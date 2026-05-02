Anthony Albanese may be fit to manage politics. He may be fit to deliver slogans. He may be fit to preside over bureaucratic process. But on the central question of whether he is a fit and proper custodian of democratic accountability after COVID, the answer is NO.

A Prime Minister who will not permit full scrutiny of such immense state power cannot plausibly claim to be the guardian of public trust.

1.

Chris Nemeth is Fighting for all who have been vaccine damaged. He cannot fight for those who have lost their lives or committed suicide. And our government does not care.

Click on the picture below for the full story.

The $6 million Dollar Award for Life Less Tax of a Third Less Costs. An absolute disgrace from the Australian Government. And there are hundreds of thousands of Australians who are still suffering with many dying.

Please click on the photo below for Fiona’s Story. Fiona is still suffering from the vaccine reaction and has the moral and medico-legal rights to claim for compensation. She has not been successful because she is too ill.

The COVID Reckoning Australia Was Denied: Why Anthony Albanese Failed the Test of Democratic Accountability

Anthony Albanese came to office promising decency, transparency, and a new respect for public trust. Yet when confronted with the greatest exercise of emergency power in modern Australian history — lockdowns, border closures, vaccine mandates, school closures, business destruction, coercive public-health messaging, and the marginalisation of dissenting doctors and citizens — his government chose not a Royal Commission, but a tightly managed, limited-scope inquiry.

That decision was not merely disappointing. It was a profound failure of public duty.

Australia did not need a polite administrative review. It needed a full Royal Commission with coercive powers, open hearings, cross-examination, subpoena authority, and the capacity to investigate Commonwealth, state, territory, bureaucratic, medical, regulatory, and pharmaceutical decision-making. Instead, Australians were given an inquiry supported by the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet, conducted by three appointed panellists, and boxed inside terms of reference that excluded the unilateral decisions of state and territory governments — the very decisions that produced many of the harshest consequences of the pandemic response. ([Prime Minister of Australia][1])

This was accountability without teeth. Transparency without exposure. A reckoning without the accused in the witness box.

The official inquiry was chaired by Robyn Kruk AO, with Professor Catherine Bennett and Dr Angela Jackson as panellists. The government described them as having “vast experience” in public health, government and economic policy. But the central problem was not whether these individuals had credentials. The central problem was whether this inquiry had the structure, independence, breadth, and power necessary to restore public trust. It did not. ([Prime Minister of Australia][1])

A Senate committee later described the Commonwealth inquiry as “structurally flawed,” noting that it lacked Royal Commission powers to compel witnesses and documents, was not fit for purpose in a federal system, and excluded state and territory decisions. It also warned that perceptions of independence were damaged because the inquiry was supported by a taskforce from the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet. ([Australian Parliament House][2])

That should have been fatal to the process. Instead, the Albanese Government pressed on.

The most damning fact is this: the government formally rejected the Senate committee’s recommendation for a COVID-19 Royal Commission. It also rejected recommendations that states and territories be encouraged to participate, that broader terms of reference be adopted, and that Australians be allowed public input into those terms before they were finalised. ([Attorney-General’s Department][3])

That is not transparency. That is containment.

The Prime Minister’s own announcement stated that the inquiry would examine Commonwealth responses, including vaccines, treatments, mental health support, financial support, and Australians abroad. But excluding unilateral state and territory decisions meant that the inquiry could not fully examine lockdowns, mandates, border closures, school closures, policing, human-rights impacts, or the machinery of coercion that defined everyday life for millions of Australians. ([Prime Minister of Australia][1])

A proper inquiry would have asked hard questions.

Who advised vaccine mandates, and on what evidence?

Who modelled the harms of lockdowns before imposing them?

Who assessed the consequences for children, the elderly, the isolated, the self-employed, and the vaccine-injured?

Who authorised the suppression or marginalisation of dissenting medical opinion?

Who examined natural immunity, early treatment, vitamin D status, nutritional resilience, and non-pharmaceutical prevention?

Who decided that citizens could be divided into the compliant and the excluded?

Who benefited financially and institutionally from the chosen policies?

And who, if anyone, is responsible?

The Albanese inquiry did not adequately answer those questions because it was not designed to.

The government’s later summary admitted that trust in governments and science had waned as a result of the pandemic and the responses of Australian governments. It also conceded that mistakes were made, that some were costly and inflationary, and that public trust had to be rebuilt. ([Prime Minister of Australia][4]) But trust is not rebuilt by asking the architects of a system to mark their own homework, nor by creating an inquiry too narrow to examine the most painful parts of the national experience.

The vaccine program especially demanded fearless scrutiny. Australians were repeatedly assured that the vaccination campaign was necessary, safe, effective, and ethically justified. Yet many citizens experienced coercion, employment pressure, social exclusion, or medical dismissal when they raised concerns about adverse events. A genuine Royal Commission would not begin with a conclusion. It would investigate procurement, regulatory approvals, safety surveillance, adverse-event reporting, indemnities, mandates, public messaging, censorship pressures, and the treatment of injured Australians.

