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The conversation between myself and Rob McKnight begins with the UN pandemic declaration and develops into a broader discussion about national sovereignty, COVID policy, pharmaceutical influence, and nutritional medicine. This summary records the views expressed.

National sovereignty and informed consent. I argue that Australia should withdraw from the United Nations and World Health Organization, expressing concern that international pandemic arrangements could undermine bodily autonomy, informed consent, and national decision-making. Rob questions whether the non-binding UN declaration would actually confer such powers. A Royal Commission into COVID. I call for a comprehensive investigation into pandemic decisions, vaccine injuries, regulatory oversight, and government accountability. Rob agrees that a Royal Commission is warranted, including to establish which decisions were justified and which were mistaken. Vaccine safety and pharmaceutical interests. I challenge assurances about COVID vaccine safety, effectiveness, distribution within the body, and the adequacy of regulatory scrutiny. I claim that commercial and institutional interests took priority over public health. Rob shares concerns about pharmaceutical profits, mandates, and the rollout, while questioning my stronger conclusions. The central disagreement: deliberate harm. Rob repeatedly distinguishes between commercial opportunism, poor decisions, and an intentional effort to injure people. He asks what evidence establishes deliberate intent. I maintain that the harm was intentional and connect my position to wider concerns about international organisations and military and pharmaceutical interests. The interview does not resolve that disagreement. Childhood vaccination and autism. I extend my criticism to childhood vaccination, asserting that unvaccinated children experience better health and claiming causative links between vaccines and autism. Rob questions the scientific basis and raises the retraction of Andrew Wakefield’s paper. You defend Wakefield and dispute the reasons for its retraction. I further state Wakefield’s position I the US. My alternative approach to health. You advocate prevention and nutritional and environmental medicine, emphasising vitamin C, vitamin D, zinc, and support for immune health. I describe my clinical experience and educational work through ACNEM, while clarifying that I support using medicines when necessary. Political reform and domestic priorities. I criticise both Labor and the Coalition, arguing that money directed to international institutions could support Australians’ health. I express support for aspects of One Nation’s health and education policies and refer viewers to my writings and books.

After the interview, Rob defends his approach to hosting open conversations. He explains that he challenged claims he disputed while allowing me to explain my position, and says he wants his programme to encourage discussion across political differences.

At least he is prepared to listen, far better than the mainstream media.

Ian Brighthope