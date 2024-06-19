The Use of Copper in the Prevention and Treatment of Viral Infections in Birds and Domestic Chickens

Professor Ian Brighthope June, 2024

Copper plays several vital roles in human biology and medicine. Copper is a cofactor for many enzymes involved in crucial biological processes such as energy production, iron metabolism, neurotransmitter biosynthesis, connective tissue formation and antioxidant defence (e.g. copper-zinc superoxide dismutase) Copper is required for proper iron absorption and transport, which is essential for red blood cell production and prevention of anaemia. Copper plays a role in the synthesis of the myelin sheath around nerve fibres, facilitating nerve impulse transmission. Copper is involved in the proper development and function of the immune system.

It is necessary for cross-linking of collagen and elastin, providing structural support to bones and connective tissues.

Copper supplements are used to treat copper deficiency, which can lead to anaemia, osteoporosis, irregular heartbeat, and other symptoms. Copper complexes like copper aspirinate and copper tryptophanate have been shown to increase the healing rate of ulcers and wounds. Copper surfaces and copper alloys exhibit antimicrobial and antiviral properties, reducing the spread of infections in healthcare settings. Copper chelation therapy has shown promise in treating Alzheimer's disease in animal models by reducing amyloid-beta plaque formation. However, this may be a copper:zinc ratio issue and the combination of copper and zinc supplementation be the ideal. Copper and copper-based compounds are being explored as potential strategies for cancer therapy. Maintaining proper copper homeostasis is crucial, and any copper supplementation should be done under medical supervision.

Copper has long been recognised for its antimicrobial properties, which include antibacterial, anti-fungal, and antiviral effects. Copper can be applied in preventing and treating viral infections in birds and domestic chickens.

Mechanisms of Copper's Antiviral Action

Copper's antiviral properties are primarily attributed to its ability to disrupt viral particles and inhibit their replication. When viruses come into contact with copper surfaces, copper ions are released, which can:

1. Disrupt Viral Membranes: Copper ions can cause the rupture and depolarisation of viral envelopes, leading to the destruction of the virus.

2. Inhibit Viral Replication: Copper interferes with the viral replication process by binding to viral nucleic acids and proteins, rendering them non-functional.

3. Generate Reactive Oxygen Species (ROS): The interaction of copper with oxygen can produce ROS, which are highly reactive and can damage viral components, leading to the inactivation of the virus[12].

Applications in Poultry Farming

Copper Surfaces

Copper surfaces have been shown to be effective in reducing the transmission of various pathogens, including viruses, in poultry environments. Studies have demonstrated that copper surfaces can significantly reduce the viral load within a short period. For instance, copper surfaces have been found to reduce the number of viable influenza A virus particles by 99.9% within six hours, compared to stainless steel surfaces where the virus remained viable for much longer (8).

Copper in Feed and Water

Copper can also be administered through feed and water to enhance the overall health and immunity of poultry. High levels of copper in the diet have been shown to have a bactericidal and bacteriostatic effect on harmful bacteria in the gut, which can indirectly reduce the susceptibility of birds to viral infections by maintaining a balanced microbiome and enhancing nutrient absorption[7][10].

Benefits of Copper Use

Enhanced Immune Function: Copper is essential for the proper functioning of the immune system. It supports the production of white blood cells, which are crucial for fighting off infections[3].

2. Antimicrobial Properties: Copper's ability to kill a wide range of pathogens, including bacteria, fungi, and viruses, makes it a valuable tool in preventing infections in poultry[1][4].

3. Reduced Antibiotic Use: By using copper as an antimicrobial agent, the reliance on antibiotics can be reduced, which helps in mitigating the risk of antibiotic resistance[4][7].

Risks and Considerations

While copper has many benefits, its use must be carefully managed to avoid potential risks:

1. Copper Toxicity: Excessive copper intake can lead to toxicity, which can cause symptoms such as lethargy, loss of appetite, and even death in severe cases. It is crucial to adhere to recommended dosages and monitor copper levels in feed and water[10][11].

2. Environmental Impact: High levels of copper excretion can lead to environmental contamination, affecting soil and water quality. Sustainable practices and proper waste management are essential to mitigate these effects[5][15].

3. Interactions with Other Nutrients: High levels of copper can interfere with the absorption of other essential nutrients, such as zinc and vitamins, which can impact overall health and productivity. Using the right form of copper, such as tribasic copper chloride (TBCC), can help minimise these interactions[3][7].

Research has shown there are several other alternatives to antibiotics being used in poultry farming. Here are some of the key alternatives discussed:

Bacteriophages (Phages)

Bacteriophages are viruses that can infect and kill specific bacteria. Several studies have demonstrated the potential of using bacteriophages against major poultry pathogens like Campylobacter, Salmonella, and E. coli. Phages can reduce bacterial loads in poultry intestines and on poultry products, improving food safety. Their high specificity allows targeting pathogens without disrupting beneficial gut bacteria.

Probiotics

Probiotics are live beneficial bacteria that can improve gut health when administered. Studies show probiotics can enhance growth performance, nutrient utilisation, immune response, and control of pathogens in poultry. Common probiotic strains used are Lactobacillus, Bifidobacterium and Bacillus.

Prebiotics

Prebiotics are non-digestible dietary fibers that selectively promote the growth of beneficial gut bacteria. Research indicates prebiotics like oligosaccharides, mannan-oligosaccharides (MOS), fructo-oligosaccharides (FOS) can improve gut microbiota, nutrient digestibility, and pathogen resistance in poultry.

Plant Extracts/Phytogenics

Plant-derived compounds like essential oils, herbs, spices, and their extracts have antimicrobial, antioxidant, and anti-inflammatory properties beneficial for poultry health. Common examples are thyme, oregano, cinnamon, garlic and turmeric.

Organic Acids

Organic acids like butyric, fumaric, lactic acids etc. can lower gut pH, inhibit pathogens, and improve nutrient digestibility in poultry.

Enzymes

Supplementing feed with enzymes like xylanases and proteases can enhance nutrient utilisation and reduce nutrient loads on the gut and litter.

Immune Modulators

Compounds like beta-glucans, MOS, herbs can modulate the innate immune response in poultry to better resist pathogens.

A combination of these complementaries along with good management practices may be required to fully replace antibiotics while maintaining poultry health and productivity. More research is still needed to optimise their efficacy and practical applications, but I am convinced with the work and results we see in humans, that nutraceuticals are going to have to replace toxic chemicals in proper animal husbandry for a healthier food supply.

Considering all the above integrative approaches, I believe the simplest, cheapest and most effective tactic we have for the bird flu is copper. Copper is a known valuable tool in the prevention and treatment of viral infections in birds and domestic chickens. Its antimicrobial properties, combined with its role in supporting immune function, make it an effective alternative to antibiotics. However, careful management is essential to avoid toxicity and environmental contamination. By leveraging the benefits of copper while mitigating its risks, poultry farmers can enhance the health and productivity of their flocks and in doing so, contribute to the health of the planet. However, a word of caution. Beware the chemical opposition lobby and the biased veterinary profession. They are not all in favour of nutraceuticals despite the acceptance of many private vets using things like intravenous vitamins etc.

