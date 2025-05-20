World Bee Day and our health.
This essay is a compilation of my interests in bees over the years since I graduated in Agricultural Science in 1965. We celebrate the tiny heroes that nourish us.
World Bee Day: Celebrating the Tiny Heroes that Nourish Humanity
Introduction: A Day to Thank the Bees
Every year on May 20th, people worldwide celebrate World Bee Day – a day dedicated to recognizing the critical importance of bees for our survival and ecosystems [1]. The United Nations established this day to commemorate Anton Janša, a Slovenian pioneer of modern beekeeping [2]. Nataša Pirc Musar, President of Slovenia, notes, "World Bee Day has significantly raised awareness of bees' importance and promoted international cooperation to protect them" [3].
Bees: Guardians of Our Food Supply
Bees are vital for pollinating many crops essential to our diets. Of 100 crop species providing 90% of global food, 71 depend on bees [4]. Approximately one-third of our food exists thanks to bee pollination [5]. The FAO stresses bees’ critical role, stating pollinators affect 35% of global crop production [6]. Without bees, harvests of apples, berries, almonds, coffee, and cocoa would collapse, dramatically affecting food security and nutrition worldwide [7].
Pollinator decline has direct impacts on human health. Taylor Ricketts, a pollination ecologist, warns, "Pollinator declines could significantly increase vitamin A deficiencies, causing serious health impacts like blindness and impaired immunity" [8]. Clearly, protecting bees safeguards human health.
Honey: Nature’s Sweet Medicine
Honey, produced by bees, has long been used for its medicinal properties. Rich in antioxidants and antimicrobial compounds, honey is effective for treating coughs, wounds, and skin conditions [9]. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends honey as a natural cough remedy for children, highlighting its soothing properties [10]. Studies demonstrate honey’s efficacy in healing wounds faster and reducing infections and inflammation [11]. Manuka honey from New Zealand is particularly prized for its potent antibacterial effects and use in medical treatments [12].
Apitherapy: Healing with Bee Venom
Apitherapy involves using bee venom for therapeutic purposes. Bee venom contains melittin, known for its anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, and antiviral properties [13]. Historically used for arthritis pain, modern research explores venom’s potential against chronic conditions like rheumatoid arthritis and multiple sclerosis [14]. However, apitherapy carries significant risks, including severe allergic reactions and anaphylaxis. Thus, it requires careful, medically supervised use [15]. While promising, bee venom therapy still needs rigorous scientific validation.
Protecting Bees: Actions for Everyone
Protecting bees is crucial for environmental and human health. Qu Dongyu, FAO Director-General, emphasises, "Protecting bees is essential to guarantee agricultural production, food security, and ecosystem health" [16]. Individuals can support bees by planting pollinator-friendly gardens, avoiding harmful pesticides, supporting organic farming, purchasing local honey, providing habitats, and raising awareness about bees' importance [17].
Conclusion: Bees, Our Vital Allies
World Bee Day reminds us how interconnected our lives are with bees. They nourish humanity, ecosystems, and economies. Protecting bees ensures a sustainable, nutritious future for us all. As we celebrate World Bee Day, let's commit to actions that safeguard these essential pollinators, understanding that their survival directly influences our health and prosperity.
References
[1] https://www.un.org/en/observances/bee-day
[2] https://www.fao.org/world-bee-day/en/
[4] https://www.fao.org/pollination/background/en/
[6] https://www.fao.org/news/story/en/item/1127080/icode/
[7] https://www.fao.org/3/i9527en/i9527en.pdf
[9] https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28670209/
[10] https://www.who.int/publications-detail-redirect/9789241549844
[11] https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3609166/
[12] https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6613335/
[13] https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5406168/
[14] https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/25812269/
[16] https://www.fao.org/director-general/news/news-article/en/c/1413060/
[17] https://www.fao.org/world-bee-day/take-action/en/
Ian Brighthope
Hi Ian, wonderful essay all about bees. I plant comfrey and alliums, honeysuckle and fuchsias amongst many other beautiful flowers that these incredible bees adore. They literally swarm the flowers of the comfrey, their humming sounds very audible, like a mini factory with the steady hum of machinery in the background, wonderful to hear and to see. Thank you.
So positive to read this BEE data, and note the celebration of bees and their vital role on this Planet,
Over 30 years ago a Queensland commercial Bee keeper, commented that the Beekeepers were concerned, and a number of them had gone out of business (Keepers), this Beekeeper was living told me that in the outer Brisbane farming countryside