Instead, the vaccination program was effectively handled as a settled achievement rather than a contested national intervention requiring forensic examination.

That is the whitewash.

It is not necessary to claim that every part of the COVID response was wrong to insist that every part of it must be investigated. It is not necessary to deny that some officials acted sincerely to insist that sincerity is not a defence against catastrophic policy failure. And it is not necessary to demonise every public servant to recognise that the machinery of government, health bureaucracy, media messaging, and pharmaceutical influence must be placed under oath.

Anthony Albanese failed to provide that forum.

For a Prime Minister to refuse a Royal Commission into the most sweeping peacetime intrusion into Australian life is a grave failure of office. For him to substitute a limited inquiry while speaking the language of transparency is worse. It creates the appearance of accountability while denying the nation the substance of it.

On that basis, the argument must be made plainly: Anthony Albanese has failed the test of democratic accountability. He has failed the citizens who lost businesses, livelihoods, careers, family contact, bodily autonomy, and trust in public institutions. He has failed the injured and the bereaved who deserved to be heard in a forum with real powers. He has failed the medical professionals who were silenced or threatened for dissenting from official orthodoxy. He has failed the Parliament by rejecting the stronger mechanism recommended for national reckoning.

A Prime Minister who will not permit full scrutiny of such immense state power cannot plausibly claim to be the guardian of public trust.

He may be fit to manage politics. He may be fit to deliver slogans. He may be fit to preside over bureaucratic process. But on the central question of whether he is a fit and proper custodian of democratic accountability after COVID, the answer is no.

Australia still needs a Royal Commission — not a seminar, not a bureaucratic review, not a curated lessons-learned exercise, but a full public investigation with the power to compel evidence, expose failures, name responsibilities, and restore the moral authority of government.

Until that happens, the COVID chapter in Australian history remains unfinished.

And the Albanese Government owns the cover-up by omission.

Ian Brighthope

I wrote this for Fiona. I will always support her.

2.

The Australian Senate Estimates and Malcolm Roberts questions.

In this session below, Malcolm Roberts asked about the system for testing childhood vaccines before authorisation and during use. He asked because the United States FDA has recently de-listed approximately half of their scheduled vaccines due to adverse events (side effects).



It was a simple question, yet the answer was "tag-teamed" across the panel of witnesses from the TGA to avoid answering it directly. It is damning that their own Database of Adverse Event Notifications (DAEN) shows numerous adverse events, which the TGA simply ignores.



Instead, they quote the benefits of vaccines, which have never actually been proven in field trials. He has spoken about this before: in comparisons between vaccinated and unvaccinated children, the unvaccinated were healthier. He will return to this line of questioning during the next estimates.



You will also note they relied on an answer provided to me in Question on Notice 3212, which has neither been published nor provided to me.

3.

And here we have a story protecting the US government from the Freedom Of Information Act.

PRESS RELEASE

Tuesday, April 28, 2026

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For Immediate Release

Office of Public Affairs

A former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) employee is facing indictment for his role in a scheme to evade Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests in connection with COVID-19 research grants.

David M. Morens, 78, of Chester, Maryland, is charged with conspiracy against the United States; destruction, alteration, or falsification of records in federal investigations; concealment, removal, or mutilation of records; and aiding and abetting. Morens served as a senior advisor in NIAID’s Office of the Director from 2006 through 2022.

“These allegations represent a profound abuse of trust at a time when the American people needed it most — during the height of a global pandemic,” said Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche. “As alleged in the indictment, Dr. Morens and his co-conspirators deliberately concealed information and falsified records in an effort to suppress alternative theories regarding the origins of COVID-19. Government officials have a solemn duty to provide honest, well-grounded facts and advice in service of the public interest — not to advance their own personal or ideological agendas.”

4.

FDA officials COVERED UP 25 COVID shot safety signals, including SUDDEN CARDIAC DEATH, HEART ATTACKS, BLOOD CLOTS, NEUROLOGICAL DAMAGE, and DEMENTIA.



The senior FDA medical officer who uncovered them was ordered to “CEASE AND DESIST.”



FDA leadership called her work a “major distraction.”



Dr. Ana Szarfman developed a superior VAERS analysis system that fixed “masking”… but they SHUT HER DOWN and BURIED IT.

Today, I released a report showing that Biden health officials knew that safety signals for COVID-19 injection injuries were being hidden by their VAERS analytic algorithm.



5.

And I will extend my campaign to the childhood vaccination program; it is untested and is a breach of Natural Law.

6.

Finally and just as important is the Reiner Fuellmich story. Reiner was kidnapped in Mexico by the ‘German Authorities’ and has been jailed and held for years. Reiner is a lawyer in the US and Germany. He was fighting against the “Covid Cartel”.

This is a part of his covid story.

Ian Brighthope