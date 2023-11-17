We will not comply.....our nations will not be murdered
and hopefully the guilty will be punished.
“Throughout history, there have been numerous instances where individuals and groups have proclaimed, "we will not comply" in response to oppressive government policies and directives.
One of the earliest examples of this sentiment can be seen in the American colonists' resistance to British rule in the 18th century. The colonists argued that they were b…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Ian Brighthope's Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.