Share Ian Brighthope's Substack

Summary of speech:

“I spent a significant amount of money to get on the ballot in every state across the country. We gathered a million signatures from Americans for our petitions and built a network in every state. Throughout this process, polling consistently showed that 57 to 60% of people who supported me would vote for Donald Trump if I dropped out of the race. I was impacting Donald Trump and the Republican Party, yet they did nothing to prevent me from getting on any ballot. Donald Trump was critical of me but in a respectful and congenial manner.

In contrast, the Democratic Party spent tens of millions to defame me, spread false information, and marginalise me, trying to prevent me from appearing on state ballots. Despite these efforts, we succeeded in getting on the ballots. The Democratic Party even sued to keep me off the ballot in Michigan, but now my name will appear there. However, I urge you not to vote for me but for Donald J. Trump.

I have been a lifelong Democrat and initially believed negative portrayals of MAGA during the 2016 election. However, when Hillary Clinton criticised Tulsi Gabbard as a Russian plant despite her military service, I began to question these narratives. When President Trump was elected with 80 million votes, I realised we couldn't dismiss so many Americans as deplorables.

I approached President Trump offering my help because I wanted to support efforts to end chronic disease and other issues affecting our nation. Many Democrats view MAGA as a return to the 1950s, labeling it racist or isolationist. However, after speaking with Donald Trump, he clarified that his vision was akin to the era of John F. Kennedy when America was at its peak economically and globally respected.

During that time, America had a thriving middle class and robust union movement ensuring dignity for workers. Today’s generation does not believe in that American dream due to economic challenges. A recent poll showed only 17% of young Americans are proud of their country, highlighting a disconnection from national pride.

My uncle John F. Kennedy believed the primary job of a U.S. president was to keep the country out of war and promote peace globally. His legacy includes numerous monuments worldwide due to his peaceful foreign policy approach.

Donald Trump's vision aligns with these principles—he aims for America to be admired globally through diplomacy and economic strength rather than military might. He wants peace and prosperity for all nations through fair trade deals.

The Democratic Party I grew up with valued constitutional rights and freedom of speech as fundamental democratic principles. Today’s party seems more aligned with corporate interests and censorship under the guise of combating misinformation.

During Trump's administration, economic indicators excelled compared to current conditions under Biden-Harris, which have seen inflation rise significantly alongside increased living costs while wages stagnate.

The Democratic Party has shifted from its roots supporting working-class Americans to aligning with big corporations like Big Pharma and Big Tech. Meanwhile, Trump has distanced billionaires from the Republican Party.

I believe we need a president who will prioritise American jobs and manufacturing rather than outsourcing them abroad. We also need leadership that will secure our borders effectively.

In conclusion, I urge you all to vote for Donald J. Trump this November because he represents the best chance for restoring America's health and prosperity while maintaining peace both domestically and internationally. Thank you very much, and God bless you all!”

RFK Jr.

‘Nature, when respected and honoured, has all the answers. In the end, it isn’t the machines or chemicals that will save the world—it is the simple gifts of the earth and life itself.’

Ian Brighthope

Share Ian Brighthope's Substack