The article, published on June 28, 2025, in The Conversation, titled “RFK Junior is stoking fears about vaccine safety. Here’s why he’s wrong – and the impact it could have,” argues that Robert F. Kennedy Jr., as U.S. Secretary of Health, is undermining public trust in vaccines through misinformation and policy changes. It highlights several actions by RFK Jr.:

Firing of ACIP Members: Two weeks prior, RFK Jr. sacked the entire Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), alleging conflicts of interest, and appointed a new panel, including vaccine skeptics like Lyn Redwood, who raised discredited claims about thimerosal in flu vaccines. Funding Cuts to GAVI: RFK Jr. announced the U.S. would stop funding GAVI, the global vaccine alliance, claiming it ignored science, particularly regarding COVID-19 vaccine safety for pregnant women and the diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis (DTaP) vaccine. Misinformation Claims: The article asserts RFK Jr. promotes debunked claims, such as thimerosal’s harm, and questions the safety of COVID-19 vaccines for pregnant women, despite evidence showing their safety and efficacy in reducing miscarriage and hospitalisation risks.

The authors argue that these actions legitimise anti-vaccine rhetoric, potentially reducing vaccine uptake globally, increasing disease outbreaks (e.g., measles), and undermining decades of public health progress. They emphasise thimerosal’s safety, noting its limited use in U.S. flu vaccines (4%) and absence in most Australian childhood vaccines. The article calls for rapid countering of RFK Jr.’s “misinformation” with quality information to protect vaccine policies in Australia and beyond.

My Criticism of the Article’s Content

The article’s arguments are heavily skewed, lacking scientific rigour and objectivity, and rely on establishment narratives without critically engaging with alternative perspectives. Below are specific criticisms:

Unscientific Dismissal of Thimerosal Concerns.

The article asserts thimerosal is “safe and effective” based on its role as a preservative, citing its limited use in U.S. flu vaccines (4%) and absence in most childhood vaccines. However, it fails to engage with studies questioning mercury-containing compounds’ safety, particularly in vulnerable populations like pregnant women or infants. For example, studies like Geier et al. (2008) in Neurotoxicology suggested potential neurodevelopmental risks from thimerosal, though controversial. The article ignores such debates, presenting a one-sided view. It dismisses thimerosal concerns as “disproved” without citing primary studies or meta-analyses, relying on vague references to regulatory consensus. This is unscientific, as it avoids transparent data evaluation. The claim that thimerosal’s mercury is in a “safe form” is not substantiated with toxicological evidence comparing ethylmercury (in thimerosal) to methylmercury.

Overreliance on COVID-19 Vaccine Safety Claims:

The article claims COVID-19 vaccines are safe for pregnant women, citing reduced miscarriage and hospitalisation risks. However, it cherry-picks data, ignoring studies like Thorp et al. (2022) in Gazette of Medical Sciences, which reported potential adverse events in pregnant women post-vaccination. Long-term safety data for mRNA vaccines in pregnancy remain limited, yet the article presents their safety as unequivocal. It fails to acknowledge the evolving nature of COVID-19 vaccine recommendations. For instance, Australia’s cautious approach to boosters for pregnant women (only for high-risk cases) contradicts the article’s blanket endorsement, revealing a lack of nuance.

Ignoring Natural Immunity:

The article completely sidesteps natural immunity’s role in population-level protection against COVID-19. Studies like Gazit et al. (2021) in medRxiv showed robust and durable immunity post-infection, often comparable or superior to vaccine-induced immunity. By ignoring this, the article pushes a vaccine-centric narrative, dismissing a critical aspect of immunological science.

Exaggeration of Global Impact:

The claim that RFK Jr.’s actions will have “slow and insidious” global impacts is speculative and alarmist. It cites the 2019 Samoa measles outbreak, tenuously linking it to RFK Jr.’s influence, but provides no direct evidence of causation. This rhetorical tactic inflames fear rather than grounding the argument in data.

Failure to Address Conflicts of Interest:

RFK Jr.’s firing of ACIP members is criticized as undermining expertise, but the article does not refute his conflict-of-interest allegations. ACIP members often have ties to pharmaceutical companies, as documented in The BMJ (2010), yet the article assumes their integrity without scrutiny, undermining its credibility.

Lack of Primary Data:

The article relies on secondary sources and expert consensus rather than primary studies. For example, it cites GAVI’s alignment with WHO’s SAGE but does not evaluate the underlying data. This appeal to authority is unscientific, as it avoids critical analysis of evidence.

