Summary of the key points from the discussion

A. Vaccines and Liability Protection

1. Bill Gates and Vaccines:

Bill Gates has praised his conversation with Donald Trump regarding vaccines.

Gates has openly acknowledged that vaccines are his most lucrative investment, because of liability protection.

2. Liability Shield for Vaccines:

A 1986 law under Ronald Reagan granted vaccine manufacturers liability protection, leading to a significant increase in vaccine development.

We argue this has resulted in excessive vaccination schedules for children and the cause of chronic health issues of childhood.

3. Proposed Reforms:

Some suggest removing liability protection to allow market forces to regulate the industry, though others push for more transparency and accountability.

B. Donald Trump and Operation Warp Speed

4. Trump's Role in Vaccine Development:

Trump has taken credit for Operation Warp Speed and the rapid rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, which many conservatives criticise.

The Trump administration did not clarify or walk back support for mRNA technology, leading to skepticism among his base.

5. Broader Critiques of Warp Speed:

The lack of accountability and ongoing promotion of mRNA vaccines is viewed as a red flag by critics who question Trump’s stance on health freedom.

C. Global Health Organisations and Funding

6. World Health Organization (WHO):

Trump withdrew U.S. funding from the WHO in 2020, but some claim this funding was redirected to Bill Gates’ Gavi Vaccine Alliance.

Critics view the WHO as a potentially totalitarian organization. (In fact it is IMO)

7. Gates Foundation in Developing Countries:

The Gates Foundation has faced accusations of causing harm through vaccination programs in countries like India and Africa.

D. Media, Perception, and Black-Pilled Critics

8. Whitney Webb’s Criticism:

Investigative journalist Whitney Webb has been labeled as a "black pill" (overly pessimistic) but is praised for holding powerful entities accountable.

9. Public Perception and Errors:

Public figures, including Elon Musk and Trump, have been criticised for symbolic gestures or statements that undermine trust, especially when facing scrutiny.

E. Optimism and Realism in Political Action

10. Outlook on Reform:

While there is optimism for change, there is also skepticism about whether political and institutional reforms will address core issues in health policy.

Critics call for more transparency, truth, and accountability in addressing the failures of vaccine policies.

Opinion:

The mRNA Vaccine Fiasco: My Perspective

When I reflect on the events surrounding the development and rollout of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines, such as those produced by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, I can’t help but see the situation as a monumental fiasco. The decisions made during this process, the lack of transparency, and the disregard for dissenting voices have left a lasting impression on me—one that is difficult to reconcile with the ideals of informed consent, medicine, science and public health. Allow me to explain why I feel this way, a similar explanation I have been providing from the time I was rudely awakened to corruption in Australian healthcare in the 1970s.

First, the development timeline of these vaccines was extraordinarily compressed. While there was no urgency at the time of the plandemic, the speed with which the vaccines were developed and approved raises serious concerns. For instance, mRNA technology despite decades of research, had never been used in widely approved human vaccines before. Suddenly, under *Operation Warp Speed*, we were told it was safe, effective, and ready for use globally.

What troubles me most is the reliance on the Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA). This allowed vaccines to skip traditional long-term safety studies. Normally, vaccine development takes five to ten years, yet these vaccines were rolled out in under one. I know corners were cut in the name of expediency, leaving us vulnerable to the unintended consequences.

I also have significant concerns about vaccine safety. Reports of myocarditis and pericarditis, particularly in young males, are impossible to ignore. We now understand the vaccines are both deadly and cause serious disease, including rapidly growing turbo-cancers. While public health officials and the medical profession were quick to downplay these risks, underreporting in the various systems is rampant. How can we trust safety data if the systems designed to track adverse events are incomplete or opaque? We cannot trust the systems any longer.

Additionally, there’s the ongoing debate about the toxicity of the spike protein and other components of the vaccines such as endotoxin and the synthetic rogue DNA. The vaccines instruct our cells to produce this protein that contributes to or caused inflammation and other adverse effects. False reassurances from regulatory agencies don’t allay these concerns which have not been adequately addressed.

