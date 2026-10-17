Number One: Foetal Death

Click on the picture below for the World Council for Health’s article.

WITHDRAW THE PRODUCTS. OPEN THE RECORDS. ENFORCE ACCOUNTABILITY.

By Professor Ian Brighthope

I want the COVID-19 vaccine programme brought to an end. I am calling for the complete withdrawal of these products and an independent public investigation with the power to compel evidence, examine decisions and establish responsibility.

After more than four decades in nutritional and environmental medicine, my position is uncompromising: the public deserves access to the evidence behind every assurance made in its name.

No manufacturer, minister, regulator or medical institution should be permitted to settle questions about its own conduct behind closed doors. Public confidence must be earned through disclosure, scrutiny and accountability.

Release the contracts. Release the underlying trial data. Release the safety assessments, manufacturing records and communications concerning adverse events. Explain what was known, when it was known, and what action followed.

An assurance is not a substitute for an answer.

I want an independent assessment of cancer risk, reproductive toxicity, pregnancy outcomes and possible long-term effects, with access to the underlying evidence and freedom to publish its conclusions. That assessment must examine individual products and investigate whether any demonstrated risks extend across the platform.

If the evidence meets the criteria for classification as carcinogenic to humans, that classification must follow without political interference. If a product is shown to cause developmental harm, it must be recognised and regulated accordingly. Neither conclusion should be dictated in advance. Neither should be ruled out to protect a commercial investment or a government’s reputation.

The allegation that these products constitute a “bioweapon” demands evidence of extraordinary seriousness. I will demand disclosure and investigation sufficient to test allegations of deliberate wrongdoing. A public inquiry must distinguish negligence, recklessness, deception and intentional harm, and establish what the evidence actually supports.

I want accountability that reaches every responsible level.

Manufacturers must answer for their products and representations. Regulators must answer for their assessments and decisions. Ministers must answer for their policies. Institutions and promoters must answer for the claims they made and the information they possessed.

Responsibility must be established individually. Where evidence supports criminal charges, prosecutions should follow. Where a court proves criminal wrongdoing, punishment should reflect the gravity of the offence. Where civil liability is established, compensation should follow. Where professional misconduct is proved, disciplinary consequences should follow.

A company’s size must offer no protection. Public office must offer no sanctuary. Institutional prestige must offer no exemption.

People reporting serious injury deserve respectful investigation, appropriate care and a fair process for compensation. Families deserve clear explanations supported by accessible evidence. Their experiences must be examined carefully, without prejudgment or dismissal.

I also want Australia to leave the World Health Organization and the United Nations through the necessary lawful processes.

That is my political judgment about sovereignty and democratic accountability. Australians must be able to identify who makes decisions affecting their lives, examine the evidence behind those decisions and remove those responsible when they fail.

We can cooperate internationally through transparent agreements whose obligations are openly debated. We can support humanitarian work, exchange scientific knowledge and respond to emergencies while retaining direct democratic control over Australian policy.

My demand is concrete: withdraw the COVID-19 vaccine products, preserve and disclose the evidence, establish an independent inquiry with compulsory powers, provide a fair pathway for injured people, and prosecute wrongdoing wherever the evidence warrants it.

I will not accept commercial confidentiality as a sufficient answer to questions of public safety. I will not accept institutional embarrassment as a reason to withhold evidence. I will not accept political convenience as a reason to abandon accountability.

The public carried the consequences of these decisions. The people who made them must now answer for them.

Ian Brighthope

We are so excited to be hosting an amazing panel of world-renowned international cancer specialists – back by popular demand! Hear from four leading voices:

⭐️ Emeritus Prof. Angus Dalgleish

⭐️ Dr Paul Marik

⭐️ Dr Sarah Myhill

⭐️ Christof Plothe DO

With a welcome from Dr Tess Lawrie.

Join us in London on Thursday 28 January 2027 for an intimate, intensive day exploring new approaches to cancer prevention and treatment, covering both conventional and natural approaches.

💬 NEW: ASK THE DOCTORS PANEL

There will be opportunities for Q&As following the talks, culminating in a dedicated ASK THE DOCTORS PANEL where attendees can put their questions to the speakers.

The day also includes an exhibitor area, live blood analysis,thermography imaging and free adaptogenic coffee.

📅 Thursday 28 January 2027

⏰ 8:30am–5:00pm

📍 25 Percy Circus, King’s Cross, London WC1X 9EU

🎟 Early bird tickets from £95

This event will not be livestreamed - book now to avoid disappointment as spaces are limited and tickets are already selling fast!

Buy tickets:

https://www.tickettailor.com/events/ebmc2/2443246