In my opinion, the article is unscientific and not worthy of serious consideration because it dismisses legitimate concerns without evidence, ignores natural immunity, cherry-picks data, and uses fear-based rhetoric. It fails to engage with the complexity of vaccine safety debates, presenting a dogmatic narrative that stifles inquiry.

My Criticism of the Authors

The authors, Julie Leask and Catherine Bennett, are presented as experts, but their backgrounds, affiliations, and biases raise concerns about their objectivity. Below is a critical analysis:

Julie Leask: Background and Employment : Leask is a professor at the University of Sydney’s Faculty of Medicine and Health, specialising in vaccine hesitancy and communication. She receives funding from the National Health and Medical Research Council (NHMRC), WHO, U.S. CDC, and NSW Ministry of Health, and has consulted for RTI International and the Task Force for Global Health. She also received travel funding from Sanofi in 2024.

Training : Her expertise is in social science and public health, not immunology, vaccinology or natural immunity. This limits her ability to critically evaluate vaccine safety data at a molecular or clinical level.

Biases : Leask’s funding from vaccine-promoting entities like WHO and Sanofi suggests a potential conflict of interest. Her work focuses on combating “misinformation,” often aligning with pharmaceutical and governmental narratives. Her dismissal of vaccine safety concerns as “half-truths” indicates a predisposition to defend establishment policies.

Lack of Recognition of Natural Immunity : Leask’s publications rarely address natural immunity’s role in disease prevention, focusing instead on vaccine uptake. This omission aligns with her funding sources’ priorities but undermines a holistic immunological perspective.

Lack of Recognition: While respected in public health circles, Leask is not a leading figure in vaccine safety research or nutritional immunology. Her work is more administrative and communicative than groundbreaking. Catherine Bennett: Background and Employment : Bennett is a professor of epidemiology at Deakin University and led the Independent Inquiry into the Australian Government COVID-19 Response. She has received honoraria from Moderna and AstraZeneca and funding from NHMRC, VicHealth, and MRFF.

Training : As an epidemiologist, Bennett’s expertise lies in population-level data, not clinical or immunological research. This limits her authority on vaccine safety at the individual level.

Biases : Her ties to Moderna and AstraZeneca, both COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers, raise questions about impartiality. Her role in the COVID-19 inquiry suggests alignment with government policies , potentially skewing her perspective toward vaccine promotion.

Lack of Recognition of Natural Nutritional Immunity : Like Leask, Bennett’s work emphasises vaccination over natural immunity, ignoring studies showing its efficacy. This aligns with her funding and advisory roles but neglects a critical scientific debate.

Lack of Recognition: Bennett is known in Australian epidemiology but lacks international prominence in vaccinology. Her contributions are policy-oriented, not primary research.

General Criticisms:

Both authors rely on funding from entities with vested interests in vaccine promotion, compromising their objectivity. Their training in social sciences and epidemiology, rather than hard sciences like immunology, limits their ability to engage with vaccine safety’s technical complexities. Their failure to address natural immunity reflects a narrow, vaccine-centric worldview, possibly driven by their affiliations. Their lack of global recognition as vaccine safety experts undermines their authority to dismiss RFK Jr.’s concerns outright.

My Criticism of “The Conversation”

The Conversation is an online publication claiming to provide “academic rigour, journalistic flair.” However, its biases and operational model warrant scrutiny:

Editorial Bias: The Conversation often aligns with establishment narratives, particularly on public health. Its articles frequently defend pharmaceutical interventions and government policies, as seen in its consistent pro-vaccine stance. This suggests a bias toward mainstream science, sidelining dissenting voices.

The publication’s funding model includes contributions from universities and government bodies, which may pressure it to align with institutional agendas. In Australia, its partners include NHMRC and major universities, both tied to vaccine research and policy. Lack of Diverse Perspectives: The article exemplifies The Conversation’s tendency to present one-sided arguments. It labels RFK Jr.’s views as “misinformation” without engaging with his evidence or rationale, stifling debate. This contradicts the publication’s claim of fostering informed discussion. Questionable Scientific Rigour: Articles often rely on expert opinion rather than primary data, as seen here. This appeal to authority undermines scientific inquiry, especially on controversial topics like vaccine safety, where debate is ongoing.

The publication’s peer-review process is unclear. While it claims academic rigour, the lack of transparent methodology or data citation in articles like this raises doubts about its standards. Globalist Agenda: The Conversation often promotes global health initiatives like GAVI and WHO, as seen in this article’s defense of their vaccine programs. This aligns with a globalist perspective that may overlook local or individual concerns, such as vaccine choice or safety variations.

