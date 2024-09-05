Share Ian Brighthope's Substack

Quantum mechanics is increasingly being applied to understand biological processes and systems. This emerging field of quantum biology has implications for medicine and surgical pathology. In essence, quantum mechanics explains the fundamental structure and function of nature, so there are growing interconnections between quantum mechanics and the biological sciences. Many current applications in biology, medicine, and surgical pathology already rely on quantum principles. For example, surgical pathology uses quantum phenomena like light to study disease.

Disease alterations are ultimately governed by quantum changes at the nanoscale level. So quantum mechanics provides insights into the basic mechanisms of many biological systems and disease processes. In the future, applying quantum concepts and tools to surgical pathology may lead to quantum-enhanced refinements in light microscopy, ancillary diagnostic tools, and computerised interpretation systems.

The future intersection of quantum mechanics and pathology will, in my opinion, create a new field analogous to quantum biology, which we can term "quantum pathology" or "QuPath".

The foundations of biology are built on quantum interactions, and pathology relies on quantum phenomena to study disease. The emerging field of quantum biology will likely have significant implications for the future of nutritional biochemistry/medicine, pathology and virtually every health discipline as all of these disciplines become more entwined.

The quantum nature of disease processes means quantum mechanics (and perhaps beyond) will be an increasingly important framework for humanity going forward.

Ian Brighthope

See my article on Quantum Biology to follow.

There is almost no doubt in my mind that these Hirschman clots are the result of the actions of the covid vaccines on susceptible individuals; perhaps even whose quantum biology is compromised.

This takes me to how the clots start and the need to understand, at the realms of the molecular, atomic, subatomic and possibly realms beyond the quantum, the operating systems and how to correct the deviations.

