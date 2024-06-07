Quotes:

The president of Indonesia asked me to be the health minister. I am a nuclear physicist and banker of 30 years. Vaccination is a logistical issue. It’s pure logistics. We used vaccines that are close to expiry. I work with the best logistics team in the country- we call it the army. Because the army understands command and control, ships, aeroplanes including someone to put the jabs in the arms. They just change the pistol and the gun for the syringe. We have anti-vaxxers in Indonesia; anti-vaxxers for social and religious issues. How can I vaccinate the hesitant? Give them an economical incentive. Give them rice or a biscuit. In one location I failed with the vaccination even with the police and the army. When you are called by the police you are afraid. The solution is to remove the uniform, convince the local priest that God will love you if you get vaccinated and the entire tribe will follow the priests recommendation. The last one is the “funniest” I have ever seen: The entire tribe was anti vaccination until the chief, who had many wives, decided to ‘save’ the life of number 4, his most beautiful wife.

The 50th Anniversary of the "Essential Program on Immunisation"

At the 50th Anniversary of the "Essential Program on Immunisation" (EPI) Strategic Roundtable side event of the World Health Assembly, sweeping claims were made about the success of vaccine programs. It was suggested that with global cooperation, vaccines could potentially eradicate some diseases—a claim that overlooks the fact that in 200 years of vaccine history, this has never occurred. While the WHO declared smallpox eradicated, stockpiles of the virus are still maintained, and this year's WHA resolved again not to destroy them. In 2007, a child contracted the illness from a military parent who had been vaccinated. Health researchers and military personnel at risk of bioweapon attacks are still recommended to get the vaccine. In 2022, Science magazine suggested that the U.S. should prepare for a potential return of smallpox, raising questions about the true state of eradication.

During this event, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus highlighted the "serious threat posed by antivaxxers," calling for more aggressive measures to counteract them. This aligns with ongoing calls from the WHO, other UN organizations, and governments to address misinformation and disinformation.

A notable address was given by Budi Gunadi Sadikin, the Health Minister of Indonesia, who shared his successful strategies for increasing vaccination rates. These included offering free food, enlisting religious leaders to promote vaccination, using military and police forces, and employing psychological and emotional tactics to overcome social and religious refusals. Sadikin emphasized the importance of understanding local culture in vaccination efforts. Despite his background as a nuclear physicist and banker, he was chosen to lead Indonesia's COVID-19 response, raising questions about the qualifications needed for health policy leadership.

Sadikin also spoke at a roundtable on WHO investment, explaining the critical role WHO guidelines play for countries. He stressed the need for WHO to strengthen its role in providing clear policies and standards for health interventions.

The event also called for a global focus on vaccines for older adults, expanding beyond the initial focus on children. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has been aligning with UN and WHO goals to expand adult immunization.

CDC Director Mandy Cohen made a guest appearance, emphasizing "Trust, Teamwork, and Terrific Operation" to encourage adherence to public health directives.

Fundraising was a significant focus of the week, with the WHO launching a new investment round seeking $11 billion for the next four years, claiming it could save 40 million lives. The roundtable highlighted that 70% of WHO's budget comes from 10 donors and promised a $35 return on every dollar invested. The funds are intended to make health facilities climate resilient, eliminate diseases, and address multiple health threats.

A World Bank representative described investment in WHO as the "best pathway to accumulate human capital." Another speaker highlighted the role of art and cinema in public health messaging, urging the WHO to leverage these mediums to create impactful health communications.

World Health Assembly 77 Recap

The 77th World Health Assembly (WHA) of the World Health Organization (WHO) took place last week. While the focus was on the pandemic treaty negotiations and amendments to the International Health Regulations (IHR), several other topics were discussed:

Climate change's impact on health policy The Israel-Palestine conflict Universal health coverage Non-communicable diseases Immunisation programs to eliminate "zero-dose" children Tuberculosis Antimicrobial resistance Maternal and child health ABSOLUTELY NO MENTION OF NUTRITION AND SUNLIGHT IN A SINGLE REFERENCE

IHR Amendments

The IHR amendments were deemed adopted in the final hour, without being finalised until the last minute Countries may have different timelines to reject the amendments due to a recent change The amendments direct countries to change domestic laws to align with WHO rules and maintain funding for public health measures

Vaccine Programs

Claims were made about vaccines eradicating diseases, which has not occurred in 200 years of vaccine history WHO chief Tedros called for being "more aggressive" against "anti-vaxxers" Indonesia's health minister described using coercive tactics like the military to boost vaccination rates There were calls for a global focus on vaccines for older adults

Fundraising

The WHO is seeking $11 billion for the next four years, claiming it can save 40 million lives 70% of the WHO's budget comes from 10 donors The role of art and media in promoting public health messaging was discussed

The WHO wants to inject everybody regularly. This ensures that this non-government body, with unelected and in my opinion, mostly unqualified and inexperienced bureaucrats, will dominate global health. It has already overseen a plandemic costing trillions of dollars and not only failed in its mission, but permanently damaged a generation of children and young people. It must be wound up. We can use the money for better things for Australians.

