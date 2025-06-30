Ian Brighthope's Substack

Ian Brighthope's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Elizabeth Hart's avatar
Elizabeth Hart
13h

'The Conversation' Ian...

What an ironically titled website...

'Conversation' is the last thing to expect from this biased website that simply censors discussion that challenges 'The Science TM'.

I know this from personal experience, as I was banned from commenting on articles on The Conversation in April 2016, after commenting on an article by Julie Leask, see this link for more background: The Conversation - a marketing arm for the university and research sector? https://over-vaccination.net/the-conversation-forum/

As for Catherine Bennett, when I tried to engage her in correspondence about the mandated Covid jabs, i.e. what is the scientific and medical justification for these mandated medical interventions? Bennett responded "STOP writing to me. REMOVE me from this email cc list. I will NOT ask again Hopefully that is clear enough for you" Email to me dated 19 October 2022.

So this is our dilemma Ian. People such as Catherine Bennett, knocking around in universities, are having extraordinary influence over taxpayer-funded vaccination policy, for example with Bennett being the health lead on the purportedly 'independent' Inquiry into the Australian Government COVID-19 Response - but these people refuse to be accountable to the public, and respond in a menacing way to shut people down.

Here we are, taxpayers, with our taxes being used to fund highly questionable products such as the COVID-19 vaccine products, but where are we to find accountability?

On the subject of 'The Conversation', also note "The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation funded The Conversation Media Group in Australia to help launch pilots in the United States and in South Africa." https://theconversation.com/us/partners/the-bill-and-melinda-gates-foundation

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
GeoffPainPhD's avatar
GeoffPainPhD
12h

Leask is a Mandatory Fluoridation fanatic.

Epidemiology ignores all Toxicology.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Ian Brighthope
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ian Brighthope
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture