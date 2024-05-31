March to Geneva to cancel the WHO
The WHO, WEF, World Bank and other Globalists will be exposed constantly until the people have full control. Remember 'the meek shall inherit the earth'. And we must do so before they destroy it.
Click on the pictures.
Remember Freedom of Speech is our God given right and we have to fight all the time to retain it. And to hell with those who believe governments can give it to us.
Ian Brighthope
Are you all doing this for us meek plebs? Oooohhh that’s nice. Do you get a group discount in your 5 star hotel(s) and restaurants?
If you put all your money together, maybe you could buy Tedros the terrorist, or maybe the whole WHO?
But, hang on, isn’t it the WHA who make decisions about the WHO? Do you all get to go inside? 🥹 Or do you wait for the evening to party down all together? Send us some photos of your party outfits! Please? I bet they’ll geoengineer up some really nice weather for you.
A nice man who used to be in government had to raise money to go to Geneva. I wonder if he’ll have as much fun as you lot. Maybe you’ll come across him, and invite him to be with you!
Nobody with money or power wanted to know about when ordinary citizens were protesting about “covid” lockdowns, and “vaccine” mandates. (We all know there’s no such thing as Covid-19, or Covid vaccines; that was just a mean trick.) Can you make it stop? The ordinary people couldn’t make it stop. Nobody wanted to know about them, because they could tell other people about it, I think.
Do your best, send a good report of proceedings back to us the meek, we’d like that!