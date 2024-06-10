“We are taking things that are, you know, genetically modified organisms and we are injecting them into little kids arms, we just shootin' it right into the vein.” Mr. Gates
to remind you that we are better than the WHO, WEF, Government, Bureaucrats and the bullies hiding in these institutions. Watch it as many time as possible and share it with your friend and family. We are going to need all the positivity it messages to fight the globalists and the Great Reset, the New World Order.
We will emerge from all of this in a much better place.
Mr. Gates, stay out of medicine and health care.
We demand you take your brand of charlatanism and quackery of death and disappear completely. Preferably in solitary confinement for the rest of your life.
'mRNA Vaccines are GMOs, Genetically Modified Organisms'
The Truth in Medicine is a foreign language to people like Mr. Gates.
“Assault and battery in health care should not be an exercise for academics. It’s plain and simple. If you penetrate the skin of an individual without permission, with no proper full and informed consent and under any form of coercion or duress, it is battery. If the penetration is with a substance know to cause sickness and death, it is murder.”
Assault and battery, never ever again.
Ian Brighthope
Thank you, Prof Brighthope. The general apathy, even when posting hard hitting clips in social media of DAEN reports of deceased children, is absolutely disgraceful: https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cs4s1ttOAft/?igsh=MXRiamVrdWRwa2pmbQ==
It is mind-boggling to think about what 'our' politicians and 'public servants' did to us...
With the collaboration of the wretched medical 'profession', the scientific establishment, the legal system, and the mainstream media.
The degree of treachery is off the scale.
See: Misfeasance in Public Office? The Destruction of Voluntary Informed Consent for Vaccination: https://vaccinationispolitical.net/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/misfeasance-in-public-office-the-destruction-of-voluntary-informed-consent-for-vaccination.pdf