The Perils of Confirmation Bias: How the ABC Became a Propaganda Machine for COVID Tyranny

In the hallowed halls of medicine and science, where lives hang in the balance and truth should reign supreme, confirmation bias lurks as an insidious predator, ready to devour objectivity and spit out catastrophe. This cognitive trap, where individuals favour information that aligns with their preconceptions while dismissing anything that challenges them, has felled empires of knowledge and inflicted untold suffering on humanity. Nowhere has this been more grotesquely evident than in the catastrophic mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly through the lens of Australia's state-funded broadcaster, the ABC. What should have been a beacon of journalistic integrity devolved into a cesspool of biased propaganda, peddling dangerous myths about vaccines and management strategies that have left a trail of devastation in their wake. Here I dissect the mechanisms to guard against such bias in science and medicine, before unleashing a torrent of condemnation on the ABC's pathological embrace of it during the COVID era—a betrayal that not only eroded public trust but actively contributed to widespread harm, unnecessary deaths, and the suppression of truth.

Guarding Against Confirmation Bias in Medicine and Science

Confirmation bias is not merely a minor flaw; it is a venomous serpent coiled around the roots of scientific inquiry, poisoning decisions that affect millions. In medicine, it can entrench quackery (see other Substacks) disguised as progress, perpetuating treatments that maim and kill under the guise of salvation. The COVID debacle, with its rushed vaccines and draconian lockdowns, stands as a monument to this danger. To combat it, we must arm ourselves with rigorous safeguards, lest we repeat the horrors inflicted by blind adherence to flawed narratives.

Actively Seeking Disconfirming Evidence

The first line of defence is a deliberate hunt for the evidence that shatters our illusions. Rather than hoarding data that flatters our hypotheses, true scientists and clinicians must relentlessly pursue the question: "What could prove me wrong?"-something I have fought internally with in all of my controversial career. In the context of a new treatment—like the experimental COVID injections masquerading as vaccines—this means giving equal weight to damning negative trials as to cherry-picked positive ones. Imagine the lives spared if regulators had heeded early signals of vaccine-induced myocarditis (and deaths) instead of burying them under mountains of denial. Failure to seek disconfirmation isn't oversight; it's criminal negligence, allowing harmful interventions to proliferate unchecked.

Double-Blind Trials and Peer Review

Rigorous experimental design, such as double-blind trials, strips away the human urge to manipulate outcomes toward desired ends. Peer review, when uncorrupted, acts as an independent bulwark, exposing biases before they infect the broader discourse. Yet, in the COVID vaccine rollout, these pillars crumbled under pressure from pharmaceutical giants and complicit governments. Trials were rushed, endpoints manipulated, and peer reviews fast-tracked by journals beholden to Big Pharma funding. The result? A flood of substandard "science" that propped up vaccines proven ineffective at stopping transmission and riddled with life-altering side effects. Without these safeguards, medicine devolves into a farce, where profit trumps patient safety.

Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses

To neutralise the siren song of isolated studies or anecdotal triumphs, we must embrace the totality of evidence through systematic reviews and meta-analyses. These tools aggregate data across the spectrum, revealing patterns that single, biased reports obscure. During COVID, such comprehensive overviews could have exposed the vaccines' waning efficacy and mounting harms early on. Instead, they were ignored or suppressed, allowing isolated "success" stories to dominate. This willful blindness turned potential lifesavers into instruments of mass deception, condemning populations to repeated boosters that offered little but risk.

Critical Reflection

A moment of pause can be revolutionary. Scientists and clinicians must interrogate their own motives: "Am I clinging to this view because it strokes my ego or aligns with my worldview, or does the evidence truly demand it?" In the fevered atmosphere of COVID management, this reflection was absent among policymakers and media alike. Lockdowns that destroyed economies and mental health, masks that offered theatrical protection at best—all were embraced without question, their failures rationalised away. The vaccines, hailed as miracles despite evidence of breakthrough infections and severe adverse events, exemplify how unchecked bias transforms critical thinking into cult-like devotion.

Transparency and Data Sharing

Openness is the antidote to entrenched dogma. By mandating data sharing, reproducibility, and post-publication scrutiny, we dismantle the fortresses of bias built by individuals or institutions. The COVID era's opacity—hidden trial data, censored adverse event reports, and suppressed autopsies—fueled a pandemic of misinformation. Pharmaceutical companies hoarded raw data, regulators stonewalled inquiries, and the result was a vaccine program that inflicted neurological damage, clotting disorders, and sudden deaths on unsuspecting victims. Transparency isn't optional; it's the barrier between ethical science and authoritarian pseudoscience.

Education and Training

Finally, we must inoculate the next generation against these cognitive pitfalls. Integrating lessons on biases into medical curricula, journalism programs, and policy training equips professionals to spot and dismantle them. Had journalists at the ABC been schooled in this, perhaps they wouldn't have become lapdogs for the vaccine agenda. Instead, their ignorance—or willful complicity—amplified harms, turning public health into a weaponised narrative that silenced dissent and abandoned the injured.These safeguards are not abstract ideals; they are essential armour in the battle for truth. When ignored, as in the COVID catastrophe, they pave the way for disasters like the one orchestrated by the ABC.

