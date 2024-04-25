Used in executions

Were the excess deaths in the UK due to the use of Midazolam (and morphine)?

Why were these drugs used and ? routinely.

They were also used in Australia.

What has become of my profession?

Excess Deaths in the United Kingdom: Midazolam and Euthanasia in the COVID-19 Pandemic

The following statement is word-for word extracted from Wikipedia.

Midazolam

“The drug has been introduced for use in executions by lethal injection in certain jurisdictions in the United Statesin combination with other drugs. It was introduced to replace pentobarbital after the latter's manufacturer disallowed that drug's use for executions.[84] Midazolam acts as a sedative but will fail to render the condemned prisoner unconscious, at which time vecuronium bromide and potassium chloride are administered, stopping the prisoner's breathing and heart, respectively. Since the condemned prisoner is not rendered unconscious but is merely sedated, the administration of vecuronium bromide and potassium chloride can cause extreme pain and panic in the person being executed.[85]

Midazolam has been used as part of a three-drug cocktail, with vecuronium bromide and potassium chloride, in Florida and Oklahoma prisons.[86] Midazolam has also been used along with hydromorphone in a two-drug protocol in Ohio and Arizona.[86]

Notable incidents

The state of Florida used midazolam to execute William Frederick Happ in October 2013.[85]

The state of Ohio used midazolam in the execution of Dennis McGuire in January 2014; it took McGuire 24 minutes to die after the procedure started, and he gasped and appeared to be choking during that time, leading to questions about the dosing and timing of the drug administration, as well as the choice of drugs.[87]

The usage of midazolam in executions became controversial after condemned inmate Clayton Lockett apparently regained consciousness and started speaking midway through his 2014 execution when the state of Oklahoma attempted to execute him with an untested three-drug lethal injectioncombination using 100 mg of midazolam. Prison officials reportedly discussed taking him to a hospital before he was pronounced dead of a heart attack 40 minutes after the execution began. An observing doctor stated that Lockett's vein had ruptured. It is not clear whether his death was caused by one or more of the drugs or by a problem in the administration procedure, nor is it clear what quantities of vecuronium bromide and potassium chloride were released to his system before the execution was cancelled.[88][89]

According to news reports, the execution of Ronald Bert Smith in the state of Alabama on 8 December 2016 went awry[clarification needed] soon after midazolam was administered,[90] again putting the effectiveness of the drug in question.[84]

In October 2016, the state of Ohio announced that it would resume executions in January 2017, using a formulation of midazolam, vecuronium bromide, and potassium chloride, but this was blocked by a federal judge.[91][92] On 26 July 2017, Ronald Phillips was executed with a three-drug cocktail including midazolam after the Supreme Court refused to grant a stay.[93] Prior to this, the last execution in Ohio had been that of Dennis McGuire.[94]Murderer Gary Otte's lawyers unsuccessfully challenged his Ohio execution, arguing that midazolam might not protect him from serious pain when the other drugs are administered. He died without incident in about 14 minutes on 13 September 2017.[95]

On 24 April 2017, the state of Arkansas carried out a double-execution, of Jack Harold Jones, 52, and Marcel Williams, 46. Arkansas attempted to execute eight people before its supply of midazolam expired on 30 April 2017. Two of them were granted a stay of execution, and another, Ledell T. Lee, 51, was executed on 20 April 2017.[96]

On 28 October 2021, the state of Oklahoma executed inmate John Marion Grant, 60, using midazolam as part of its three-drug cocktail hours after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled to lift a stay of execution for Oklahoma death row inmates. The execution was the state's first since 2015. Witnesses to the execution said that when the first drug, midazolam, began to flow at 4:09 p.m., Grant started convulsing about two dozen times and vomited. Grant continued breathing, and a member of the execution team wiped the vomit off his face. At 4:15 p.m., officials said Grant was unconscious, and he was pronounced dead at 4:21 p.m.[97]

Legal challenges

In Glossip v. Gross, attorneys for three Oklahoma inmates argued that midazolam could not achieve the level of unconsciousness required for surgery, meaning severe pain and suffering was likely. They argued that midazolam was cruel and unusual punishment and thus contrary to the Eighth Amendment to the United States Constitution. In June 2015, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that they had failed to prove that midazolam was cruel and unusual when compared to known, available alternatives.[98]

The state of Nevada is also known to use midazolam in execution procedures. In July 2018, one of the manufacturers accused state officials of obtaining the medication under pretences. This incident was the first time a drug company successfully, though temporarily, halted an execution.[99] A previous attempt in 2017, to halt an execution in the state of Arizona by another drug manufacturer was not successful.[100]”

COMMENT

I wonder how these patients felt during their last hours with us.

Ian Brighthope

