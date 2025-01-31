"Witness Statement" A brilliant new movie detailing the truth about the covid injection of a genetic bioweapon. The Australian state police have been asked to take action.
And the fact that the authorities knew about the excess deaths, ongoing illnesses and diseases including turbo cancers caused by the covid gene therapy.
Yes, it was technically a bioweapon, since it was created by military but that was done at the behest of BigPharma. The true purpose was not to use the thing as a bioweapon against world populations but to make BigBucks. See VAXSCAM:
Inside VAXSCAM - The whole sordid affair — complete and unexpurgated
The killing that the VAXSCAM© did was just "an unfortunate side-effect" cheered by some such as Eugenics fans Gates & Klaus, and ignored by other guilty parties.
More bricks in the wall …..building the truth for all to see