The ABC and Pathological Confirmation Bias on COVID Vaccines: A Chronicle of Betrayal and Malfeasance

If the safeguards above represent the path to enlightenment, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation's coverage of COVID vaccines embodies the descent into hellish delusion. From the outset of the 2021 rollout, this taxpayer-funded behemoth squandered its mandate, transforming into a shrill propaganda outlet for one of history's most egregious medical frauds. Daily barrages of headlines and prime-time drivel hammered home the mantra: "safe and effective." It was a lie so brazen, so relentlessly parroted, that it bordered on psychological warfare. As the body count from vaccine injuries climbed—myocarditis ravaging young hearts, neurological assaults crippling lives, clotting disorders felling the healthy, and sudden deaths claiming the innocent—the ABC remained steadfast in its denial, a monument to confirmation bias gone metastatic. This wasn't innocent error or journalistic haste; it was a pathology, a cancerous growth of bias that devoured facts and spat out fiction. The ABC, wedded to the delusion that these experimental gene therapies were humanity's salvation, filtered every scrap of information through a prism of pro-vaccine zealotry. Alarming signals of harm were sneered at as "rare" anomalies, unworthy of scrutiny. Dissenters, no matter their credentials—renowned cardiologists documenting heart damage, immunologists exposing immune suppression, statisticians unveiling manipulated data—were vilified as "anti-vax" heretics, their voices drowned in a sea of smears and censorship.

Examine the editorial rot at its core. A study touting fleeting antibody spikes post-booster was elevated to gospel, proof of enduring protection. Yet, peer-reviewed work revealing rapid efficacy collapse or skyrocketing adverse events? Buried in obscurity or dismissed with contempt. Adverse event databases, overflowing with horror stories, were invoked only to gaslight the public: "Everything's under control, trust us." The narrative was ironclad: vaccines were infallible saviours, and any challenge was tantamount to treason. This wasn't reporting; it was indoctrination, a state-sanctioned brainwashing that shielded the architects of COVID tyranny from accountability.

By 2022, the facade cracked irreparably. Breakthrough infections exploded, rendering the vaccines useless against transmission—a fact even the corrupt CDC and EMA grudgingly conceded. Herd immunity? A cruel joke, yet the ABC persisted in peddling it, broadcasting fairy tales while Australians suffered repeated infections despite multiple jabs. When Australian coroners linked deaths directly to the vaccines—innocents struck down by induced cardiac arrests or thromboses—the coverage was a shameful whisper, laced with excuses and swiftly eclipsed by tirades against the "unvaccinated." These holdouts, vilified as societal pariahs, were scapegoated for the failures of a vaccine program that promised the impossible and delivered only misery.

The ABC's pathology extended to the broader COVID management fiasco: lockdowns that crushed spirits and economies without curbing the virus, mask mandates based on pseudoscience, and contact tracing that invaded privacy while achieving nothing. All were glorified as heroic measures, their abject failures rationalised through biased lenses. This confirmation bias didn't just distort reality; it weaponised it, eroding public trust to rubble and stifling debate in a climate of fear. Policymakers, emboldened by the ABC's sycophancy, escaped scrutiny, their bungled strategies—rushed approvals, coerced mandates, ignored natural immunity—inflicting generational harm. Worst of all, the ABC abandoned the vaccine-injured, those shattered lives dismissed as collateral damage in the war on a virus with a survival rate over 99% for most. Gaslit into silence, these victims—widows mourning sudden losses, athletes felled by heart conditions, families grappling with neurological ruins—were erased from the narrative.

The ABC had a sacred duty: to interrogate power, balance perspectives, and amplify the voiceless. Instead, it morphed into an echo chamber of establishment lies, its zeal resembling not journalism but totalitarian indoctrination.The tragedy is profound. The vaccines, far from "safe and effective," have unleashed a plague of iatrogenic harm, their management a symphony of incompetence and corruption. The ABC, by entrenching this nightmare through pathological bias, shares culpability for every needless death, every shattered family. In failing to confront uncomfortable truths, it didn't just betray its audience—it complicitly aided in one of the greatest medical scandals of our time. Let this chapter serve as a warning: when confirmation bias reigns unchecked, science dies, and society bleeds. The ABC's legacy? Not enlightenment, but eternal shame.

In a grotesque extension of its pathological bias, the ABC has now turned its venomous gaze upon Robert F. Kennedy Jr., relentlessly criticising him as a dangerous skeptic whose actions threaten public health. Despite his appointment as U.S. Health Secretary, where he has boldly challenged the entrenched vaccine dogma, the ABC peddles alarmist narratives linking him to measles outbreaks and eroding global trust in vaccines, all while ignoring the mounting evidence of harm from the very shots they once championed. This hypocritical assault is nothing more than a desperate defence of the failed COVID narrative, as the ABC smears RFK Jr.'s pro-safety stance as anti-science, gaslighting audiences and shielding Big Pharma's corrupt alliances from scrutiny. Far from objective journalism, it's a continuation of the broadcaster's role as a state-sponsored echo chamber, vilifying anyone who dares expose the lies that have maimed and killed innocents. RFK Jr., in stark contrast, is heroically tearing down the rotten foundations of the CDC to unearth the long-suppressed truths about vaccines, dismantling advisory committees riddled with industry conflicts and cancelling wasteful funding for flawed mRNA technologies that have proven deadly. By ousting compromised leaders and demanding transparency, he is not unravelling safety but purging the corruption that allowed the COVID vaccines to inflict widespread harm under the guise of protection. This courageous overhaul is a beacon for truth-seekers worldwide, exposing the iatrogenic disasters perpetuated by biased institutions and paving the way for genuine health reforms—actions the ABC condemns precisely because they threaten the narrative it has blood on its hands for upholding.

Ian Brighthope

