Ian Brighthope's Substack

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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
Oct 16

Why is it that it is so hard to understand that our brains function as designed if they have the nutritional support required for normal mental processing. Our allopathic medicine men believe that sedating and altering brains function with SSRI's is the solution. The fact is they are interfering with the brains ability to function normally. Testing for nutritional deficiencies which includes Vitamin D should be the basic protocol. Will not be done because it does not contribute to the bottom line of the drug manufacturers. I cry for the young man I know that acted out and the solution was SSRI's. Not understanding what was truly transpiring since family dynamics are not analyzed.

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Gayle Wells's avatar
Gayle Wells
Oct 16

A great change, but full transparency on seed funding, all funding is now required moving forward.

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