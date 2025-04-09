Thanks for reading Ian Brighthope's Substack! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

“It’s no secret that the government response to “Covid” exposed major issues with our health system.

People First will lobby for a number of reforms so that people can have a greater say in how they manage their health and to ensure the government and pharmaceutical companies are held to account for their decisions.

To much power is being placed in the hands of health bureaucrats who have no front line experience but significant conflicts on interest.

These reforms are:

1) The TGA to be split into two departments – 1) Testing medical products and drugs and 2) Reviewing the safety of medical products and drugs. Funding for these departments will come from Treasury, not from the Pharmaceutical companies who are being regulated. They will pay regulation fees to Treasury.

2) The introduction of a No fault Injury Claim scheme.

3) Liability for the safety of all medical products and drugs will lie with the companies that make them. i.e. drug companies will be liable for negligent and misleading behaviour.

4) The Immunisation handbook principle that no one can be coerced into taking a vaccine will be enforced. This will mean that ‘No jab, No Play’ and ‘No jab, No Pay’ conditions are abolished. People First still encourage childhood immunisations where the vaccines are PROVEN to be safe and effective. People First does not support the rollout of new medical procedures and drugs that are not adequately tested for safety and effectiveness.

5) Abolish AHPRA and devolve responsibility for medical oversight back to State Medical Boards, whilst encouraging State Governments to strengthen oversight powers of the Medical Board. This includes the Medical Board being elected not selected.

6) Review the PBS scheme for drugs that are not significantly different to off label drugs in terms of effectiveness in order to save costs that can be redirected to front line services.

7) Negotiate with State Governments the roles and responsibilities between Federal and State Health Departments with a view to eliminating bureaucratic waste and improving front line services.

8) Review the management of the Covid “pandemic” with a view to holding Health authorities who failed to uphold their ethical responsibilities to account.

9) The withdrawal of Australia from the World Health Organisation.”

Gerard Rennick

We must retain our health sovereignty and our rights to informed consent. Never to be forced to take a medicine including vaccines again.

NEVER EVER AGAIN

