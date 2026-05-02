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Dr Rosemary Faire's avatar
Dr Rosemary Faire
5h

"But it's for-the-greater-good". What if this global coup is not about Pharma-profits (that is the smoke screen) but a controlled demolition of both current regulatory bodies (that's why we are encouraged to distrust them) and anything else that is in the way of a new communitarian-based system? Politicians who are "briefed" on this "global security" operation are convinced that all the measures we complained about were "for our own good" and that they must push ahead regardless of the screaming about democracy and sovereignty and bodily autonomy and informed consent. This has been a stealth operation for decades, and everything has been put in place, including dumbing down the protocol-driven medical machinery and the WHO-affiliated organisations so that even if lip-service is given to "compensating" the "vanishingly small" number of transfection victims, the eugenics-minded human genome project and its sequelae can continue to use the human population as its experimental animals. Us whinging about "justice" can be easily ignored by those convinced that they know "what is best" for humanity - no pain, no gain. The communitarians and their web of influencers have very effectively carried out their operation with the majority not even noticing, or worse, believing that humans have overpopulated, and a bit of culling and controlling is all for the better.

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Louisa Crosslé's avatar
Louisa Crosslé
7h

And we actually PAY for these bureaucrats to obfuscate & lie? Sen Roberts asks the questions we want, but THAT MAN (TGA bureaucrat) is extremely skilled at evasion, time wasting & word salads. And Government figures wonder why we don’t trust or obey them? Unbelievable.

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