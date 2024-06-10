Watch the movie below:

to remind you that we are better than the WHO, WEF, Government, Bureaucrats and the bullies hiding in these institutions. Watch it as many time as possible and share it with your friend and family. We are going to need all the positivity it messages to fight the globalists and the Great Reset, the New World Order.

We will emerge from all of this in a much better place.

Mr. Gates, stay out of medicine and health care.

We demand you take your brand of charlatanism and quackery of death and disappear completely. Preferably in solitary confinement for the rest of your life.

'mRNA Vaccines are GMOs, Genetically Modified Organisms'

The Truth in Medicine is a foreign language to people like Mr. Gates.

“Assault and battery in health care should not be an exercise for academics. It’s plain and simple. If you penetrate the skin of an individual without permission, with no proper full and informed consent and under any form of coercion or duress, it is battery. If the penetration is with a substance know to cause sickness and death, it is murder.”

Assault and battery, never ever again.

Ian Brighthope