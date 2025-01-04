Click on the picture below for the full story from the Quadrant by doctors NIRO SIVATHASAN AND DUNCAN SYME

Summary

Australia’s healthcare regulator, the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (AHPRA), along with the Medical Board of Australia (MBA), has betrayed its mandate by fostering a bureaucratic system that undermines healthcare professionals. Instead of ensuring professional standards, AHPRA has weaponized its powers, particularly emergency action powers, to unfairly target practitioners, especially doctors, creating a culture of fear and presumptive guilt.

Key Failures:

1. Investigator Incompetence: AHPRA staff lack medical expertise, leading to misinterpretations of complex medical situations and inappropriate regulatory actions.

2. Perverse Incentives: Investigators are incentivised to increase prosecutions, often manufacturing cases to meet performance metrics, without accountability for errors.

Impacts:

Practitioners face invasive, career-destroying proceedings, often based on baseless complaints. Defensive medicine has risen, eroding professional independence and patient care. Financial exploitation is evident as practitioners bear rising registration fees to fund AHPRA’s flawed system.

Broader Issues:

Lack of accountability allows bureaucratic overreach. Medical defence organizations appear complicit in preserving the status quo. Public funds are not utilised to support AHPRA, reducing public scrutiny.

Calls for Reform:

The departures of AHPRA and MBA leaders in December 2024 present an opportunity for reform. Practitioners must demand transparency, accountability, and an end to unaccountable bureaucratic power. Financial and professional penalties for regulatory missteps and adherence to model litigant standards are essential for restoring trust and professionalism in healthcare regulation.

Authored by Dr. Niro Sivathasan and Dr. Duncan Syme of the Australian Medical Professionals Society (AMPS), the piece highlights the urgent need for an overhaul to protect both practitioners and patients.

Ian Brighthope

Note:

The Medical Board of Australia, the Australian Medical Association and the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners are captured organisations and have had no qualified, experienced and independent leadership for the past several decades. We require significant changes in these organisations to strengthen their leadership in the interests of the public, the government and the economy. Big Bad Pharma controls them, the government and its agencies. A better health care system is possible and I have written and spoke about it for decades. Unless we either eliminate the above organisations or they are totally reformed we are doomed to expensive, unhealthy and toximolecular medicine well into the future.

