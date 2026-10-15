Ian Brighthope's Substack

Ian Brighthope’s Substack

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Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
Oct 15

Indeed, all countries should.

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Poker party's avatar
Poker party
Oct 15

Truth sets us free.

We need absolute Truth in All.

Exit UN WEF WHO

All are evil.

Sold out.

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