And then there’s the elephant in the room: we simply don’t have long-term data. This technology is too new for us to fully understand its long-term implications. I find it deeply unsettling that we were asked to trust a system that, by its nature, could not provide answers to critical safety questions.

The mandates were another point of contention for me. Governments, corporations, and educational institutions imposed sweeping vaccine requirements, leaving many people no choice but to comply or face severe consequences. To me, this is an infringement on personal autonomy and a betrayal of informed consent principles.

Compounding the issue was the censorship of dissenting voices. Scientists, doctors, and even laypeople who expressed concerns about these vaccines were silenced, de-platformed, or labelled as spreaders of misinformation. I believe in the free exchange of ideas, and the stifling of debate during such a critical time was deeply troubling. But remember I have been stifled for decades.

The efficacy of these vaccines also fell short of initial promises. We were told that mRNA vaccines were over 90% effective in preventing symptomatic COVID-19. This was a lie and the authorities knew it. However, as time passed, it became clear that immunity did not occur, so requiring multiple booster doses became the order of the day. This seriously undermined public trust and made me question the honesty of the vaccine industry and the leader in my profession.

Even more frustrating was the misleading messaging around transmission. These vaccines were marketed as a way to stop the spread of COVID-19, yet vaccinated individuals continued to contract and transmit the virus, particularly with newer variants like Omicron. Eventually, the more vaccines a person had, the more stress on the immune system and the more likkely they would contract Covid. To me, this discrepancy between promise and reality damaged the credibility of public health campaigns, possibly forever.

The financial motives of pharmaceutical companies and their investors also trouble me. Pfizer and Moderna made unprecedented profits during the plandemic, yet they secured liability protections that shielded them from lawsuits over vaccine-related injuries. Why should companies profiting so immensely be exempt from accountability? Furthermore, the cozy relationship between regulatory agencies and pharmaceutical companies is a concern. Agencies like the FDA, TGA, and CDC etc are supposed to safeguard public health, yet I’m convinced that they’ve been profoundly influenced by industry interests. This erosion of trust in our regulators has very serious implications for the future.

Politically, the mRNA vaccine rollout has been divisive. Former President Trump’s *Operation Warp Speed* played a significant role in the development of these vaccines, yet his continued support for them has alienated many in his base. Meanwhile, public trust in health institutions like the CDC and WHO has eroded due to inconsistent messaging and shifting guidelines. Many agree with me that the WHO should be completely destroyed and its bosses charged with criminal offences.

I believe this fiasco has polarised society. Those who raised legitimate concerns were dismissed as anti-science, while blind adherence to official narratives became the norm. This divide has left our society more fractured than ever. Perhaps the most troubling aspect of all this is the broader impact on public health. Vaccine hesitancy has grown, not just for mRNA vaccines but for all vaccines. The damage to public trust in medicine and science will take years, if not decades, to repair. The question on many lips now is- “Why have all vaccines, including the vaccines given to children, never been properly tested for safety?”

For me, the suppression of dissenting voices and the prioritisation of profit over transparency have damaged the integrity of science. We should have approached this plandemic with humility and an openness to diverse perspectives. Instead, we ended up with a top-down approach that ignored valid concerns and steamrolled over public trust.

The mRNA vaccine rollout was, in my view, a fiasco. I believe the lack of transparency, the dismissal of dissent, and the profit-driven motives of pharmaceutical companies have done irreparable harm to public health and scientific integrity. Moving forward, we must learn from these mistakes. We need to prioritise long-term safety, encourage open debate, and restore trust in our public health institutions. Only then can we hope to rebuild the confidence we have lost.

And finally, President Trump must swallow his pride and admit that the mRNA vaccines were one of the biggest mistakes of the US health care system. He must make an Executive Order to have them banned and mRNA technology ceased until such time it can be shown that mRNA is not a threat to the environment. President Trump must also have Dr. Anthony Fauci be held accountable for his part in the fiasco despite the bogus Biden pardon.

Ian Brighthope

