine storms, antioxidant nutrients, and individual susceptibility are intimate and binding.

In summary the common cold can trigger a mild cytokine storm. The constitutional symptoms like fever, aches, and fatigue are attributed to this cytokine response. In some individuals, even this relatively mild cytokine storm can lead to complications, demonstrating the potential impact of cytokine dysregulation. Cytokine storms exist on a spectrum of severity, ranging from the mild storms seen in colds to the severe, life-threatening storms that can occur in conditions like COVID-19. The magnitude of the cytokine response and resulting inflammation determines the severity of symptoms and risk of complications. Inflammation by the way is simple the tissue and organ response to injury and the lowest common denominators are reactive free radical oxidising molecules.

An individual's antioxidant defences play a key role in modulating the cytokine response and preventing oxidative damage. Antioxidant enzymes like copper/zinc superoxide dismutase (Cu/Zn SOD), manganese superoxide dismutase (MnSOD), and glutathione peroxidase (GPX) neutralise these oxidising reactive oxygen species (ROS) and limit inflammation. Deficiencies in the minerals needed for these enzymes to function, such as copper, zinc, selenium, and magnesium, can impair antioxidant defences.

Vitamins C, D, and E are also crucial antioxidants that support immune function and reduce inflammation. Vitamin C scavenges ROS, prevents oxidative damage, and exhibits immuno-modulatory and antiviral effects. Vitamin D inhibits pro-inflammatory cytokines and promotes antibody production and anti-inflammatory responses. Vitamin E is a potent lipid-soluble antioxidant that protects cell membranes. Deficiencies in these key antioxidant vitamins and minerals can increase oxidative stress, exacerbate inflammation, and potentially lead to more severe cytokine storms upon infection. Supplementing with nutrients like vitamin C, vitamin D, zinc, and selenium optimises immune responses and mitigates the risk of severe cytokine storms. High dose intravenous vitamin C given early enough will prevent hospitalisation. It will also help discharge a patient earlier from the intensive care unit.

In summary, an individual's antioxidant status, determined by genetic factors and nutritional status, plays a vital role in their susceptibility to cold symptoms and the severity of cytokine responses. Those with robust antioxidant defences are better equipped to neutralise ROS, limit excessive inflammation, and prevent severe cytokine storms. Conversely, individuals with antioxidant nutrient deficiencies may be at higher risk for more severe symptoms and complications. Maintaining adequate intake of key vitamins and minerals supports the body's ability to mount appropriate immune responses while minimising the risk of cytokine-mediated damage.

Key Messages:

1, Symptomatic colds and flus are indicators of existing toxicity and nutrient insufficiency.

2. Healthy individuals who ‘don’t get colds and flus’ actually do contract these infections but are asymptomatic.

3. Cold and flu symptoms can be extinguished with vitamin C, Zinc and other nutraceuticals; the earlier the better.

4. Intermittent fasting ‘detoxes’ the body on a regular basis so that if a viral infection occurs, the detox symptoms are minimised.

I believe it is very important that we are continually exposed to the viruses that we have evolved with so that our immune systems are constantly active and fit. We must regard these cold and flu viruses as part of our microbiome and not treat them as enemies. We maintain our nutritional health especially with the critical nutrients that are know to prevent infection. These nutrients that are also involved in the prevention of heart disease, cancer, diabetes, psychiatric disorders and autoimmune diseases.

Ian Brighthope