The ACA Press Conference was a roaring Success. Thank you Speakers and Attendees.

Further acknowledgements below

Speakers

Katie Ashby-Coppens, moderator and member of the steering committee, ACA.

Civil Litigator and Human Rights Lawyer. Katie has been a civil litigator for over 20 years, first in New Zealand and then in Australia. Katie’s focus is to ensure that the injustices and breaches of the fundamental legal principles that have occurred over the last four years not be allowed to occur again: for humanities sake, history cannot repeat.

Dr David Bell, former medical officer and scientist at the WHO, Programme Head for malaria and febrile diseases at the Foundation for Innovative New Diagnostics (FIND) in Geneva, Switzerland, and Director of Global Health Technologies at Intellectual Ventures Global Good Fund in Bellevue, WA, USA.

Professor Ramesh Thakur, Emeritus Professor in the Crawford School of Public Policy, The Australian National University, and former Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations

Professor Augusto Zimmerman, Professor in Law at Sheridan Institute of Higher Education and Constitutional Lawyer, WA.

Prof Ian Brighthope, founder and past president of the Australasian College of Nutritional and Environmental Medicine. He has over 40 years of experience in lobbying for reform of the pharmaceutical dominated medical industry. The Aligned Council of Australia is proud to have Professor Brighthope as our Honorary Council Spokesman.

I would like to express my sincere and deepest gratitude to the entire team at the ACA for making this action week so successful. I am especially grateful to Katie Ashby-Coppens and those members who came from far and wide, including WA, NSW and Queensland to attend and support the work of the Aligned Council of Australia.

