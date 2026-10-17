Ian Brighthope's Substack

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KoalaPower's avatar
KoalaPower
Oct 17

100% stop the poison. So tragic for those mothers who took the poison and the poor little innocent victims. This is the plan by the Eugenics to lower the population. The cabal see it as success. Yet some people still don't join the dots.

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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
Oct 17

The manipulation of medical science for profit prevents the ability to heal humanity!

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