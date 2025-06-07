Why doctors are lost souls.......and the lady speaks about the how and why. The Progression of Western Civilisation to Transhumanism-the target the medical profession.
A journey into the future - a journey of hope.
The Lady Speaks…..
Transhumanism -
Introduction
The evolution of Western civilization has been marked by significant milestones, from the agricultural and industrial revolutions to the technological age. In recent decades, a new frontier has emerged – the era of transhumanism. This movement envisions the enhancement of human capabilities through the integration of advanced technologies, blurring the lines between biology and machinery. As we explore the progression from the foundations of Western civilization to the dawn of transhumanism, we witness a profound transformation in the way humanity perceives and augments itself.
Foundations of Western Civilization
Western civilization has its roots in ancient Greece, where philosophical thought, democracy, and the pursuit of knowledge laid the groundwork for the cultural and intellectual foundations of the West. The Renaissance brought a revival of classical ideas, fostering scientific inquiry, artistic expression, and humanism. The Enlightenment further propelled Western societies towards reason, individual rights, and the scientific method.
Industrial Revolution and Technological Advancement
The 18th and 19th centuries witnessed the Industrial Revolution, a paradigm shift that saw the mechanization of production processes and urbanization. Steam engines, railways, and factories transformed societies, giving rise to unprecedented economic growth. The subsequent technological revolutions of the 20th century, marked by the advent of computers, telecommunications, and biotechnology, propelled Western civilization into the Information Age.
The Rise of Information Technology
The late 20th century saw the proliferation of computers and the internet, connecting the world in ways previously unimaginable. Information became more accessible, communication more instantaneous, and technological innovation more rapid. The convergence of biology and information technology led to breakthroughs in genomics, bioinformatics, and medical research, laying the groundwork for advancements in human enhancement.
Transhumanism Emerges
The concept of transhumanism gained prominence in the late 20th and early 21st centuries. Advocates of transhumanism believe in the ethical use of technology to transcend the limitations of the human body and mind. This includes enhancements such as genetic modification, brain-machine interfaces, and artificial intelligence integration. The pursuit of longevity, cognitive enhancement, and augmented physical abilities became central themes in the transhumanist movement.
Genetic Engineering and Bioenhancement
Advancements in genetic engineering have allowed scientists to manipulate the human genome, opening the door to the possibility of eliminating genetic diseases and enhancing desired traits. CRISPR-Cas9 technology, for example, enables precise gene editing, sparking debates about the ethical implications of "designer babies" and the potential for creating genetically modified humans.
Cognitive Enhancement and Brain-Machine Interfaces
The exploration of brain-machine interfaces seeks to augment human cognition by merging the capabilities of the human brain with artificial intelligence. Neural implants, neuroprosthetics, and brain-computer interfaces aim to enhance memory, learning, and communication, blurring the boundaries between the biological brain and technological constructs.
Ethical and Societal Implications
The progression towards transhumanism raises profound ethical questions and societal considerations. Issues of equity, access, privacy, and the potential for creating social divides emerge as critical concerns. The ethical responsibility of harnessing technology for human enhancement without exacerbating existing inequalities becomes a central challenge.
Conclusion
The progression of Western civilization to transhumanism represents a remarkable journey of innovation, discovery, and adaptation. From the foundations of ancient philosophy to the technological frontiers of the 21st century, humanity has continually sought to push the boundaries of what it means to be human. As we navigate the complex landscape of transhumanism, it is crucial to approach these advancements with a mindful and ethical perspective, ensuring that the benefits are shared equitably and that the values that define Western civilization endure in this new era of human augmentation.
Ian Brighthope
Ask a normal person if they think cochlear ear implants to enable a person to hear are a good thing. All would say yes. It is a technological achievement. But what if they knew the following? Would they then see the technological achievement of the cochlear implant in a different light?
“The Invisible Rainbow (Arthur Firstenberg, Chelsea Green Publishing 2017): Part I: Chapter 2: excerpt: Making the Deaf Hear
In 1851, the great neurologist Guillaume Benjamin Duchenne de Boulogne achieved renown for something for which he is least remembered today. A well-known figure in the history of medicine, he was certainly no quack. He introduced modern methods of physical examination that are still in use. He was the first physician ever to take a biopsy from a living person for the purpose of diagnosis. He published the first accurate clinical description of polio. A number of diseases that he identified are named for him, most notably Duchenne muscular dystrophy. He is remembered for all those things. But in his own time he was the somewhat unwilling center of attention for his work with the deaf. Duchenne knew the anatomy of the ear in great detail, in fact it was for the purpose of elucidating the function of the nerve called the chorda tympani, which passes through the middle ear, that he asked a few deaf people to volunteer to be the subjects of electrical experiments. The incidental and unexpected improvement in their hearing caused Duchenne to be inundated with requests from within the deaf community to come to Paris for treatments. And so he began to minister to large numbers of people with nerve deafness, using the same apparatus that he had designed for his research, which fit snugly into the ear canal and contained a stimulating electrode. His procedure, to a modern reader, might seem unlikely to have had any effect at all: he exposed his patients to pulses of the feeblest possible current, spaced half a second apart, for five seconds at a time. Then he gradually increased the current strength, but never to a painful level, and never for more than five seconds at a time. And yet by this means he restored good hearing, in a matter of days or weeks, to a 26-year-old man who had been deaf since age ten, a 21-year-old man who had been deaf since he had measles at age nine, a young woman recently made deaf by an overdose of quinine, given for malaria, and numerous others with partial or complete hearing loss. Fifty years earlier, in Jever, Germany, an apothecary named Johann Sprenger became famous throughout Europe for a similar reason. Though he was denounced by the director of the Institute for the Deaf and Dumb in Berlin, he was besieged by the deaf themselves with requests for treatment. His results were attested in court documents, and his methods were adopted by contemporary physicians. He himself was reported to have fully or partially restored hearing to no less than forty deaf and hard of hearing individuals, including some deaf from birth. His methods, like Duchenne’s, were disarmingly simple and gentle. He made the current weaker or stronger according to the sensitivity of his patient, and each treatment consisted of brief pulses of electricity spaced one second apart for a total of four minutes per ear. The electrode was placed on the tragus (the flap of cartilage in front of the ear) for one minute, inside the ear canal for two minutes, and on the mastoid process behind the ear for one minute. And fifty years before Sprenger, Swedish physician Johann Lindhult, writing from Stockholm, reported the full or partial restoration of hearing, during a two-month period, to a 57-year-old man who had been deaf for thirty-two years; a youth of twenty-two, whose hearing loss was recent; a seven-year-old girl, born deaf; a youth of twenty-nine, hard of hearing since age eleven; and a man with hearing loss and tinnitus of the left ear. “All patients,” wrote Lindhult, “were treated with gentle electricity, either the simple current or the electric wind.” Lindhult, in 1752, was using a friction machine. Half a century later, Sprenger used galvanic currents from an electric pile, forerunner of today’s batteries. Half a century after that, Duchenne used alternating current from an induction coil. British surgeon Michael La Beaume, similarly successful, used a friction machine in the 1810s and galvanic currents later on. What they all had in common was their insistence on keeping their treatments brief, simple, and painless.”
The lady that spoke was amazing. Thanks