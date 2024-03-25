Share Ian Brighthope's Substack

Expert Hearing: The WHO Power Grab

As the world grapples with the aftermath of the Covid-19 crisis and is being propagandised on ‘Disease X’ to drive centralised monopoly, it is imperative to scrutinize disturbing developments at the World Health Organization (WHO) and to mobilise effective strategies to counter their power grab and re-establish democratic country governance.

The WHO, seen by some as a leading international health agency, shoulders immense responsibility in safeguarding global public health. However, beneath its noble mandate, lies a history marred by controversies, failures, mismanagement, and corruption. From the tobacco scandal, to accusations of nuclear cover-ups, and the H1N1 false pandemic drug sales campaign; the WHO’s integrity faces scrutiny, rightfully raising challenging questions about its effectiveness and credibility. The WHO also performed dismally over the Covid-19 chapter. Thus the WHO’s conflicts of interest, integrity, processes, and scientific rigour face appraisal, rightfully raising questions about its effectiveness and credibility.

The International Health Regulations and the Pandemic Treaty or Accord

The WHO wields significant influence through instruments like the International Health Regulations (IHR) 2005. However, recent amendments to the IHR and proposals for a new pandemic treaty or accord spark dissent and amplify legitimate concerns about the WHO’s funders and their approach to global health. The WHO facilitated amendments to these two instruments have resulted in member states, the public, organizations, health workers, lawyers, and politicians speaking up against health monopoly, debt, and human rights violations.

Critics of the controversial IHR amendments contend that they have unrealistic expectations, burden member states with debt, and transform the WHO’s role from advisory to governance. Skeptics of the new pandemic treaty raise concerns about its potential to undermine national sovereignty, infringe on civil liberties, and exacerbate existing inequities in access to healthcare. Both fail to address fundamental flaws in global health governance, including the unequal distribution of resources, power imbalances between developed and developing countries, and the influence of conflicts of interests, such as pharmaceutical companies and donor governments.

The WHO’s International Health Regulations amendments and proposed pandemic treaty or accord demand rigorous scrutiny and critical engagement from civil society, governments, public health workers, and lawyers. The lack of meaningful national engagement with civil society and marginalized communities undermines the legitimacy and effectiveness of the negotiation process, reinforcing perceptions of top-down decision-making and exclusionary practices within the WHO. It is primarily for this reason, in addition to the WHO’s failures and conflicts of interest, that the World Council for Health is obliged to present an Expert Hearing to:

a) Independently appraise the WHO’s conduct and processes

b) Discuss strategies to counter the WHO’s expansion of power

This Expert Hearing is taking place at 6 pm UTC on Tuesday 26 March 2024, and will be hosted by Shabnam Palesa Mohamed and Dr Tess Lawrie. Expert speakers include Dr Meryl Nass (USA), Fahrie Hassan (RSA), Katie Ashby-Koppens (NZ), Phillip Kruse (Switzerland), Robin Tilbrook (UK), Fred Corbin(St Lucia), Dr Astrid Stuckelberger (Switzerland), Dr Sylvia Behrendt (Austria), Meike Terhorst (Netherlands), Eddie Hobbs (Ireland), Ahmad Juflis, and Prof Mustapha Mohammad. Public participation during the expert hearing will be encouraged. Meanwhile, you can share your strategies via email: LAC@WorldCouncilforHealth.org

A call to action for health, freedom and sovereignty

In light of these critiques, amongst many, and the extraction of resources from our countries, health freedom activists, civil society organizations, and governments must explore effective strategies to counter the WHO and to ensure integrative, transparent, and collaborative health.

Join the Expert Hearing right here on Monday 26 March at 6 pm UTC.

If you are a member state delegate or a politician who would like to learn more and or hear civil society’s views on the WHO facilitated power grab, please email LAC@WorldCouncilforHealth.org.

