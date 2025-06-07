Dr. Robin Kelly

Click below for his story.

Why Doctors Are Lost Souls, It’s Not All Their Fault, and a Solution

“Hello everybody, it’s time I spoke out. I’ve been deeply concerned about the direction medicine has taken, not just recently but possibly for a long while. To make my point clear, I’ve been advised to focus on three key points for clarity and impact. However, I have 26 points to share, which I’ll summarize into three at the end.

Here’s why I believe doctors are struggling, why it’s not entirely their fault, and what can be done:

Doctors face hopelessly restricted time with patients, limiting their ability to truly connect. The complexity of modern medicine is increasingly recognized by the public, yet doctors aren’t having meaningful conversations with those who come to see them. Instead, there’s an overreliance on protocols derived from academic papers, despite known issues like poor study designs and conflicts of interest in medical journals. There’s a willful blindness to the events of the past five years, alongside a disconnect from the will of the patient—a term I still value, as treating people with care fosters mutual respect.

There’s a lack of self-criticism when placing patients on long-term medications without evaluating long-term safety. Similarly, there’s little scrutiny of pharmaceutical companies, whose primary focus is profit. Doctors show a striking disinterest in profound topics like the nature of consciousness, whether consciousness survives death, or the physics of the human body. They often deny the existence of the human soul and overlook the importance of nutrition and environmental medicine. Many assume that extending life trumps quality of life, ignoring the latter’s significance.

Specialists often refuse to see vaccine-injured patients or acknowledge potentially safe, affordable alternatives to expensive, invasive protocols. Instead, they repeat simplistic slogans from conflicted media sources. Primary care doctors and health professionals advocate for more public money to prop up a failing system. Some doctors prioritise political ideologies over listening, examining, and diagnosing. Compassion, intuition, and simple solutions are undervalued, while complex PTSD from toxic relationships and doctors’ own unresolved trauma are ignored. Many doctors are unaware of the roots of their own unhappiness, further distancing them from their purpose.

To summarise in three key points:

Doctors have become protocol-driven health bureaucrats. Their reliance on rigid guidelines makes them replaceable by protocol-driven AI, raising questions about their necessity in their current form. Doctors are miserable. They cannot connect with their patients’ souls until they reconnect with their own, addressing their own discontent and rediscovering their purpose. There is hope. AI could take over their soulless bureaucratic tasks, freeing doctors to focus on meaningful care. Their future depends on self-reflection and self-forgiveness. Only then can they regain the public’s respect, reclaim a vital role in health and life, and rediscover the joy of being true doctors.

I truly wish them all well. Thank you.”

Dr. Robin Kelly

Click on the picture below to understand why doctors have become ‘robotic protocol slaves’ and the who and what are driving it.