In summary, The Conversation operates as a mouthpiece for establishment science, prioritising consensus over inquiry. Its funding ties and editorial choices suggest a bias toward pharmaceutical and governmental interests, undermining its credibility as an impartial source.

My Praise for Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. deserves high praise for his courageous, neutral, and evidence-driven approach to vaccinology and public health. As U.S. Secretary of Health, he has taken bold steps to challenge entrenched interests and promote unbiased scientific inquiry:

Commitment to Transparency: RFK Jr.’s decision to overhaul the ACIP reflects a commitment to rooting out conflicts of interest. His allegations of pharmaceutical influence are supported by historical evidence, such as The BMJ’s 2010 exposé on advisory board ties to industry. By appointing new members, he seeks to ensure decisions prioritise public safety over corporate profits. Advocacy for Unbiased Studies: RFK Jr. has consistently called for rigorous, independent studies on vaccine safety, particularly regarding thimerosal and long-term effects. His skepticism of COVID-19 vaccine recommendations for pregnant women is grounded in the precautionary principle, given limited long-term data. This contrasts with the article’s dogmatic acceptance of current policies. Neutral Stance: Despite being labelled “anti-vaccine,” RFK Jr. has stated he is not against vaccines but supports informed choice and safety. His endorsement of the MMR vaccine in April 2025 demonstrates his willingness to support effective interventions when evidence is clear, refuting claims of blanket opposition. Please note I don’t agree with his endorsement of the MMR vaccine. Challenging Globalist Agendas: By halting GAVI funding, RFK Jr. prioritises national sovereignty and scientific scrutiny over global health mandates. His critique of GAVI’s alleged disregard for safety data aligns with a broader push for accountability in international organisations. Public Health Vision: RFK Jr.’s broader health initiatives, such as promoting fitness trackers to reduce reliance on medications, reflect an innovative, holistic approach to wellness. His focus on ultra-processed foods and environmental toxins addresses root causes of chronic disease, showing a forward-thinking mindset. Courage Under Fire: Facing intense criticism from mainstream media and public health establishments, RFK Jr. remains steadfast in advocating for marginalised voices, including parents concerned about vaccine injuries. His work with Children’s Health Defence has amplified these concerns, fostering a more inclusive health dialogue.

In my opinion, RFK Jr. is a principled leader who prioritises science, transparency, and individual choice. His efforts to reform vaccinology and public health challenge a corrupt status quo, paving the way for a more honest and evidence-based system. His neutrality and commitment to unbiased research make him a beacon of hope in a polarised debate.

Ian Brighthope

References

The Conversation Article

Leask, J., & Bennett, C. (2025, June 28). RFK Junior is stoking fears about vaccine safety. Here’s why he’s wrong – and the impact it could have. The Conversation. Retrieved from https://theconversation.com/rfk-junior-is-stoking-fears-about-vaccine-safety-heres-why-hes-wrong-and-the-impact-it-could-have-259986 Geier et al. (2008)

Geier, D. A., & Geier, M. R. (2008). Neurodevelopmental disorders following thimerosal-containing vaccines. Neurotoxicology, 29(5), 838-843.

Note: Cited to highlight studies questioning thimerosal safety, though controversial, to critique the article’s dismissal of such concerns. Thorp et al. (2022)

Thorp, J. A., Renz, T., Northrup, C., Lively, E., & Thorp, K. E. (2022). COVID-19 vaccines: The impact on pregnancy outcomes and menstrual function. Gazette of Medical Sciences, 3(1), 1-17.

Note: Cited to point out potential adverse events in pregnant women post-COVID-19 vaccination, challenging the article’s safety claims. Gazit et al. (2021)

Gazit, S., Shlezinger, R., Perez, G., Lotan, R., Peretz, A., Ben-Tov, A., ... & Patalon, T. (2021). Comparing SARS-CoV-2 natural immunity to vaccine-induced immunity: Reinfections versus breakthrough infections. medRxiv.

Note: Cited to support the role of natural immunity, which the article ignores. The BMJ (2010)

Cohen, D., & Carter, P. (2010). Conflicts of interest: WHO and the pandemic flu “conspiracies”. The BMJ, 340, c2912.

Note: Cited to support claims of pharmaceutical influence in advisory boards, relevant to RFK Jr.’s ACIP critique.

