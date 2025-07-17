Ian Brighthope's Substack

Ian Brighthope's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chris Small's avatar
Chris Small
2h

Royal commissions are worthless. The worst criminals walk, every single time, and the data/evidence is tainted so that is cannot be used in later efforts to prosecute, from what I have seen. Look at the Wood Royal Commission and the Heffernan Report as precedents. No!!!! Nothing less that a Military Tribunal will suffice because these crimes were *martial* in nature. The Governor General can override Weasely Albo. GG has command over the military. Crimes that were committed by military offices, whilst in uniform, need to be tried at court martial. Acting under colour of uniform, or under colour of law cannot be allowed to go unanswered:-( Our Constitution has not just been violated - it's been jacked fair in the date by these pernicious traitors. :-( If I sound a bit narked - it probably is because I am. I don't want an emotively driven retribution, though - I want proper justice by way of tribunals and due process.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Steven Howard's avatar
Steven Howard
2h

You might care for a slightly different read on the Royal Commission theatre

Mindwars: A Ritual of Containment –NZ COVID-19 Royal Commission as Choreographed Theatre

How New Zealand’s COVID-19 inquiry's theatre staged dissent, sanitised testimony, and rehearsed state legitimacy for the next crisis.

https://thestyxian.substack.com/p/mindwars-a-ritual-of-containment

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ian Brighthope
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture