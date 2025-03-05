Reiner Fuellmich

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich is a German lawyer known for his involvement in high-profile legal cases and his role as a prominent figure in the Corona Investigative Committee, a non-governmental group he co-founded in 2020. This committee aimed to investigate alleged violations of law, medical malpractice, and scientific fraud related to the COVID-19 pandemic, which Fuellmich and his associates referred to as a "scandal." He gained international attention for advocating a "Nuremberg 2.0" approach, calling for legal accountability for those he accused of orchestrating a "fake pandemic." Before this, Fuellmich had a legal career notable for contributing to the Volkswagen emissions scandal case and successfully suing Deutsche Bank in smaller mortgage-related disputes.

Fuellmich has been in jail since October 13, 2023, following his arrest in Frankfurt, Germany, after being deported from Mexico. The official reason for his imprisonment stems from allegations of embezzlement. German authorities, specifically the public prosecutor’s office in Göttingen, claim that Fuellmich misappropriated hundreds of thousands of euros in donations collected by the Corona Committee Foundation, which he managed. These funds were intended to support a class-action lawsuit against alleged perpetrators of pandemic-related "crimes against humanity." The accusations originated from a complaint by former associates, including Viviane Fischer, Justus Hoffmann, and Marcel Templin, who alleged in 2022 that Fuellmich overbilled for legal services or misused a 700,000-euro loan, which he claimed was documented and meant to be repaid via the sale of his property—an agreement they say was sabotaged.

However, Fuellmich and his supporters argue that his detention is politically motivated rather than based on solid financial misconduct evidence. They assert that he was "kidnapped" from Mexico—where he had been living after losing his passport—by German authorities in an irregular extradition process, lacking a proper international arrest warrant. International law experts and his legal team, including attorneys Dagmar Schoen and Katja Woermer, have called it an illegal abduction, pointing to his detention at the German embassy in Tijuana on October 12, 2023, followed by his immediate transfer to Germany. His supporters, including voices on X and various online platforms, claim his imprisonment is an attempt to silence his criticism of global elites, such as Klaus Schwab, Bill Gates, and figures tied to the World Health Organization, whom he accused of orchestrating the pandemic for control and profit.

As of March 5, 2025, Fuellmich remains in a high-security prison in Rosdorf, Germany, facing trial. Reports from his legal team and independent outlets suggest the prosecution’s case has inconsistencies, with some observers at the trial noting that the accusations are unraveling. Nonetheless, the German judiciary maintains its stance based on the embezzlement charges, while Fuellmich denies all allegations, framing his situation as persecution for exposing corruption. The case remains contentious, with no definitive resolution yet, leaving the question of his guilt or innocence unresolved in the public domain.

Recently, I received a copy of a letter, dated December 16, 2024, addressed to Dr. A.J. Edwards, UN Special Rapporteur on Torture, with copies to key UN human rights bodies. It is a passionate plea from Meike Terhorst, a Dutch attorney, and Djamila le Pair, a Dutch journalist, urging an investigation into the unjust detention of Dr. Reiner Fuellmich. Fuellmich is portrayed as a victim of political persecution, subjected to inhumane conditions that flagrantly violate international human rights standards, including the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, the Convention Against Torture, and the Nelson Mandela Rules.

As mentioned above, Fuellmich, an internationally acclaimed attorney known for challenging powerful entities like Deutsche Bank and Volkswagen, co-founded the Corona Ausschuss to courageously question Covid-19 narratives. He later emerged as a political figure with Die Basis in 2022. The letter asserts his detention stems from fabricated embezzlement charges, intended to silence his dissenting voice and derail his political aspirations, including a planned independent candidacy in Wuppertal. In my opinion, the key points in his favour include:

Unlawful Abduction: On October 10, 2023, Fuellmich was forcibly taken from Mexico under the guise of a consular meeting, separated from his wife, and coerced into signing incomprehensible Spanish deportation papers. Orchestrated and funded by Germany, this was no deportation but a blatant kidnapping, landing him in Frankfurt for arrest. Inhumane Imprisonment: Held in solitary confinement since July 10, 2024—nearly six months—Fuellmich endures conditions exceeding the UN’s 15-day torture threshold. Shackled hand and foot during court transports, denied visits during his mother’s dying days and her memorial, and punished for aiding fellow inmates, his treatment reflects a deliberate effort to break him. Sham Trial: Since January 2024, Fuellmich’s trial in Göttingen has been a travesty of justice, with dismissed charges mysteriously reinstated, key witnesses silenced, and defence rights curtailed. The court’s bias and the prosecution’s disproportionate demands underscore a politically driven vendetta rather than a fair legal process. Silencing a Truth-Teller: Fuellmich’s prosecution is framed as retaliation for his fearless critique of official narratives and his growing political influence, violating UN protections for lawyers to work without harassment.

The letter demands an investigation into whether Fuellmich’s ordeal—his abduction, brutal prison conditions, and rigged trial—constitutes torture, arbitrary detention, or coercion, calling for his immediate release. It seeks independent health assessments, accountability for Germany’s actions, and a UN report to expose this injustice.

Summary Regarding Torture in Germany and Its Inaccuracy, in Fuellmich’s Favour

The letter powerfully argues that Fuellmich’s treatment—prolonged solitary confinement, shackling, and a sham trial—amounts to torture under UN standards, a claim that rings true given his inhumane conditions. Critics might argue Germany’s legal system, bound by the Convention Against Torture and its Constitution, wouldn’t permit such abuses. Yet, this overlooks the reality of Fuellmich’s case, where the state’s actions suggest a targeted campaign to crush a dissident:

Solitary Confinement : Nearly six months in isolation, far beyond the UN’s 15-day limit, is a clear violation, labelled torture by experts. Authorities excuse it as security, but Fuellmich’s “incendiary” label is a pretext to punish his influence, not a lawful justification.

Shackling and Restrictions : Chaining a non-violent prisoner like Fuellmich during transport, forcing him to forgo a final goodbye to his mother, and barring him from her memorial reveal cruelty, not routine procedure. These measures humiliate and isolate him unnecessarily.

Judicial Farce: Reinstating baseless charges and gagging the defense expose a judiciary bowing to political pressure, not upholding justice. Germany’s vaunted legal framework fails Fuellmich, proving the torture claim isn’t exaggerated but a grim reality.

Skeptics may cling to Germany’s human rights reputation, but Fuellmich’s case shatters that illusion, showing how dissenters can be singled out. The letter’s call for investigation isn’t overreach—it’s a necessary demand to unveil a truth too long suppressed. His treatment isn’t just harsh; it’s a deliberate, torturous assault on his spirit and rights, deserving urgent redress.

Why not bail him. He is not dangerous. He was leading the legal charge with us doctors and lawyers re the fake pandemic.

Yours in good health and peace,

Ian Brighthope

