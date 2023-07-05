It's not my ABC........
The journalist's at the ABC don't have the courage to tell the truth. The only one who did was sacked for exposing the dangers of medically prescribed drugs.
It’s NOT my ABC.
It’s dominated by vaxheads and vaxalists who dont know the meaning of science, courage, truth, ethics and the right of all humans to basic freedoms and bodily autonomy. There has only been one journalist who has ever properly challenged the medical industry at the ABC and she was sacked. Mary Ann Demasi. The rest are captured, conflicted…
