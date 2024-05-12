We The People. Taking back our democracy. The Aligned Council of Australia release.
Please enjoy and learn about what we need to do. The best from those who have worked at the highest levels in the United Nations, the World Health Organisation, International Law and Medicine.
The ACA Press Conference was a roaring Success. Thank you Speakers and Attendees.
Further acknowledgements
Speakers
Katie Ashby-Coppens, moderator and member of the steering committee, ACA.
Civil Litigator and Human Rights Lawyer. Katie has been a civil litigator for over 20 years, first in New Zealand and then in Australia. Katie’s focus is to ensure that the injustices and breaches of the fundamental legal principles that have occurred over the last four years not be allowed to occur again: for humanities sake, history cannot repeat.
Dr David Bell, former medical officer and scientist at the WHO, Programme Head for malaria and febrile diseases at the Foundation for Innovative New Diagnostics (FIND) in Geneva, Switzerland, and Director of Global Health Technologies at Intellectual Ventures Global Good Fund in Bellevue, WA, USA.
Professor Ramesh Thakur, Emeritus Professor in the Crawford School of Public Policy, The Australian National University, and former Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations
Professor Augusto Zimmerman, Professor in Law at Sheridan Institute of Higher Education and Constitutional Lawyer, WA.
Prof Ian Brighthope, founder and past president of the Australasian College of Nutritional and Environmental Medicine. He has over 40 years of experience in lobbying for reform of the pharmaceutical dominated medical industry. The Aligned Council of Australia is proud to have Professor Brighthope as our Honorary Council Spokesman.
This was absolutely a true contribution to humanity. I will share far and wide and pray that people take the time to absorb what our governments are allowing to happen for the sake of greed, power and I believe the depopulation of their citizens.
It’s Time
To Save The Planet
From This Bill Gates Motherfucker
And His Ilk.
You Own This.
