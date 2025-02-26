Were you told of serious adverse effects from the Covid mRNA ‘Vaccine’? Every person who was given the vaccine should have by law been given full and free informed consent. If you suffered a vaccine reaction you deserve justice and compensation.

Yale News

Immunological and Antigenic Signatures Associated with Chronic Illnesses after COVID-19 Vaccination

The Yale study on post-vaccination syndrome (PVS) identifies potential immune markers that may differentiate affected individuals from those without symptoms. PVS, characterised by symptoms like brain fog, fatigue, and dizziness, remains poorly understood and unrecognised by medical authorities.

Researchers analysed blood samples from 42 PVS sufferers and 22 controls, finding differences in immune cell populations, antibody levels, and persistent SARS-CoV-2 spike protein in some PVS cases—detected up to 700 days post-vaccination. Possible mechanisms include immune dysregulation, autoimmunity, tissue damage, and Epstein-Barr Virus reactivation.

The findings are preliminary but suggest future research directions, including improved diagnostics, targeted treatments, and vaccine refinements to minimise adverse effects.

Share Ian Brighthope's Substack

Protocol for Post Vaccination Syndrome

The Independent Medical Alliance (IMA) has developed the I-RECOVER protocol to address post-vaccination syndrome (PVS), a complex condition with symptoms such as severe neurological issues, exercise intolerance, fatigue, brain fog, insomnia, and dizziness. This protocol is primarily intended to assist healthcare professionals in providing appropriate medical care for vaccine-injured patients. Patients should always consult their healthcare provider before embarking on any new treatment. (independentmedicalalliance.org)

Key recommendations include:

Avoid Further COVID-19 Vaccination: Patients with PVS are advised against receiving additional COVID-19 vaccines, as subsequent doses may exacerbate symptoms. (independentmedicalalliance.org)

Prevent COVID-19 Infection: It's crucial for PVS patients to avoid contracting COVID-19, which could worsen their condition. Preventative measures and early treatment protocols are recommended. (independentmedicalalliance.org)

Individualized Treatment Approach: Given the heterogeneity of PVS, treatments should be tailored to each patient's specific symptoms. Early intervention is emphasized to enhance treatment efficacy. (independentmedicalalliance.org)

Core Treatment Strategies: Immune System Support: Utilising therapies aimed at restoring immune balance. Spike Protein Clearance: Employing interventions to eliminate residual spike proteins from the body. (independentmedicalalliance.org)



The IMA provides a detailed protocol outlining specific therapies, dosages, and cautions. Patients are strongly encouraged to consult with healthcare providers familiar with PVS before initiating any treatment. (independentmedicalalliance.org)

For comprehensive guidance, including additional treatments and disease-specific recommendations, refer to the IMA's document titled "An Approach to the Management of Post-Vaccine Syndrome." (independentmedicalalliance.org)

Please note that this information is intended for educational purposes and should not replace professional medical advice.

The Independent Medical Alliance (IMA)'s I-RECOVER protocol for Post-Vaccine Syndrome (PVS) emphasises individualised treatment strategies to address the diverse symptoms experienced by patients. The core treatment strategies are categorised into First Line Therapies, Probiotics/Prebiotics/Adjunctive/Second-Line Therapies, and Third Line Therapies.

First Line Therapies:

Intermittent Daily Fasting or Periodic Daily Fasts: Implementing fasting routines may help reduce inflammation and promote autophagy, aiding in the removal of damaged cells. Ivermectin: An antiparasitic agent proposed to have anti-inflammatory properties. Moderating Physical Activity: Balancing activity levels to prevent exacerbation of symptoms while maintaining physical conditioning. Low-Dose Naltrexone: Utilising low doses of this opioid receptor antagonist to modulate immune response and reduce inflammation. Nattokinase: An enzyme derived from fermented soybeans that may assist in breaking down fibrin and improving blood flow. Aspirin: Low-dose aspirin may be used for its anti-inflammatory and antiplatelet effects. Melatonin: Known for regulating sleep, melatonin also possesses antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Magnesium: Supplementation to address deficiencies and support numerous physiological functions. Methylene Blue: A compound with potential antiviral and neuroprotective effects. Sunlight and Photobiomodulation: Exposure to natural light and specific wavelengths may support mitochondrial function and overall health. Resveratrol: A polyphenol with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.

Probiotics/Prebiotics/Adjunctive/Second-Line Therapies:

Vitamin D (with Vitamin K2): Essential for immune function and bone health. N-Acetyl Cysteine (NAC): A precursor to glutathione, aiding in detoxification and reducing oxidative stress. Cardio Miracle™ and L-Arginine/L-Citrulline Supplements: Aimed at supporting nitric oxide production and vascular health. Omega-3 Fatty Acids: Anti-inflammatory fatty acids beneficial for cardiovascular and neurological health. Sildenafil (with or without L-Arginine/L-Citrulline): Used to address endothelial dysfunction and improve blood flow. Nigella Sativa: Also known as black seed, it has anti-inflammatory and immune-modulating effects. Vitamin C: An antioxidant that supports immune function and tissue repair. I prefer this as a First Line Therapy. Spermidine: A polyamine that may promote autophagy and cellular health. Non-Invasive Brain Stimulation: Techniques like transcranial magnetic stimulation to address neurological symptoms. Intravenous Vitamin C: High-dose administration for its potential antiviral and antioxidant effects. A First Line Therapy for the acute and seriously ill. Behavioral Modification, Relaxation Therapy, Mindfulness Therapy, and Psychological Support: Approaches to manage stress and support mental health.

Third Line Therapies:

Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy: Involves breathing pure oxygen in a pressurized environment to enhance tissue oxygenation. Low Magnitude Mechanical Stimulation: A physical therapy technique aimed at improving musculoskeletal health. “Mitochondrial Energy Optimizer”: Supplements or interventions designed to support mitochondrial function. Hydroxychloroquine: An antimalarial drug with potential immunomodulatory effects. Low-Dose Corticosteroid: Used to reduce inflammation in certain cases.

It's important to note that these therapies are based on the IMA’s clinical observations and hypotheses regarding PVS. Patients should consult with healthcare providers experienced in managing PVS before initiating any treatment, as individual needs and responses can vary. For comprehensive guidance, refer to the IMA's document titled "An Approach to the Management of Post-Vaccine Syndrome."

Independent Medical Alliance Website

Please be aware that the I-RECOVER protocol is continually updated as new information emerges. Always refer to the latest version and consult with a healthcare professional for personalised medical advice.

This is not meant to be medical advice. it is for educational purposes only. Individualised care is crucial. Always consult with a qualified , trained and experienced healthcare professional.

Ian Brighthope

Share Ian Brighthope's Substack