Join the ASF community in Melbourne on the afternoon of Saturday, 4 October for a special screening of the documentary film Covid Collateral at Lido Cinema, Hawthorn, 675 Glenferrie Road, Hawthorn, VIC 3122.

The screening will be followed by a Q&A panel TBC with some of Australia’s most esteemed professional voices who were censored, cancelled, de-registered, and otherwise socially punished for sharing their views during the covid era including:

This is a perfect opportunity to bring along family or friends who may be questioning the mainstream narrative around Covid or may not be aware just how extreme the scientific and media censorship was.

Join our speakers and community after the event at Watson’s restaurant in the Entertainment Quarter to continue socialising.

So make a night of it and do your part to bring your community closer.

“This movie is an important contribution to telling the history of the pandemic.” – Dr. Jay Bhattacharya. New Director of the National Institute of Health “That’s why this film is so good – It’s about truth and discussion and openness.” – Dr. Robert R. Redfield. Former Director of the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention

Event Ticket Pricing:

ASF Member: $30 – (ASF Members must be logged in to purchase)

Non-Member: $35

Discount for five tickets: $100

Concession/Student: $20

Documentary website and trailer:

https://covidcollateral.com/

“COVID Collateral” (2024) is a documentary that examines the societal and health impacts of the COVID-19 response, focusing on the unintended consequences of measures like lockdowns, mask mandates, and vaccination campaigns. It argues that these interventions caused significant harm, including economic fallout, mental health crises, and loss of personal freedoms, while questioning the efficacy and motives behind them. The film features perspectives from scientists, doctors, and affected individuals, aiming to challenge mainstream narratives and highlight suppressed data, such as adverse vaccine effects and inflated mortality metrics. It emphasises a data-driven critique, drawing from studies and expert testimonies to advocate for accountability and a reassessment of pandemic policies. For more details, you can visit the official website for COVID Collateral covidcollateral.com.

