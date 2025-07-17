What does good look like? Voices For Freedom at the NewZealand Royal Commission on Covid
Australia was promised a Royal Commission by its Prime Minister, Mr. Anthony Albanese. It appears that our Prime Minister has broken his word. One's word is the mirror of his soul.
The material in the Substack was kindly provided by a friend and co-founder of the Voices For Freedom, Katie Ashby -Koppens, who has worked tirelessly at all of the draconian health, legal and governance Covid-19 Pandemic issues.
Spoken by Ms Claire Deeks, a co-founder of Voices For Freedom
Good looks like human rights and, in particular, the right to informed consent being upheld. Never again can governments be permitted to pay lip service to NZers’ human rights.
Good looks like Emergency powers never being overridden in the democratic process. A crisis does not justify sidelining Parliament or concentrating power in the hands of one or two decision-makers. Robust parliamentary scrutiny and full participation must be maintained, even under emergency declarations.
Good looks like Political accountability being be enforced. Politicians are held to account – including legally – when they ignore available information. Repeating slogans like “safe and effective” despite documented evidence to the contrary (e.g. in Pfizer’s own materials) is unacceptable.
Good looks like Media independence being preserved: Never again is the media be put in a position where chequebook politics becomes so extraordinarily generous that the Fourth Estate is dissuaded from doing its core job of ‘holding the government to account’.
Good looks like Medical professionals being free to question the prevailing narrative. Censure or disciplinary action should only occur if actual, demonstrable patient harm is caused – not for dissenting from government-aligned “science”.
Good looks like Governments not using fear and psychological conditioning on their people
Good looks like an end to censorship: the manipulative terms ‘misinformation’ and ‘disinformation’ must be purged from the governmental lexicon because they are inextricably linked to propaganda. Instead, our Government simply state that it does not agree with a particular view. Full stop. Debate and dissent are permitted activities in a democracy.
But across the ditch……….
A man is only as good as his word.
A man is only as good as his word Mr. Albanese. You promised a Royal Commission. One day you will pay for all of the disease and death your vaccinations have caused. it’s karma, Sir, KARMA. And you cannot say you were not aware.
We have also pleaded with you to stop Australia becoming subjected to the draconian International Health Regulations. You only have 2 days left to cancel out of our automatic agreement with the WHO. Our individual health sovereignty and that of our nation is at stake. If it goes ahead, history will remember you as tyrant.
Ian Brighthope
Royal commissions are worthless. The worst criminals walk, every single time, and the data/evidence is tainted so that is cannot be used in later efforts to prosecute, from what I have seen. Look at the Wood Royal Commission and the Heffernan Report as precedents. No!!!! Nothing less that a Military Tribunal will suffice because these crimes were *martial* in nature. The Governor General can override Weasely Albo. GG has command over the military. Crimes that were committed by military offices, whilst in uniform, need to be tried at court martial. Acting under colour of uniform, or under colour of law cannot be allowed to go unanswered:-( Our Constitution has not just been violated - it's been jacked fair in the date by these pernicious traitors. :-( If I sound a bit narked - it probably is because I am. I don't want an emotively driven retribution, though - I want proper justice by way of tribunals and due process.
You might care for a slightly different read on the Royal Commission theatre
Mindwars: A Ritual of Containment –NZ COVID-19 Royal Commission as Choreographed Theatre
How New Zealand’s COVID-19 inquiry's theatre staged dissent, sanitised testimony, and rehearsed state legitimacy for the next crisis.
https://thestyxian.substack.com/p/mindwars-a-ritual-of-containment