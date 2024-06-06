Statements from the interview made by Robert Redfield

“Was there over-reach by the government? I think there’s no question about it.I might even argue that it got worse in the Biden administration”

I agree. There was even greater over-reach in Australia.

“ For example, absolutely never should have mandated vaccines-period. Terrible decision. These vaccines do not prevent infection; they prevent serious illness and death in those of us at serious risk of illness and dearth and that’s predominantly in those of switch significant-morbidities and over the age of 60 or 65.”

I disagree. It should not have been injected into a single human being.

“Government over-reach- we paid a high price for it”

I agree. We have a pandemic of vaccine damaged individuals and the doctors dont have a clue how to help them.

“Re:Dr. Anthony Fauci”

They are friends so of course he will defend him as much as possible. Just in case they appear in court on similar charges.

"There was a decision not to do anything that made the vaccine sound like it didn't work."

Deceitful to say the least.

"Two thirds of the people that I'm seeing infected in Maryland have been vaccinated."

Long covid is really severe adverse reactions to the vaccines

"If you came down and visited me and interviewed my patients...you'd interview patient after patient after patient that did not have COVID but are very sick. You would say very sick, long COVID patients. And it's all from the vaccine."

I rest my case on this one

"The spike protein is immunotoxic. You get infected, it's immunotoxic. But when you give the vaccine, we make the spike protein."

You knew this. You were still the director of the CDC when the first vaccines were given yet you said nothing.

"When I give you an mRNA vaccine...I don't know how much spike protein you make because I give you mRNA and then your body goes and makes it...You may make it for a week...You may make it for a month."

Why has it taken so long for you to come out publicly and state these facts?

"I use the protein vaccine so I know exactly how much spike protein you get. Your body's not becoming a spike protein manufacturing plant."

It appears that the good doctor is using repurposed medicines now but he doesn’t mention what they are. He is still recommending vaccines and anti-virals. When will he ever learn that CD and Zinc prevents and treats viral infections.

Note about Dr. Robert Redfield:

Robert Redfield did not resign from his position as Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). He served out his full term until January 20, 2021, when the Biden administration took over. Teh evidence provides some background and context around calls for Redfield to resign during his tenure, but do not indicate that he actually resigned before the end of his term.

Redfield was appointed as CDC Director in March 2018 by the Trump administration. During the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Redfield faced significant criticism from public health experts and former CDC directors for allowing political interference from the White House in the CDC's pandemic response. In September 2020, former CDC Director William Foege wrote a private letter to Redfield urging him to expose the "colossal failure" of the Trump administration's pandemic response, even if it meant being fired.

Environmental groups like EWG also called for Redfield's resignation in 2020 over the CDC's handling of COVID-19 guidance and communications. However, Redfield did not actually resign. His final day as CDC Director was January 20, 2021, when the new Biden administration took over. While there were prominent calls for his resignation in 2020 amid the pandemic response, Robert Redfield completed his full term as CDC Director until the transition to the Biden presidency in January 2021.

Interestingly, the first COVID-19 vaccines in the United States were administered on December 14, 2020. Sandra Lindsay, an ICU nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in Queens, New York, was the first person to receive the vaccine in a publicised event. This marked the beginning of the mass vaccination campaign in the U.S., following the emergency use authorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine by the FDA. And so there was overlap between Redfield’s directorship of the CDC and the administration of the Covid vaccines.

He had time at the end of his tenure at the CDC to do something for the people of the world and warn about the vaccines and mandates.

Ian Brighthope

