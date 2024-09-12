‘Lessons for the ‘leaders of our country, public health, research and academic institutions’
Sometimes one needs to raise the voice
NZ VACCINE INJURED JUST FEATURED IN THE NZ PARLIAMENT.... 11th. September 2024. THIS happened on the floor of Parliament NZ....
I want you to see and believe that there really is ONE party in NZ who care about the thousands of New Zealanders left with sickness and injury after (mandated) Covid injections. NEW ZEALAND FIRST.
They have already met with one group of our vaccine injured several weeks ago. The next meeting with more, is scheduled. For this party the mRNA harmed are not a make belief figment of the imagination. They sit before them and listen....and I will continue to do my absolute best to ensure they do way more than just listen.
Well said. At least she had an audience. When our senators speak out all the other senators run for cover.
The lesson we need to learn ... is we only have a matter of weeks to save the future ...
https://windowsontheworld.substack.com/p/why-kiwis-are-doomed
