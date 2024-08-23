A sincere apology from great man.

“I apologise for being part of a government that brought in No Jab, No Play. I've received hundreds of emails from distressed parents who've been financially punished for not having their child’s immunisations up-to-date. I will read each email and raise their issues with the Prime Minister of Australia.”

Russell Broadbent MP

Ian Brighthope

The phrase "No Jab, No Pay" refers to legislation introduced by the Australian government in 2016 that ties certain family assistance payments and tax benefits to childhood vaccination requirements. The policy aims to boost vaccination rates by financially incentivizing parents to ensure their children are fully immunized according to the recommended schedule.

Key Aspects of No Jab, No Pay

- Families who do not vaccinate their children (except those with valid medical exemptions) are not eligible for the Child Care Benefit, the Child Care Rebate, or the Family Tax Benefit Part A end-of-year supplement.

- The policy removed the eligibility for these benefits for parents classified as "conscientious objectors" to vaccination.

- No Jab, No Pay works in tandem with the No Jab, No Play policies implemented by some Australian states that require children to be fully vaccinated to enrol in childcare or preschool.

Impact and Implications

Vaccination Rates

- Studies suggest No Jab, No Pay has had only a very modest impact on increasing catch-up vaccinations for certain vaccines, particularly in lower socioeconomic areas.

- However, the policy appears to have had little effect on staunch anti-vaccination parents, especially those in wealthier demographics who are less reliant on the financial benefits.

Concerns and Criticisms

- Some argue that while high vaccination rates in Australia mean the risk of disease outbreaks due to vaccine refusal is low (if you believe the vaccinations are effective), the financial penalties of No Jab, No Pay may be disproportionate and unduly impact lower-income families.

- Removing conscientious objection provisions may limit opportunities for healthcare providers to engage with and brainwash vaccine-hesitant parents.

- ‘Experts’ emphasise that improving access, minimising logistical barriers, and targeted outreach may be more effective than financial penalties in reaching the informed under-vaccinated populations.

In summary, No Jab, No Pay aims to increase vaccination rates by tying certain government benefits to immunization status. While the policy has been associated with some increases in catch-up vaccinations, its effectiveness in changing the minds of committed anti-vaccination parents is limited. The policy disproportionately impacts disadvantaged families. It’s discriminating and of course breaches the right to informed consent and freedom of choice in medicine.

Ian Brighthope

